With the stunning emergence of guard Jaden Ivey, son of the women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, and college’s best 1-2 pivot punch in Trevion Williams and 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, Purdue’s unbeaten quintet will now be pronounced No. 1 in the nation.
With that established, it’s anybody’s guess who’s best prepared to challenge the Boilermakers for the Big Ten roundball title.
Which brings us to Illinois, boasting the runaway best Big Ten record over the past two seasons (a combined 29-11), seemingly emerging from the sick bay with maybe a shot at it ... with or without Andre Curbelo.
First, understand that the Big Ten has slipped a notch from a year ago.
These 14 teams comprised the nation’s top conference throughout the 2020-21 campaign, and entered the NCAA tournament with two No. 1 seeds (Illinois and Michigan), two No. 2 seeds (Iowa and Ohio State), a No. 4 (Purdue) and four other entries that did not include Indiana.
Then lightning struck.
Those nine teams raised huge doubts as to their qualifications with just eight wins against nine NCAA losses. The Illini were on a 15-1 run when they fell to Loyola Chicago. Purdue tumbled at the hands of North Texas. Ohio State succumbed to Oral Roberts. It was ugly.
Failing to impress
And it recently got uglier. The Big Ten has struggled to impress this season, even with an 8-6 margin in the ACC Challenge.
Michigan was a sure-fire “top five” before Seton Hall, Arizona and North Carolina prevailed, the latter two by a combined total of 39 points.
Maryland, a co-champ in 2020, just changed coaches with Mark Turgeon out and Danny Manning taking over the Terrapins as interim coach. As we saw, Rutgers is a mere shadow of its 2021 NCAA team.
Ohio State upset Duke (the Blue Devils went stone cold in blowing a 15-point lead) after the Buckeyes fell to Xavier and Florida. Weak schedules make it as yet impossible to judge Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa (which rallied late before falling 77-70 at Purdue Friday).
Hey, it’s wide open. So maybe Illinois can return to consideration, if Friday’s 86-51 rout of Rutgers is any indication.
Tale of two seasons
UI coach Brad Underwood has overseen two different seasons in just eight games.
It began without Kofi Cockburn, and with Curbelo believing he was in full charge of running the operation, and with his stand-around teammates apparently believing the same thing.
The sophomore passing wizard had his moments but went overboard in the UI’s 26-turnover, 67-66 loss at Marquette. Then with injuries and sickness impacting the effort, these Illini lost their composure — Underwood noting that roles had become confused — and hit bottom in a 74-51 collapse against Cincinnati.
As a team, they weren’t much better against Kansas State, with one exception. Alfonso Plummer hit seven treys in nine attempts, and the Illini overcame 18 turnovers in outshooting Bruce Weber’s weak squad, 72-64.
Rounding into form
Suddenly, despite flawed defense in the 94-85 defeat of Rio Grande Valley — flashy guards left the Illini in their wake — the roles began to clear up while Curbelo sat out with what is presumed to be post-concussion syndrome (nothing official). Cockburn scored 28 and six teammates drained treys in dispatching Notre Dame, 82-72 (28-for-53 shooting helps).
And on Friday night, with the seventh different starting lineup, it came together offensively and defensively with veteran Jacob Grandison noting: “Everyone is getting touches and we’re playing for one another. We are growing as a team.”
Most apparent were Cockburn’s passes out of the post, the most he has ever delivered. And Plummer, the Puerto Rican southpaw who averaged 13.6 and 13.9 points for Utah the last two years, has scored 21, 30, 21 and 24 points in the four-game win streak. With Grandison chipping in 16 points Friday, offensive roles are becoming defined.
Better yet, the Illini “helped” each other around the defensive picks with Coleman Hawkins receiving most of the credit for limiting Ron Harper Jr. to five points (don’t discount the massive Cockburn and sub Omar Payne patrolling the lane).
So when Curbelo returns, it’ll be a different, more diverse team from the one he formerly directed ... and with Plummer much more of a factor.
Meanwhile, their worthiness as a challenger to Purdue will be severely tested Monday when they travel to Iowa where Underwood teams have never won.