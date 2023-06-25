Josh Whitman, speaking from his position as Illini athletic director, believes his department’s fundraising arm can work hand-in-hand with two Illini collectives seeking donations from the same fan constituency.
He said during his annual media roundtable on Wednesday that they are accomplishing exactly that, explaining that donors usually have a goal in mind — whether it is the scholarship fund, a particular facility or a name-image-likeness offering.
Is there an endless stream of gifted money? It almost seems so.
Take Harvard (not a good example). The Ivy League school claims 188 billionaires and, of Harvard graduates worth at least $30 million, the combined wealth of $4,769 billion is more than double runner-up Stanford.
So, mindful there are no limits on NIL payments, if Harvard ever decided to shove aside academics and field a squad of five-star football players, no one could match them.
Hard cash over big projects
Let’s get back to numbers we can comprehend.
Hired in early 2016, Whitman rode in on a university-wide campaign that raised $2.7 billion, and ended last June with $321 million produced (or at least promised) by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. With that backing, Whitman became a whirlwind in the construction business, wading through the COVID-19 difficulties to undertake eight facilities projects in five years.
The logical question in June 2023 is this: Will the ever-expanding need for “paying players” through the NCAA-approved NIL system cause Whitman’s construction splurge to come to a screeching halt, after the UI wrestling center project gets underway on the State Farm Center’s south lawn?
Aren’t we moving past the period where sparkling sports facilities — like the waterfall at Alabama, or the “lazy indoor stream” at Central Florida — are considered a major draw for athletes?
Just show up with the cash. That’s all. Show me the money.
The women behind the funding
The intention to reverse course and make athletes’ pay a high priority became evident in December, when fundraising whiz Kathleen Knight left her position as the DIA’s I Fund development officer in Chicago to become president and CEO of Greater Chicago’s ICON Collective.
ICON is a big-money enterprise that attracts major donors and makes contractual payments to student-athletes for modest charitable efforts. Working alongside her is another former DIA member, Jackie Szymoniak.
In her biography, Knight is called an “ambitious, disciplined business professional with strong analytical and organizational skills. Primary areas of expertise in fundraising, private wealth management, business developments, etc. Excels at cultivating meaningful client and internal relationships.”
Mostly, her background provides acquired knowledge of where the money is.
Getting the house in order
So ICON has clearly assumed a major role in Illini athletics. Were it not for Knight and ICON, star tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. would likely be reporting to NFL teams this summer.
ICON was formed after the earlier Illini collective, Guardians, had been established with mostly steady contributors rather than bombshell gifts.
It appears Whitman was able to upgrade multiple sports just in time ... the $80 million Smith Football Performance Center; the $40 million Ubben Basketball Complex renovation; new Demirjian Park soccer and track facilities; ever-expanding golf improvements, including the acquisition and upgrading of the Atkins Golf Course; indoor practice structures for baseball and softball; plus improvements at Memorial Stadium and the State Farm Center.
And he continues to evaluate various aspects of Huff Hall, with its limitations on seating and parking for volleyball.
Ironing out the details
But the lingering question: How many millions in donations will be required — year after year — to make the Illini competitive for athletes who annually become available in the transfer market?
How many hundreds of thousands would it take to land one of football’s five-star high school prospects, the kind that Ohio State and Michigan routinely attract?
These are questions without clear answers, although football coach Bret Bielema acknowledged in a Chicago tour last month that five of his players are in a special category — presumably six figures — and more than 25 others are receiving money through NIL.
Meanwhile, confusion grows.
The IRS announced last month that NIL donations will not be tax deductible because they do not serve any exempt purpose.
Some states are operating under legislative rulings that are illegal in other states, including Illinois.
Judges are waiting to shoot down any attempts to put a lid on NIL.
Troubled NCAA leadership (Whitman is newly appointed to the NCAA’s Division I Council) is looking to Congress to level the playing field. Congress? Wipe your brow. All this fuss, and it’ll be solved in a finger-snap.
Some day. Maybe.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.