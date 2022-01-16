Psychology is the scientific study of mind and behavior, encompassing conscious and unconscious phenomena that take into account feelings, thoughts and emotion.
When the Illini basketball team invaded the favored home court of Michigan last March, minus Ayo Dosunmu and facing a No. 2-ranked powerhouse carrying an 18-1 record, the resulting 76-53 UI triumph was traced to inexplicable psychological motivation.
Some will say Illinois “wanted it more,” which is beyond silly. Both teams “wanted it.” But Illinois, for reasons we can only ponder, had the same psychological edge on March 2 that Chicago Loyola would later benefit from in the NCAA tournament.
And we saw psychological vagaries again Friday night when, shortly before tipoff at State Farm Center, the Illini learned that their primary adversary, 7-foot-1 Virginian Hunter Dickinson — who last fall mentioned that “nobody likes Illinois” — would be insufficiently recovered from coronavirus to suit up.
Avoiding trap game
Those seated in Orange Krush territory were deflated because they had printed newspapers referring to Dickinson as Kofi Cockburn’s “little brother.” UI fans were left with their most thunderous boos in their throat. And the Illini team performed as though their collective thoughts had moved on to Monday’s 11 a.m. date with Big Ten favorite Purdue.
Michigan, now a mediocre 7-7, cut the UI defense to ribbons with quick dribble penetration but, fortunately for Illinois, Juwan Howard’s revamped visitors were too erratic from the field — 1 of 10 from the arc and 22 of 60 overall — to pull off the upset even as they garnered a shocking 15 offensive rebounds and outscored Cockburn & Co. in the paint (38-30).
“They played harder than we did,” said UI coach Brad Underwood. “They were quicker to the ball ... more dialed in. They pressured our guards. It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it.”
Closing time
While Cockburn ground out yet-another double-double — 21 points, 10 rebounds — fifth-year senior Trent Frazier put his mark on the finish for the third straight game. The southpaw is becoming consistent that way.
- Illinois trailed Maryland at home on Jan. 6, 47-46, midway in the second half when Frazier rattled off 11 straight UI points, including three treys in less than a minute and a half. Illinois rode Cockburn the rest of the way in a 76-64 win.
- Illinois was locked, 65-65, at Nebraska with 3:59 left when the bustling Frazier set up Omar Payne for a lob dunk and Da’Monte Williams for an open three. Frazier then scored the last seven points of an 81-71 triumph, closing with 29 points and five assists.
- Illinois led Michigan Friday night, 45-44, with 6:30 remaining, whereupon Frazier took control of the game, scoring 13 of the last 23 points and passing out some of his seven assists in a 68-53 result.
Heavyweight showdown
What we’re witnessing is a fifth-year senior capitalizing on his experience as a three-year understudy alongside Dosunmu, whose lasting trait was his magical ability to close out tight games.
“Ayo gave me confidence,” said Frazier on Friday night. “He always made the right read. I’ve been doing this a lot lately and I stay aggressive even when I’m not hitting. I am comfortable in late game situations.”
The Florida southpaw looks forward to more clutch opportunities Monday morning as the psychology changes from Illinois being a top-heavy favorite (Friday’s spread was 9.5 points BEFORE Dickinson was known to be sidelined) to wading into what projects as a pick-’em showdown with Purdue.
Purdue and twin centers Trevion Williams and Zach Edey were picked to dominate the Big Ten in 2022 but Underwood’s Illini — hold your breath — have won 20 of their last 21 games against conference rivals.
Historically, Bruce Weber’s teams in 2004 and 2005 had a carryover streak of 27-1 vs. Big Ten members. From there, you must retreat to Harry Combes’ quintets, which won 21 of 22 in 1951 and 1952.