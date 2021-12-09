CHAMPAIGN — Chris Tamas didn’t waste any time getting Raina Terry in Illinois volleyball’s starting lineup this past spring for her delayed freshman season.
Terry was still getting over an illness when the “2020” season started in late January of this year.
It showed. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter was just a bit off.
Fully healthy? That was a different story. Terry put down double-digit kills in 12 of her last 13 matches — a stretch of high-level play that translated directly into her sophomore season.
Terry has been a force for Illinois this fall, and her career-high 27 kills against reigning NCAA champions Kentucky on Saturday paved the way for the Illini’s third Sweet 16 appearance in five seasons. A Sweet 16 match that will pit Illinois (22-11) against Big Ten rivals Nebraska (23-7) at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
“I think she has been that powerhouse since she’s been here,” Tamas said of Terry. “She’s always had the power. She’s had to mix in some of the control stuff a little bit better. You saw it all come together this last weekend. She had almost six kills a set. Hitting over .300. That’s an impressive performance by anyone.”
Tamas challenged Terry from day one by asking the Marengo, Ohio, native to play all six rotations. The Illinois coach wants to train his outside hitters that way, but he still has to make sure they have what it takes to essentially be a two-way player.
“We try to identify those players that already have that mental toughness,” Tamas said. “Not that the other ones don’t, but she has the willingness to learn. She was able to get kills for us out of the back row from day one. She was able to play defense and do the passing. She’s going to continue on that journey and see what she can do for us back there.”
Terry said her skill set has grown playing two seasons in a single calendar year, but the biggest strides she’s made have been honing that mental toughness Tamas saw in her.
“There’s a lot of pressure playing in the Big Ten,” Terry said. “I think I’ve, not gotten used to it, but gotten better at dealing with it.”
It’s another progressive step for Terry that started when she was 11 and 12 years old playing club volleyball in Ohio. That’s when Illinois redshirt junior setter Diana Brown first met Terry, who was actually a setter herself at that age level.
“I mean this in the most polite way,” Brown said. “She kind of looked like Bambi. Thankfully, our club director was like, ‘Yeah, no. You’re not going to be a setter. You’re going to be real tall, and you’re going to be a powerful hitter.’
“As she progressed through Mintonette, it was kind of like, ‘Who is this girl?’ Her team was really, really good. As they grew up, it was kind of like she grew into her shoes, and she’s now a powerhouse. I can always count on her to give us a swing.”
Terry took plenty of them Saturday in taking down Kentucky on its home floor. The 27 kills against the Wildcats marked her second 20-plus kill performance in her last four matches, fourth of the season and sixth of her career.
“Our middles were on fire,” Terry said. “Our right side, (Megan Cooney), was on fire. That opened up a lot one-on-one opportunities for me. That was pretty awesome. I always want to be the player that my teammates can count on to score the points that are needed to be score.”
Brown was excited when Terry flipped her commitment from Indiana to Illinois. Having watched Terry come up through Mintonette and training with Terry before leaving for Champaign herself in 2018, Brown knew the type of teammate she was getting.
“It kind of started to get in the gym where we had to pay attention to her every time we scrimmaged,” Brown said of her time at Mintonette with Terry.
Not much has changed since.
“I think she did a great job for us last year and totally got ripped off for not being named on the (Big Ten) All-Freshman Team,” Brown continued. “From last year to this year, she has the understanding she is one of our power hitters, and she is going to get the ball in pressure situations.”
That’s what Terry wanted when she picked Illinois.
But that’s not all.
She’ll get a chance to keep chasing her biggest goal Thursday against Nebraska.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to win a national championship, and I’ve always believed I can do that here,” Terry said. “I think we’ve got a really good shot at that.”