MONTICELLO — It might prove easier to ask Luke Teschke which roles he doesn’t fill on coach Cully Welter’s Monticello football team, instead of inquiring about the junior’s assigned duties.
Fans of the Sages may catch No. 5 carrying the ball on a handoff. They might witness him hauling in a pass from senior quarterback Drew Sheppard.
Maybe they’ll experience Teschke making a tackle or intercepting a pass from his strong safety position. Perhaps they’ll watch him returning a kickoff, or delivering a block on a teammate’s kick return.
Heck, there’s even a chance they’ll see Teschke throw a pass or two.
“I’m kind of like a Swiss Army knife,” Teschke said. “Anywhere Coach Welter puts me, I go there and do my best to help the team win.”
And Welter is glad to spread the talents of an individual who verbally committed to a Division I baseball program during his sophomore year in high school. Teschke and the Sages (5-3) will need all of their skills at the ready on Friday, when they stop by Hicks Field in Tolono for an Illini Prairie Conference rivalry game with Unity (7-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Monticello is not only attempting to guarantee its IHSA playoff berth with an all-important sixth victory, but the Sages also hope to avenge last year’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Rockets in Piatt County.
“It’s a rivalry game, so it’s a playoff environment,” said Teschke, a starter in the defensive secondary for Monticello last year. “The coaches are going to get us ready. Unity’s coaches are going to get their team ready. So I’m excited. It’s going to be a good game, and we just need to play well.”
As his bevy of responsibilities might suggest, Teschke’s statistics through eight games this fall include a bit of everything. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound two-way contributor has caught 21 passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns.
He’s has rushed 23 times for 70 yards, and he’s completed 2 of 5 passes for 18 yards as Sheppard’s backup.
Teschke also boasts 271/2 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one interception. He returned that interception for a touchdown, and he’s also found the end zone once on 10 kick returns that have covered 216 total yards.
“Last year, playing on the defensive side of the ball gave me some varsity time, so I knew how it was,” Teschke said. “But playing on both sides of the ball is really fun. It’s good to contribute in any way I possibly can.”
Welter’s explanation for why Teschke barely leaves the field during games is a straightforward one.
“He does a lot of things because of his skill,” Welter said, “and because of his toughness, as well.”
All of Teschke’s abilities melded together during one specific play this season. In the Sages’ 39-6 win versus Milwaukee (Wis.) Academy of Science on Sept. 9, Teschke hauled in his lone interception so far this season. Then he put his athleticism on full display with a 99-yard return in the opposite direction.
“I feel like that was pretty memorable,” Teschke said. “I was zig-zagging across the field and took it to the house. I caught it right at the goal line and made a couple moves, and I was off to the races. ... I was gassed. Those 100-yard returns, they get you.”
Teschke’s do-it-all nature means he also stays busy during Monticello’s practices.
“I’m everywhere,” he said. “When we get to our offensive segment, I start off with the quarterbacks. Depending on the day, I’m with the running backs or traveling across the field to go get some receiver reps. ... I think it’s fun.”
Teschke can lean upon some senior leaders for guidance on the offensive side, including Sheppard, tailback Tylor Bundy and split ends Spencer Mitze and Wade Carroll.
On defense, Teschke is a leader by virtue of his starting status last season.
“I’ve been a lot more comfortable this year on defense,” Teschke said. “I feel like I’m more aggressive and not as timid as last year. ... I had to adapt pretty quickly. And now, since I already have a year under my belt, I feel like I’m up to speed.”
Teschke won’t play football at the college level once his time with the Sages concludes.
At least that’s not the plan right now. If a spot with the Illinois State baseball program wasn’t in Teschke’s future, though, Welter believes the young man could make a positive difference within some college football team.
“He’s one of those guys who you can find a place for because he’s so talented,” Welter said. “I would think any college would love to have him.”
As it stands, Redbirds baseball coach Steve Holm is the lucky winner of Teschke’s athletic services down the road. Teschke verbally committed to the Redbirds last March before helping Monticello baseball win a Class 2A sectional title.
“They were on me immediately, as soon as I started putting myself out there to colleges,” said Teschke, a pitcher and infielder. “It’s pretty cool that (opponents) might know that I’m committed, and it brings a little chip to my shoulder — proving myself even more, saying I deserve it.”