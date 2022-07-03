For those denizens residing within a two-hour drive of Champaign-Urbana, this entreaty is for you:
If you are a football fan desirous of seeing Bret Bielema’s Illini survive in a mercenary new world of non-collegiality and shredded loyalties — really? Southern California and UCLA invading the snow belt — it is all the more critical that you join autumn’s weekend parties.
No, not just purchasing tickets. Attend! Become engaged in the games.
Bring life to the ghost-town look inside the building. Spill the energy from Grange Grove and spirited tailgating inside the columns.
Because, if it’s crazy to expand the Big Ten from sea to shining sea, how much crazier might it be for some higher power to someday apply second-hand citizenship to those members that fail to produce?
A hard sell
It boils down to the athletes. And imagine the mixed feelings of visiting recruits last November when Illinois pounded Northwestern 47-14 in front of far fewer than the announced crowd of 27,624 at Memorial Stadium to end the regular season.
That brought the official season average down to 35,347, the lowest mark in 60 years (since 1962 when Pete Elliott’s Illini finally broke a 15-game losing streak).
Sure, as Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman noted Tuesday, there are “soft attendance numbers” everywhere as we emerge from the mostly vacated pandemic season of 2020.
Take Wisconsin. While embarking on its 20th straight bowl trip, UW acknowledged a scanned turnout of 50,729 for the Badgers’ seventh straight win, 35-28, over Nebraska on Nov. 20. The previous home date with Northwestern scanned at 51,118, this again indicating thousands of non-attendees for a Badger program that announced 73,466 as its “attendance average.”
Saturday atmosphereTwo huge questions arise here. One, will fans return full-throttle after they found other ways to enjoy their Saturdays during the pandemic?
Two, and this applies to Illinois, will fans return after years of disillusionment?
We will never see a return to 70,000 averages at Memorial Stadium, as was the case during the Mike White years from 1982 through 1986. Seating capacity has been reduced to 60,670 following renovation of the west side.
The latter alterations have given rise to complaints about unrenovated east-south seating. Really? If east seats are hard, acquire a cushion.
It’s the game that matters. Whitman is doing minor upgrades with painting, lighting (boarded windows replaced) and bathrooms, but isn’t ready to increase the $25 million already being siphoned off in annual debt service. Meanwhile, for those feeling the impact of runaway inflation, the horseshoe remains acceptably cheap for Big Ten games.
Obvious disconnect
Here’s the point. If 21,000 donors can bring in $320 million to the DIA in a six-year period, the necessary fanbase is out there somewhere.
They’re giving their dollars but not their presence.
On other fronts, all is well. Kam Cox with the DIA and the separate entity, the Illini Guardians, have jumped ahead of the curve in the first year of name, image and likeness with 400-plus transactions involving 150 student-athletes.
A huge Big Ten media rights increase, that will be enhanced in 2024 when USC and UCLA join the circus, will soon dwarf numbers that will top $50 million per school in 2022-23.
Basketball set a record of $6.5 million last year and is poised for another rollicking campaign.
So it’s a big smiley face except for you good folks. If you stay home, nestled to your TV, the four-star football prospects will respond by enrolling where the fans actually care. And you’ll justify your absence with a chicken-egg response, that the wins must come first.
That leaves Illinois stuck in quicksand along with Kansas, Duke and the other losers, all hungry tigers chasing their tails in an endless circle.
Recruiting mattersMore on recruiting in a later column but briefly: Despite the well-planned efforts that Bielema and his staff carried out with the state’s high school coaches, the UI has yet to make up for Lovie Smith’s indifference during his five seasons.
Rating services Rivals and 247sports indicate that the Illini did not attract any of the state’s top 10 prospects in the freshman class that reports in August. And of 247sports’ top 17 prep seniors — verbals being verbals — 13 are already headed for Notre Dame, Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa while the Illini have one, a legacy in Kaden Feagin of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Ohio State is again No. 1 in national recruiting after landing five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss. Penn State checks in at No. 6 and Northwestern a surprising No. 9, defying reason in the wake of meager attendance and a 3-9 season. Illinois is currently a distant No. 34.
Sure, Bielema & Co. has time to catch up, use the portal and “coach ‘em up.”
But so does everyone else. Unless Illini supporters return to the battlefront, most rivals will enjoy an edge in attracting talent to bustling arenas as we wade into future coast-to-coast showdowns.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com