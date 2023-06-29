Weekend glance
Multiple former Illinois golfers —
and one current Illini coach — will be in action this week in the pro ranks. Staff writer Scott Richey breaks down who’s playing where and what they have accomplished:
Steve Stricker
All Stricker has done is finish in the top 11 of all 11 Champions Tour events he’s played with four wins and four runner-up finishes. He heads into the U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point, Wis., off a five-stroke victory at the American Family Insurance Championship earlier this month.
Mike Small
Small is just getting back on the golf course as a player after spending the last 10 months leading the Illinois men’s team to another successful season with requisite Big Ten title and NCAA championship run. Small made his Champions Tour season debut at the American Family Insurance Championship and rallied in the final two rounds to finish tied for 22nd.
Thomas Detry
Detry missed the cut last week at the Travelers Championship, but his run on the PGA Tour this season has been a successful one. The former Illini has made the cut in 16 of 20 events, finished in the top 25 eight times and was the runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October. Detry, who is 45th in the FedEx Cup rankings, will be in action this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Nick Hardy
Hardy won his first PGA Tour event in late April, teaming with Davis Riley to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. That’s one of six top 25 finishes for Hardy in 24 events this season. The April victory netted Hardy $1.24 million and 400 FedEx Cup points that have him 44th in the FedEx Cup rankings headed into the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Thomas Pieters
Pieters will play in the LIV Golf Andalucía event at Real Club Valderrama in Spain starting Friday. The 31-year-old played twice on the DP World Tour early in the season before jumping to LIV Golf for a reported $10 million and teaming up with Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch and Harold Varner III with RangeGoats GC. Pieters has also played in all three majors this season.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Dumont de Chassart has taken the Korn Ferry Tour by storm and was one three-man playoff away from starting his professional career with consecutive victories. Dumont de Chassart won his professional debut in a playoff at the BMW Charity Pro-Am and will go for his second win this week back in central Illinois at the Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield.
Michael Feagles
Feagles is playing some of his better golf of the season this month on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 25-year-old posted his best finish of the season with a tie for 15th at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. It was the second top 25 finish of the season in 12 events for the Scottsdale, Ariz., native, who will also play this week in Springfield at the Memorial Health Championship.
Brian Campbell
Campbell has had a difficult June with three missed cuts in four Korn Ferry Tour events, but his tie for seventh at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open was his best finish of the year. Campbell also tied for ninth at the AdventHealth Championship in May and will try to end June and start July on a high note at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield.
Luke Guthrie
Guthrie was a Monday qualifier into the Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek Country Club, shooting a 7-under 65 to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour start of the season this week in Springfield. The Quincy native’s last win on the Korn Ferry Tour came during his debut season in 2012 when he won twice.
Tommy Kuhl
Kuhl will play a third straight week on PGA Tour Canada at the ATB Classic at Northern Bear Golf Club in Strathcona County, Alberta. Kuhl finished tied for 15th in his professional debut and added a tie for 27th last week at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open. He’s 20th in the Fortinet Cup standings. The top five by season’s end get Korn Ferry Tour status.