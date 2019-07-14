From a personality standpoint, Bill Cubit was a prince, and a very good offensive football mind. After filling in for ousted Tim Beckman in 2015, he held a contract and an administrative handshake to be the Illinois football coach in 2016.
He deserved better at Illinois, but Josh Whitman made a daring first-day move as athletic director that March to replace him with Lovie Smith.
The thinking, which seemed appropriate at the time, was that Cubit’s recruiting would be stifled by his “interim” status, and Smith’s NFL background would resonate in the large communities that turn out blue chippers.
That hasn’t happened. According to Rivals.com, Illini recruiting efforts ranked 48th in 2017, 50th in 2018 and 71st in 2019. Not exactly a foundation on which to build a resurgence. And at this early stage of the 2020 talent chase, Illinois trails the world ... showing just three athletes among the 198 verbally committed to 14 Big Ten programs. As of late this past week, Minnesota had 22, Iowa and Michigan had 21 each and Ohio State and Purdue 20. Illinois, just three.
As a result, and with a 4-23 record in three Big Ten campaigns, CBS Sports tabbed Smith as perched on the hottest seat among football coaches in 2019.
Football needs work
Illini insiders believe the head coach/defensive coordinator is safe through and past 2019. But it is a fact of life that the only way Smith can survive long-term is to win games in 2019 and 2020 with young athletes less regarded than those acquired by his adversaries. To offset this disadvantage, he has added key transfers for immediate impact.
The 2019 team is better, more experienced, but the Big Ten West is peaking. So it’s a long shot. And if Smith is unable to pull it off, that will reflect on Whitman, as it does on all athletic directors whose football coaches fail.
But if you believe a single hire describes Whitman, it is here that we part company. Whitman has done everything imaginable to assist Smith, beginning with an $80-million facility — the Whitmans contributed $100,000 themselves — that coaches and players will move into in the coming days.
And last November, Whitman shrewdly added two years to Smith’s original six-year contract without impacting the buyout, which was $12 million at the time but will drop precipitously to $1 million in 2021.
With his legal background, Whitman is perfectly fitted for the job of representing the UI as he weighs in on national issues, conference topics and local problems. Illinois has had strong ADs in the past, but none attempted the complexities or the level of fundraising that Whitman is engaged in.
Take a deep breath before going on.
Hear me out
— Himself a former Illini tight end, Whitman sits as the head of 16 varsity coaches who represent a balanced and generally successful operation, even as football and basketball lag.
— Whitman is the driving force in the quest for varsity hockey. Having elected to build, rather than lease, a $100-million multi-sport arena for hockey, wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball, he is responsible for raising that money while bringing the city, local businesses, property owners and mass transit into a partnership mix that must include a parking structure. And he’ll be responsible for deriving income from the arena on half the weekends when his teams won’t be performing there.
— With men’s basketball seemingly on the upswing, Whitman has quietly fulfilled his oversight duties with two critical sitdowns with coach Brad Underwood: (1) A probe finding Underwood unrelated to the cash bribes taken by his Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans and (2) overseeing an internal probe that relieved Underwood of abuse complaints. Meanwhile, fundraising is underway for an upgrading of the Ubben practice facility.
— When Howard Milton was named National Fundraiser of the Year, he pointed directly at his boss as the reason. The department is over 70 percent toward a goal of $300 million, which is part of the UI’s goal of $2.25 billion. Soccer and track layouts are moving toward completion, and facility upgrades for both baseball and softball are in the design stage.
Juggling multiple objectives
— If the IHSA basketball tournament returns to the State Farm Center, as seems likely, the push from Whitman is critical to the bid process.
— Due to flagging attendance in Chicago, he smartly moved the UI out of the annual United Center basketball game.
— Whitman was spokesman for the state’s ADs in influencing the legislature to prevent gambling on games involving in-state teams.
— He was the driving force in the Illini’s long-overdue Sports Hall of Fame.
— With the rate of transfers growing nationally, he is part of the discussion on how to proceed on that subject ... and is analyzing California legislative developments on the issue of an Olympic-style pay-for-play.
— Whitman is active in Big Ten discussions on realignment, and the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four teams to eight while still honoring the bowl system, and specifically the Rose Bowl.
— Beer would not be approved for sales at Illini football games this fall without Whitman’s support. We saw the rollout in baseball this past spring.
This could go on and on. Point is: Whitman is too valuable in too many ways to judge his stewardship on one issue, even if football is No. 1.
With his optimism, energy and devotion to the program, the UI is fortunate to have him.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com