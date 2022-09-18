With running backs from 131 major NCAA teams weighing in, junior Chase Brown enjoyed Illinois’ idle weekend as the nation’s leader in rushing with a 165-yard average.
That is no small accomplishment, but durability alert signs were posted as nearly 400 of his 496 yards were produced before halftime. This is not a position for a one-man gang. These fellows tend to wear down.
Brown’s backup, Josh McCray, has already been sidelined for a portion of the season. And Brown, in topping 1,000 yards last season (including 223 on 33 carries in the nine-overtime win at Penn State), sat out two games with injuries.
Actually, in evaluating the UI’s 2-1 start, an even more important development is the continuation of last season’s 11-man effort on defense. Through the last 12 games, starting after the 42-14 loss to Virginia a year ago, the Illini have allowed 16.2 points per game.
History lesson
For reference, Lovie Smith, as head coach and defensive guru, saw his five teams give up 31.9, 31.5, 39.4, 26.2 and 34.9 points per game.
Pass defense, once a soft, zone-oriented black hole, has become a strength with man-to-man features involving fast-closing pro prospects Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Quan Martin. They’ve allowed 28 receptions in 73 opposing passes (38.4 percent) in three games, and entered the weekend as No. 5 nationally in pass defense efficiency.
Run defense has permitted 256 yards in 86 tries, an average gain of fractionally fewer than 3.0 yards per carry. It is highly unusual that a tackle, Keith Randolph Jr., is the season leader in stops with 17. Five teammates, including fellow tackle Johnny Newton, are within four tackles of him.
A formula that works
It’s too early to judge Wyoming, Indiana and Virginia (mostly untested, they’re 7-0 in their other seven games), but there’s something significant here.
Face it, hugely successful football programs like Alabama and Ohio State annually attract superior athletes at all positions and are, therefore, superior in all aspects. But others, like the annual contenders in the Big Ten West, are constructed around a specific formula.
Iowa owns a defensive brand carried on by coordinator Phil Parker. They are renowned in the trenches, and also show 41 combined interceptions in 2017-18. And last year’s Western Division champs picked off 21 more while the rushing defense ranked 19th in yards allowed.
And then there’s Wisconsin, riding 20 consecutive bowl games. The Badgers rode Ron Dayne’s 7,125 rushing yards to resurrect a wayward program in the late ‘90s. Melvin Gordon III peaked with 2,587 yards in 2014, and the Badgers expect to produce a 1,000-yard rusher virtually every year.
Passing fancy
Taking a different route, Purdue has built a 77-year reputation (since Bob DeMoss in 1945) as a “cradle of quarterbacks” with the late Len Dawson and college Hall of Famers Bob Griese, Mike Phipps and Mark Herrmann highlighting a list leading up through Drew Brees and current star Aidan O’Connell.
With former QB Jeff Brohm running the show, the Boilermakers are committed to the pass even though the blueprint has produced a 30-61 record in 11 divisional races and one three-way tie for the Big Ten title (in 2000) in a half-century.
Illinois had a aerial identity for a time when head coaches Mike White, John Mackovic and Ron Turner, plus coordinator Greg Landry in 1993-94, presented pro-style systems.
The three aforementioned head coaches trademarked their programs.
But that changed with a 30-year run of Illini head coaches with defensive backgrounds (all but Bill Cubit in 2015). Offensive style became anyone’s guess with the last 15 years showing 11 offensive coordinators in the mix, including Billy Gonzales and Chris Beatty as a duo in 2012. Illinois is starting over once again with Barry Lunney Jr.
Attracting attention
Where an established asset develops, continuity surely accompanies. In Iowa’s last 41 games, the Hawkeyes have permitted more than 28 points just once, in last December’s 42-3 Big Ten playoff loss to Michigan.
The key in extending a identity is fending off poachers and retaining a coach-coordinator duo that might receive attractive offers elsewhere ... like Parker at Iowa and Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin.
Which brings us to Illinois’ second-year defensive leader Ryan Walters. Walters is working under a former defensive coordinator in Bret Bielema, and has pieced together a lineup of Smith’s recruits and transfers, plus a couple of promising freshman backups (Matthew Bailey and Gabe Jacas).
All five secondary “starters,” veteran linemen Randolph, Newton and Calvin Avery, edge rusher Seth Coleman and linebacker Tarique Barnes were recruited directly out of high school by the Smith regime.
This unit won’t be perfect but, from all appearances, is taking to Bielema’s oversight and Walters’ expertise.
It appears promising but, with Colorado already sniffing around Walters’ doorstep, the Illini may find it difficult to overcome a trademark that, up to now, is the opposite of continuity.