CHAMPAIGN — Illini football stars Chase and Sydney Brown, twins from London, Ontario, will be highlighted Wednesday at the Big Ten’s annual media shindig in Indianapolis.
Chase is the centerpiece of Bret Bielema’s ground attack, and will be seeking his second straight 1,000-yard season. Sydney, showing 38 career starts, figures to replace third-round NFL draft choice Kerby Joseph as the standout in the UI secondary.
It is natural and appropriate to feature the exceptional athletes. But football is the ultimate team sport, and the game-day outcomes tend to follow another path.
It’s called depth.
The game is not always played by the starters. Injuries happen. Every season evolves into a battle of attrition.
Looking back to 2020, Illinois was obliged to start four different quarterbacks. Last year, Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowski took turns around their injuries, with Sitkowski undergoing two surgeries ahead of this season.
The spring game offered a warning as 18 squadmen sat out, including three sure starters: wide receiver Casey Washington and linemen Keith Randolph Jr. and Julian Pearl.
Tip of the iceberg
Thus, as we evaluate the critically important Illini season of 2022, with thousands of wayward fans waiting in judgment, Bielema is set to field a competitive first unit with uncertainties beyond that.
Example: Illinois sends out two exceptional defensive tackles, Johnny Newton and Randolph. These mobile, 300-pounders excelled for first-year coordinator Ryan Walters’ defense. A unit that, after a slow start, permitted just 18.9 points in Big Ten Conference play.
But who’ll back them up? And who’ll replace the departed Roderick Perry II at nose tackle? Illinois has been waiting three years to see Verdis Brown and Calvin Avery trim down (closer to 320 pounds) and live up to their four-star prep ratings.
Or has Gibson City’s Bryce Barnes, with two necessitated starts last season and a promising spring, grown into one of those DL positions? Will Jamal Woods meet former expectations?
More stopping concerns
Trouble is, these questions arise at every defensive position.
Lost starter Owen Carney Jr. was incredibly productive in 799 plays through 12 games. He and Isaiah Gay finished strong as edge rushers. There are few indications that Seth Coleman (223 plays) and Ezekiel Holmes (69 plays) can match them. And Virginia Tech transfer Alec Bryant falls into the unknown category after sitting out.
In the secondary, Joseph, who showed a team-high 90 percent coverage rate in 2022, had a banner year as he remained healthy enough to engage in 717 plays. By contrast, starting linebackers Calvin Hart and Jake Hansen played one and five games, respectively.
Linebacking can’t be considered a “strength,” because Hansen and Khalan Tolson are gone, and Memphis junior Tarique Barnes is the only one with extensive experience (712 plays in 12 games last year).
Backups for Barnes and Hart appear to be senior Alec McEachern, a longtime special teamer, and Isaac Darkangelo, who notched 13 plays last season.
Diamonds in the rough
Similar numbers can be shown throughout.
There’ll be 10 or more inexperienced DB hopefuls contending behind a trio of standouts — Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Quan Martin — and the likely new regulars Kendall Smith (a fifth-year former receiver who saw 39 plays last year) and Tahveon Nicholson (200 plays last year).
The secret to 2022 success is for unknowns to become suddenly well known. It’s a long shot. There is a particularly dark view of Illinois nationally, Vegas “experts” having deemed the Illini as underdogs in 39 of their last 44 Big Ten games. Phil Steele’s annual preview puts Illinois at No. 74.
On the plus side
But here’s a cheerier view. Last season offered surprises all around.
Pitt beat Wake Forest (smallest Power Five school) for the ACC title while Clemson, 51-5 the previous four years, watched. Cincinnati defeated Notre Dame and reached the Final Four playoff. Utah won the Pac-12 while Big Ten-bound Southern California went 4-8 overall. Oklahoma State, not SEC-bound Oklahoma, won the Big 12.
My question: What football advantages, financial or otherwise, do Pitt, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Utah and Oklahoma State have over Illinois?
Pitt lost 41 of 58 Big East games in the 1990s and went 9-9 in 2019-20 in the ACC. Wake Forest was 30-57 in the ACC from 2010 through 2020.
Cincinnati was 3-13 in the weak American Conference as recently as 2016 and 2017. Utah’s record in its first seven years in the Pac-12 was 28-35. Oklahoma State showed 8-10 in the Big 12 in 2018-19.
Illinois was 4-5 in conference games last season with three of those losses by six points or fewer. Just sayin’.