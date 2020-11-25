CHAMPAIGN — Jeanae Terry scored the first six points of Illinois' season opener Wednesday against Indiana State. It set the tone for the rest of the game.
Illinois never trailed, Terry finished with a career high 24 points and the Illini topped the Sycamores 68-49 at State Farm Center. Illinois pulled away in the third quarter, turning a nine-point halftime advantage into an 18-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Terry was both an effective and efficient scorer in setting a new career best. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard shot 8 of 10 from the field overall and made 3 of 4 three-pointers. The Detroit native's previous career high was 15 points.
Terry also led Illinois with eight rebounds against Indiana State. The post trio of Kennedi Myles, Eva Rubin and Geovana Lopes had six rebounds apiece. That made for successful debuts for both Rubin and Lopes.
Lopes paired her six rebounds with 12 points as Illinois' second-leading scorer. The 6-3 Brazilian junior, who transferred in this season from Odessa (Texas) College, was 5 of 12 from the field. Rubin, who transferred from Arizona State last December and received immediate eligibility in August, finished her Illini debut with four points, six rebounds and four blocks.
J-Naya Ephraim added nine points for Illinois, while Jada Peebles and Aaliyah Nye had six points apiece. Peebles led the Illini with five assists.
Illinois (1-0) will return to action Dec. 2 with a 5 p.m. home game against Valparaiso. The Crusaders open their season Sunday at Bowling Green.