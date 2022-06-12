Elite college quarterbacks are hard to find, and that goes double for struggling football programs like Illinois.
When portal products Tommy DeVito (Syracuse) and Art Sitkowski (Rutgers) compete for the starting job this fall, it will mark the eighth time in nine seasons that a transfer has won the job (for six different coordinators).
In seven seasons from 2014 through 2021, transfers Wes Lunt, AJ Bush and Brandon Peters have been the UI starters, only stepping aside because of injuries.
In a 20-year period from 2004 through 2023, Illinois has attracted 27 high-school quarterbacks on scholarship. Both Juice Williams and Nathan Scheelhaase were four-year starters.
It is too early to tell about sophomore Samari Collier, incoming freshman Donovan Leary and newly committed Oklahoman, Cal Swanson. Of the other 22, only Eddie McGee (who also played receiver), Reilly O’Toole and returning wide receiver Isaiah Williams have remained with the team for the full four seasons.
Most left much earlier.
Revolving doorO’Toole was a three-year backup for Scheelhaase and subbed for an injured Lunt in 2014. O’Toole threw 10 touchdown passes that year and was outstanding in late-season wins against Penn State (16-14) and Northwestern (47-33).
Since the recruitment of O’Toole in 2011, Illinois took 13 straight high-school QBs who have either transferred (11), switched positions (Isaiah Williams) or are entering their sophomore year (Collier).
Of the 11 who transferred, Jeff George Jr. and Chayce Crouch were 1-2 in 2017, but neither returned as Bush — who began at Nebraska, moved to Iowa Western, and switched to Virginia Tech — spent his last campaign at Illinois.
The other 10 who went missing were Crouch, Aaron Bailey, Jimmy Fitzgerald, Eli Peters, Dwayne Lawson, Cam Thomas, Matt Robinson, MJ Rivers, Coran Taylor and Deuce Spann.
It is a vast understatement to say the results failed to match the initial hoopla accompanying their arrivals.
They are, in part, victims of the Era of the Portal. Illinois transfer quarterbacks date to the post-World War II period when Tulsa’s Perry Moss and Notre Dame’s Tommy O’Connell led Big Ten champions in 1946 and 1951, respectively. Much later came the breakout years when Mike White brought in junior-college transfers David Wilson, Tony Eason and others in the early-to-mid 1980s. Jeff George Sr. moved from Purdue to spark the late 1980s John Mackovic years, and Iowa transfer Jon Beutjer led Illinois in passing for three straight seasons from 2002-04.
Under centerWhile a new Illinois offensive is installed for DeVito and Sitkowski by Barry Lunney Jr., the lineup of 2022 rivals shows a mix of maturity and talent.
Most touted quarterbacks on the Illini docket are (1) Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, a fifth-year star who blitzed Illinois last year, 42-14, and set seven school records, (2) Michigan senior Cade McNamara, who led the Big Ten champions and is clearly ahead of LaGrange’s shoulder-troubled J.J. McCarthy and (3) Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, a former walk-on entering his sixth season who came off the bench to spark a 13-9 win over Illinois and went on to throw for 3,712 yards and 28 TDs in upsetting Iowa, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Indiana will be hosting Illinois on Sept. 2 with former Missouri QB Connor Bazelak replacing the ill-fated Michael Penix Jr. at the controls.
Northwestern is hoping for a more productive second season out of South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski. Erstwhile Nebraska star Adrian Martinez has moved to Kansas State, leaving the position open to Texas transfer Casey Thompson and Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy. Michigan State will again look to Payton Thorne, who originally committed to Western Michigan.
Inside the divisionIowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota project strong running games behind veteran quarterbacks who have been up and down.
Uncertainty surrounds the Hawkeye aerial attack as Spencer Petras, who passed for 1,880 yards and 10 TDs for the Western Division champs, seems to have won the job.
Graham Mertz also threw for 10 TDs for the run-heavy Badgers and has yet to match five-star expectations. And fifth-year QB Tanner Morgan had 10 TDs passes for the 9-4 Gophers.
Ten strikes isn’t much when you see Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with 44.
But the Illini won’t have to worry about Stroud ... unless they win the Big Ten West.