CHAMPAIGN — Sarah Haveman got an up-close look at the track and field facilities at the University of Texas last month during the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Haveman’s focus at that time was on Olivia Howell. The Illinois women’s distance running standout had qualified for a third straight NCAA championship, made it to the finals of the 1,500-meter run for a third straight year and ultimately added another All-American honor to her illustrious Illini career with an eighth-place finish in the event.
What Haveman didn’t know was she’d soon be back in Austin, Texas, coaching the Longhorns.
The now former Illinois assistant was officially hired by Texas on Friday.
“At that point, none of this was a thought,” Haveman said Monday afternoon of her June trip to the Texas capital. “They’re beautiful facilities, beautiful people and just surrounded by great resources.”
Speculation has swirled in running circles that Howell could potentially join Haveman at Texas.
The reigning NCAA indoor mile champion, five-time All-American and six-time Big Ten champion (three indoor miles, three outdoor 1,500s) entered the transfer portal earlier this month as a graduate transfer.
The Texas women’s track and field team won the 2023 NCAA championship on its home track. The Longhorns dominated the sprint events, with a double from Julien Alfred in the 100 and 200, a win in the 400 from Rhasidat Adeleke and a team win in the 400 relay.
Haveman will oversee Texas’ women’s distance/cross-country for Edrick Floréal, who took over the Longhorns’ program in 2018 after six seasons at Kentucky and 14 at Stanford. Floréal also guided the Texas men’s team to the 2022 NCAA indoor championship.
“It’s a very good opportunity, and I’m excited to chase nationals championships with them,” Haveman said. “Ultimately I liked the way Coach Flo goes about building his staff and building his program.”
Haveman was hired at Illinois in 2017 as an assistant coach overseeing the Illini’s distance runners. She took over both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams in 2020 under Mike Turk and kept that job heading into this past season after Turk was fired in June 2022 and Illinois hired Petros Kyprianou a month later as the program’s track and field and cross-country director.
Haveman coached two All-Americans during her time at Illinois in Howell and former Oakwood standout Jon Davis. Davis was a five-time All-American as an Illini and holds program records in the mile and 3,000-meter run. His program-record mile time of 3 minutes, 58.06 seconds in 2019 made him the 498th American to run a sub-four-minute mile.
Prior to Illinois, Haveman spent three seasons at Dayton, first as an assistant track coach and head cross-country coach for two years and then as director of track and field and cross-country in 2016-17. The former Purdue standout was also an assistant coach at her alma mater from 2011-13.