CHAMPAIGN — Mike LaTulip approached roster construction for House of ‘Paign with a clear-cut plan.
Secure talented basketball players, of course, but do so in a way to construct an actual team. So far, so good for the mostly Illinois alumni squad in The Basketball Tournament.
House of ‘Paign started TBT action on a rather high note with a 76-53 victory against War Tampa on Saturday night to set up a 3 p.m. Wednesday showdown with defending champs Carmen’s Crew in a second-round game. The winner of Wednesday’s game moves on to a 3 p.m. quarterfinal game on Friday.
“Obviously, when we put together the team we had a template and a criteria in place,” said LaTulip, who got some help from Dayton director of basketball operations James Haring, a former graduate assistant and director of basketball operations at Illinois under John Groce, along with Wright State assistant coach Brian Cooley and Raiders’ director of basketball operations Nick Goff.
“We obviously thought if we did that we’d have guys that like being around each other and guys, when they took the court, would have fun playing basketball,” LaTulip continued. “When you have fun playing basketball, this can be the result.”
The result was an absolute thumping of War Tampa. “Graduate transfer” Mike Daum, an All-American at South Dakota State, led the way with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Former Illini guard Andres Feliz was just as effective with 20 points, seven rebounds and smothering defense on both Bryce Brown and Fletcher Magee, who combined for just 10 points on 3 of 14 shooting for War Tampa.
That type of performance came together with just a few in-person practices in Columbus, Ohio, after the team arrived on June 29 and entered the initial quarantine period.
“I knew like two of the guys legit before I came here to Columbus,” Daum said. “Seeing that first practice where I got to meet everybody for the first time you could just tell we had a great group of guys willing to buy in to whatever it takes to win. There’s no egos on our team. There’s not one person who’s mad at anybody else for taking a shot. We’re all super encouraging of each other, and I think that’s something special and something you need to win in this tournament.”
Malcolm Hill had a similar feeling after House of ‘Paign got together for its first practice. The team put together by LaTulip and assistant coach Cameron Liss (with some help from Haring) simply meshed on a personality level.
“When we first walked into practice, everybody was talking to each other and getting to know each other,” said Hill, who chipped in 15 points during House of ‘Paign’s opening-round victory. “Even when we’re not on the court, off the court we’re hanging out in the team lounge watching movies and stuff.”
Hill was almost tempted to repeat Saturday what he said last week before the tournament started that he was more interested in the time together with the team and forging some new relationships with guys like Daum and fellow “grad transfers” Kyle Vinales and Billy Garrett Jr. than the $1 million prize to the winning TBT team.
Then he caught himself.
“Actually, nah, today was pretty fun,” Hill said after Saturday’s House of ‘Paign win. “I’ve been saying I’ve been having more fun off the court, but today was fun. It’s just a great group of guys, and we just have confidence in each other.”
LaTulip has consistently said coaching this team is easy because the roster consists of pros. He included Feliz in that group even though the recent Illinois grad has yet to start the next phase of his basketball career. The buy-in from that group to put egos and their own games second to the team, LaTulip said, has made a difference.
LaTulip made a point of mentioning Leron Black after Saturday’s win. The former Illinois forward played just 5 minutes, as Daum got on an early heater.
“Leron didn’t play a lot tonight, but, man, he was so energetic on the bench,” LaTulip said. “When he did get in there, to stymie a run, he had a big ol’ board and a putback. He’s not going to make it about himself.”
The 26-year-old LaTulip felt good about Saturday’s win — his first as a coach after playing in college at Illinois and Wright State — in the immediate aftermath.
Then he made it immediately clear House of ‘Paign’s goal wasn’t to simply win one game. An extended run, in fact, could help all the players with their next pro contract.
Or, in Feliz’s case, his first.
“It can take me a long way as long as we keep winning as a team,” Feliz said. “If we win as a team, then everybody can go places. I’m not worried about where I’m going right now. I’m just focused on winning and just having fun with my team. Then I’m going to take care of whatever comes next.”