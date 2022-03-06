On Sunday night, for the last time this season, Brad Underwood’s Illini will enjoy a packed house of hoarse, devoted fans.
Cheering every basket. Expressing disapproval of Iowa. Demanding favorable “home cooking” from the zebras. And uplifting the home team with their energy.
With few exceptions, the home court has been a basketball-devouring monster this season. Almost unbelievable.
One weekend after the Associated Press’ top six teams lost road games, the SEC’s top four teams — Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas and — carry an impossible 67-1 home record, while they’re 25-17 on the road.
Through mid-afternoon Saturday, ACC leaders Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame were 44-5 at home and 23-10 away. We also see the Big 12 trio of Baylor, Kansas and Texas Tech 47-3 at home and 17-13 away, while Big East leaders Providence and Villanova show 28-2 and 15-7.
Add in Arizona, USC and UCLA with the aforementioned dozen, and they’re winning 94 percent at home and 65 percent in less familiar surroundings.
A league of its ownAnd then there’s the Big Ten with Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue 40-7 at home and 21-11 away.
Or going deep, nine Big Ten teams with NCAA hopes are 114-26 at home and a losing 47-51 record on the road.
Enough with the numbers. All these home advantages will soon be replaced by split audiences, unfamiliar courts and backgrounds, different officials and new pressures. It is anyone’s guess what will happen from here on out, and which teams might lose an edge from injuries or too many tiring games in a conference tournament.
It boils down to “who’s hot and who’s not,” and teams like streaking Iowa, which tackles Illinois on Sunday night, might be as dangerous as any. The Hawkeyes have scored 700 points in their last eight games and carry an 86.3 scoring average in their five-game win streak.
Knowing where to focusSeldom has the Big Ten produced more extraordinary individuals. It’s as though some supreme being blessed each team with a superstar. But that is also a reason why it’s unlikely the conference will gain its first national title since Michigan State in 2000.
Too many “one-man” teams.
Where would Illinois be if Kofi Cockburn is somehow shut down, or if Wisconsin is without Johnny Davis, Iowa without Keegan Murray, Ohio State without E.J. Liddell, Michigan without Hunter Dickinson, Rutgers without Ron Harper Jr. or Indiana without Trayce Jackson-Davis?
Michigan State has no fully developed superstar, and that’s Tom Izzo’s problem.
Purdue has more balance than most but counts heavily on the sometimes erratic guard play of NBA-bound Jaden Ivey (2 of 11 shooting in Saturday’s 69-67 home defeat of Indiana).
Basically, most of these teams are built around a single player, and Penn State exposed Illinois on Thursday night by refusing to guard Da’Monte Williams and Coleman Hawkins on the perimeter, thereby doubling Cockburn and limiting him to seven shots.
Nittany Lions aren’t the HawkeyesThe “don’t guard” strategy — Williams and Hawkins went 4 of 14 on open three-pointers — is perhaps the most extreme we’ve ever seen here, and it would have worked if the Nittany Lions hadn’t gone stone cold in the stretch.
The Nittany Lions had converted 22 of 44 fielders and led 52-50 with 6:02 showing, then inexplicably missed their next nine attempts, including four on one multi-rebound possession.
The visitors broke the 0 for 9 slide much too late (at six seconds). Adding to their frustration, they finished the game with one free throw to Illinois’ 15.
How different was this 60-55 result from the Illini’s previous 93-85 triumph at Michigan, in which Alfonso Plummer scored 23 of the UI’s 46 first-half points and Cockburn finished strong with a game-high 27 points.
Considering those two performances, how would you predict Sunday night’s outcome?
Except you know this: Fast-breaking Iowa will launch considerably more than the 55 field goals that Penn State tried Thursday. It is advisable to approach the 80s to survive. In 65 games over 35 seasons, the winner of this game has topped 75 points on 40 occasions (the Flyin’ Illini tallied 118 in 1989).