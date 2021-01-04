CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema's first Illinois football staff expanded in size Monday afternoon with the announcement of Mark Taurisani as chief of staff.
Taurisani has served under Bielema in each of Bielema's 12 years as a college head coach. The two worked together at Wisconsin between 2006 and 2012 and at Arkansas between 2013 and 2017.
"Throughout my head coaching career, Mark has been able to start at an entry-level position in operations and now will help manage everything within our Illini football family,” Bielema said in a statement. “He works well with a wide range of people in various different positions that all appreciate his professional approach and ability to create a winning environment."
Taurisani most recently spent the last three years as Michigan football's director of operations. According to a press release, Taurisani "will oversee much of the administrative aspects of the football program along with the day-to-day needs of Bielema and the football program."
He won't, however, be directly replacing Tim Knox, who has been Illini football's director of operations between 2012 and 2020 and is remaining on Illinois' staff.
“I’m excited to join Coach Bielema’s staff and help build a championship program the alumni and fan base will be proud of,” Taurisani said in a statement. “Coach Bielema’s passion for the state of Illinois and his track record of developing young men on and off the field is a perfect fit for Illini football. I’m also looking forward to the opportunity of working alongside Tim Knox, who is highly regarded as one of the best in the business. Together, we aim to improve all aspects of the football program."