With the UI’s in-state football recruiting faltering year-after-year — nor do neighbors Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa help — innovation is mandatory.

And so it develops that coach Lovie Smith has opened a two-year window of possibilities via 19 Floridians, seven Texans, the third-year build-up of an over-attaining junior class and seven sure-fire newcomers from the transfer ranks.

In little more than a week’s time, Southern Cal pickups Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe look like pass-catching regulars, Michigan’s Brandon Peters is the likely starter at quarterback and Alabama’s 305-pound Richie Petitbon has settled in at right guard.

Whether this approach has long-term legs is doubtful. As the Germans discovered in Russia, the more distant the supply lines, the harder it is to sustain the advance.

But beyond 2020 are concerns for another day. For now, Illini fans are poised to get a firsthand view of how this works in 2019 when Nebraska, Michigan, Wisconsin and Northwestern come to town.

Put simply, these four invaders — like 2019 hosts Minnesota, Michigan State and Iowa — take the field with one central thought in mind: To pound Illinois in the trenches.

Each rival knows precisely how Smith sets his defense — he doesn’t try to disguise it — and it will be their bald-faced scheme to crash the line and break the UI spirit ... as happened repeatedly when the defense surrendered 63 points against Iowa, Penn State and Maryland during three separate games in 2018.

Proving ground

The Illini should be better prepared to repulse ground assaults now.

This is the second go-round for line coach Austin Clark, the man behind three USC acquisitions. He has 16 huskies to use, five more than a year ago, and these numbers encourage a keep-’em-fresh rotating system.

This crew misses Bobby Roundtree, but gains strength from USC’s 250-pound Oluwole Betiku, the return from an injury-redshirt season of still-sophomores Jamal Woods (290) and Lere Oladipo (275), the final campaigns of Jamal Milan (300), Tymir Oliver (290) and Kenyon Jackson (290), and the muscular growth of likely starters Owen Carney (255) and Isaiah Gay at end. Up to 242 after reporting in 2017 at 215 pounds, Gay squats an impressive 600.

Put simply, they’re strong enough and experienced enough. Now, we’ll see if they’re good enough. If they’re not, nothing else matters.

Looking elsewhere

Of these 16 defensive linemen, only Milan, Oladipo and Belleville freshman Keith Randolph prepped in this state. That’s the way it is at most positions. Milan is the only Illinois native projected to start on the 11-man defensive unit.

Linebacker, a position to be honored soon with an east-side statue of Chicagoan Dick Butkus, has no Illinoisan on scholarship. The upgraded cornerbacks feature Nate Hobbs (Louisville, Ky.), Juan Martin (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) and challenging freshman Marquez Beason (Dallas).

So it’s clear that, just as this state has failed its citizens by carrying it to the edge of bankruptcy, it’s not assuming an acceptable load in providing for the UI football program.

Being overlooked

There are reasons. To begin with, once-productive downstate towns have been crumbling for decades due to farm consolidations, closing businesses, kids moving, etc. And instability is profound in Chicagoland due in great part to the divide between sections of ultra-rich city-suburbs and a downtrodden area where firearm deaths (seven fatalities among 59 shot last weekend) resemble mass shootings elsewhere.

Unlike St. Louis, where Smith has hired a popular prep coach, Cory Patterson, to work a centralized pool of talent, the UI staff hasn’t been able to make similar connections in the greater Chicago area of nearly 10 million people.

So the Illini plod into 2019, minus acceptable in-state support and disregarded by the game’s analysts ... but markedly better than they were throughout 2012-18 and banking on a surprise two-year run to awaken their doubters and put recruiting on a more favorable track.

If you dare look to next year, the Illini could have a settled QB situation and as many as 30 experienced seniors, even if a few like Hobbs and powerhouse punter Blake Hayes turn pro early. After that ...