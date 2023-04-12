Sign up for our daily (and free) Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. made the move long expected Wednesday when he announced via social media he was declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.
"This last year has truly been a blessing for me," Shannon's note read. "Being home (and) closer to my family and friends ... granted them the opportunity to see me play in person. Coach (Brad) Underwood demanded and challenged me every day. It prepared me to be a leader on and off the court. That's my guy!"
April 12, 2023
Shannon, who made no mention of his last remaining year of eligibility in his note, spent a single season at Illinois after starting his career at Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard wound up a First Team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Illini. He shot 44 percent overall, 32 percent from three-point range and 79 percent at the free throw line.
Shannon is the second Illinois player to declare for this year's draft. Junior forward Coleman Hawkins made a similar decision at the end of March.