CHAMPAIGN — John Staab was a big reason for the creation of “Team Drew,” a baseball outfit made up entirely of Champaign Central Class of 2020 graduates.
The squad traveled to Decatur last week for a Diamond Sports Promotion tournament, contested Friday through Sunday. The former Maroons competed under the name of Drew Adams, an 18-year-old classmate who died in a May 30 canoe accident. Central baseball coach Staab and Drew’s dad, Harold, were on the Team Drew staff.
So it was unusual to see Staab working out of the opposing dugout during Team Drew’s third game, on Saturday against Yard Goats. He had a good reason, though. His son, Blake, was playing for Yard Goats.
“We were hoping we didn’t play each other,” Staab said. “Of course, it worked out that we played each other, so that was interesting.”
Ultimately, Team Drew pulled off a 7-5 victory against Yard Goats despite falling behind by four runs early on. The triumph pushed Team Drew into the semifinal round, in which it suffered a 5-4 defeat to Leathernecks out of Evansville, Ind., on Sunday.
But what did Team Drew members think about John Staab being matched up against them?
“Coach Staab and his team went up four runs in the first inning, and I was like, ‘Dang, Coach Staab. You’re supposed to let us win,’” said Connor Milton, a Team Drew player and future Illinois baseball player. “But it was fun. ... We know a lot of the kids on that team.”
It was a lighter moment in an emotional roller coaster of a three-day weekend for those on and associated with Team Drew.
The club’s four-game stretch began with Millikin baseball coach Brandon Townsend asking Staab to say a few words about Adams over the public address system, followed by a moment of silence.
“Then I ran down from the press box ... and I stood next to Joel Sarver,” said Staab, referencing another Team Drew member. “Joel is never one to show much emotion, and I think he was in tears pitching the first inning.”
Milton admitted he initially was apprehensive about being involved in the tournament, wanting his final Central baseball memories to include Adams prior to the COVID-19 pandemic settling in nationally.
But when all was said and done, Milton was glad Staab got the ball rolling on this team’s formation.
“It turned out to be an absolutely awesome idea,” Milton said. “It gave some of the other guys closure, and we got to play baseball together.”
It was something the former Maroons hadn’t done as a unit since mid-March because of the pandemic. Yet they impressed to the tune of a 2-2 record, both of their losses at the hands of Leathernecks to go with wins over Game 7 Legacy and Yard Goats.
In the former victory, Sarver tossed a complete game and batted in three runs while Milton scored twice and stole two bases. Cole Jones added two hits.
In the latter victory, Sam Chapman recorded two RBI, Max Herr poked a couple of hits and Jake Lehr picked up the save on the mound to support winning pitcher Graham O’Gorman.
Support for Team Drew was strong as well. Harold Adams told The News-Gazette sales of T-shirts bearing the team name netted about $3,500, while donations toward the recently created Drew Adams Memorial Scholarship have reached about $12,000.
“There were a lot of folks there, especially on the first day,” Staab said. “That Friday night game (against Leathernecks) ... their organization’s leader donated to Drew’s scholarship and took a picture of all the fans. It was pretty cool.”
Milton also was pleased with the backing from the community, including individuals from outside Illinois purchasing Team Drew T-shirts.
Milton said he was anticipating a prayer before the team’s opening game, noting that Game 7 Legacy regularly performs that act regardless of circumstances. But Staab’s words and the accompanying moment of silence, Milton said, gave the scene extra meaning.
“It was pretty emotional for a lot of us, just because it was a surreal moment of we’re all there and Drew’s not there and his dad’s our coach and we’re playing for the last time,” Milton said. “The whole community was almost there watching us with Team Drew shirts on. That was great, seeing all the support.”