Big Ten play resumes for Illinois with a pair of matches against top-10 teams. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down some key storylines ahead of the weekend:
Signature opportunities
The latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 released Monday featured six ranked Big Ten teams. Penn State is the outlier at No. 12. The other five fall in between No. 3 Nebraska and No. 8 Wisconsin. Illinois will get a crack at the Badgers on Sunday in Madison, Wis., after hosting No. 5 Purdue on Friday night. Two shots at a signature win the Illini still lack a dozen matches into the season.
“Every single weekend is a battle,” Illinois setter Diana Brown said. “We can celebrate this past weekend, but (Monday) we were like, ‘Back to business. Back to work.’ We’ll have to play as well or even better. I think we all understand that. …With playing in the Big Ten, I think you have that opportunity (for a signature win) every single night. We literally have five teams in the top eight in the nation.”
Settling in
Raina Terry was trying to do too much early this season after moving into the primary outside hitter role for Illinois. She was pressing. Trying to score on every single swing. Not a bad idea in theory, but harder to achieve in a competitive atmosphere.It was something Illinois coach Chris Tamas addressed with the junior outside hitter. He wanted her to relax a bit, rely on her teammates and trust the defense behind her. Mixing in more tactical shots in her typical power game helped, too, as Terry has found a better balance of productivity and efficiency.
“Her game is not a tipping and shooting game,” Tamas said. “She’s a big strong hitter, but when she threw those tips and rolls in there last weekend, she scored a lot. We tried to show her the value of that. You need a wide array of shots in this conference. There’s no one-trick ponies in this conference. The ones that are good are pretty good at mixing up their swings.”
Scouting ahead
Purdue freshman Eva Hudson was fairly under-the-radar when it came to her recruitment thanks to the combination of an early commitment to Notre Dame and the COVID-19 pandemic. Then Notre Dame made a coaching change, Hudson flipped to the Boilermakers and now the 6-foot-1 outside hitter leads the Big Ten and ranks eighth nationally by (the top high-major player) averaging five kills per set. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) native, having put down no fewer than 10 kills in any match this season and as many as 21 against both Milwaukee and Minnesota, will provide a real challenge for Illinois.
"She doesn't make too many errors," Tamas said of the Fort Wayne, Ind., native. "She's going to make you play volleyball. She has an array of shots. When you face players like that, you're not going to stop everything that they do, but you have to try and at least stop the majority and slow her down."