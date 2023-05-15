URBANA — The boys’ throwing events at the 40th annual News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet featured no shortage of IHSA state-champion hopefuls.
Salt Fork senior standout Garrett Taylor still earned a pair of victories with relative ease. The 2022-23 News-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year tallied a throw of 57 feet, 91/2 inches in shot put event before hurling a discus 186-6 at Urbana High School’s Gene Armer Track complex.
“It was decent,” Taylor said. “I always wanted to do better, but it was good enough for (Monday), so that’s all that really matters.”
His discus throw was short of his ultimate goal of 200 feet.
It’s a goal that he has in mind as the Storm prepares to open its run through the Class 1A postseason on Friday at a sectional hosted by Westville.
“I definitely can do it,” Taylor said. “I just have to put my mind to it and just keep getting better every day. I know I’m capable of doing it. ... I know I can, it’s just when I’m going to do it.”
Among the rest of the field in Monday’s throwing events were Tuscola senior Chris Boyd and Arcola senior Mitchel Myers. Boyd placed second in the shot put with an effort of 57-0 and third in the discus at 169-11. Myers’ effort of 173-7 in the discus throw was good for runner-up status, and his best shot toss of 52-10 ranked him fourth. Clinton senior Scott Webb snagged the No. 3 spot in shot put at 53-6.
“I definitely tried to take it as like how state is going to be, just to mentally prepare myself,” Myers said. “This is really what state is going to look like for us, because we have a few guys from (Class 2A here) but mainly it’s just our (Class 1A) state. So mentally, just preparing for that and getting myself in the right mindset.”
Judah Christian’s Daryl Okeke was another state title hopeful balancing a busy slate of events on Monday evening.
The senior competed in three events — the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and 400 relay — and reigned victorious in both hurdling events, winning the 110s at 14.71 seconds and the 300s at 40.86.
“Since we obviously have sectionals on Friday, I was taking it fairly light,” Okeke said. “Not 100 percent in the races, but more of like some practice reps my coach told me to do. Just trying to get more familiar with the 300s, especially since I’ve had less of those. (I’m) mapping out the hurdles (and) getting comfortable with it.”
The impending 1A postseason didn’t seem to slow Okeke down at all.
“The 300s, I start going out 100 percent no matter if I’m doing 80 percent (overall),” Okeke said. “Then the last 100 meters kind of just glide.
“The curve, you kind of want to settle in and float and just really focus on your form. Not so much your speed, just kind of maintaining the speed that you built up in the first 100 meters.”
Okeke earned third-place finishes in both hurdling events at last year’s 1A state meet and has now earned 11 victories between the two events in the 2023 outdoor season.
He doesn’t lack confidence with less than two weeks remaining until the end of the season.
“I think I’m at a pretty good place,” Okeke said. “The 300 still needs more work, trying to get sub-39 seconds in that, but the 110 I’m fairly confident I can win state there. And the 100 (dash), I think I’m a pretty good contender as well for winning state.”
What lies ahead for Okeke this week ahead of Friday’s 1A Westville Sectional? He’s not entirely sure yet.
“(Tuesday) I’ll probably do more of a relax day to recover, or we’ll do a hard workout,” Okeke said. “Depends on how my coach is feeling. Then most of it is going to be light stuff going in (to the sectional) because I am doing four events, which is going to be pretty taxing on my body.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Murphy McCool and Oakwood sophomore Connor Smith shared a cool moment after the former edged out a victory over the latter in Monday’s 400.
The two jostled for position down the front straightaway — McCool’s 51.68 barely besting Smith’s 51.80 — and made incidental contact after they crossed the finish stripe.
No harm, no foul.
“Let’s freaking go, baby,” McCool said as he offered Smith a celebratory handshake.
McCool and Smith are used to competing in events around the area, as the Blue Devils and Comets are members of the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Smith’s progress in his sophomore season has impressed McCool.
“I’ve gotten him in the 100 about every time we’ve raced in it,” McCool said. “Now seeing him move up to the 400, it’s pretty great, especially seeing him at the level that he is at right now. It’s just an awesome thing, and I love watching the kid do what he does.”
The feeling is mutual.
“He’s hard to compete against,” Smith said. “He’s just always on his A-game. It usually ends in a pretty close race, within a couple of seconds, but he’s usually pretty good.”
There was nobody within striking distance of Aaron Hendron as he crossed the finish line to win the 1,600.
The Centennial senior’s goal of dipping below 4:30 wasn’t quite achieved. But the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ cross-country Runner of the Year’s time of 4:32.47 was nearly 32 seconds faster than second place.
“I knew it was going to be really hard just with not many people around my pace,” Hendron said. “I was just really trying to concentrate on the second and third laps.”
Hendron and the Chargers will begin the 3A postseason on Wednesday in a sectional hosted by Edwardsville.
Monday marked a solid tune-up for Hendron with less than 48 hours until the stretch run arrives.
“It’s just running one event, just a mile,” Hendron said. “Not like a two-mile and with a day in between. It’s not too bad.”