NEW YORK — A season-best 21 points from Matthew Mayer, clutch baskets by Jayden Epps and Terrence Shannon Jr.'s overtime excellence keyed No. 17 Illinois past No. 2 Texas in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The 85-78 win was Illinois' second win against a ranked opponent this season following a 79-70 triumph over UCLA in Las Vegas on Nov. 18.
"It was not just one guy. It was everybody," UI coach Brad Underwood said on postgame radio. "It's a good team win."
A relatively even first half yielded a 37-34 Illinois lead after 20 minutes of play.
Paced by three three-pointers from Mayer, Illinois shot a blistering 48 percent from the field to open the game and held the Longhorns to 11 makes from the floor.
The second half wasn't as easy.
Illinois trailed by as many as 10 points with 7:41 left in the second half before Sencire Harris and RJ Melendez converted timely field goals to cut the Longhorns' lead to six.
Dain Dainja knocked in a field goal and Melendez broke loose on a layup and drained a three-pointer to further cut the gap to two points with 4:36 left.
But the Longhorns responded. Brock Cunningham drained a trey with 4:15 left and notched a layup on a goaltending call against Coleman Hawkins with 1:51 remaining.
Epps kept hope alive for the Illini when he drilled a triple from the left corner with 33 seconds left — cutting the Longhorns lead to 68-66 — before Texas missed a one-and-one free throw to give the Illini a chance to win it in regulation.
Mayer snagged the board and shoveled a pass to Epps, who drew a foul and drained two free throws to force overtime, weathering a Texas timeout between the makes.
Epps would finish with 11 points but ceded the stage to another newcomer during the final four minutes of play.
Shannon Jr. owned overtime for Illinois, opening the extra frame with a layup and knocking down a three to flank a layup from Timmy Allen.
Shannon — who finished with 16 points — followed the three with an and-one that gave the Illini a seven-point lead with 2:16 to play.
They never looked back, despite a Cunningham three that cut the lead to four points with 2:01 to play.
Allen led Texas with 21 points but was one of only two Longhorns to reach double figures. Tyrese Hunter chipped in 10 points and five other players finished with at least seven points.
The comeback win avenged two losses to ranked opponents this season: a 70-61 loss to then-No. 16 Virginia in Las Vegas on Nov. 20 and a 71-66 loss at then-No. 22 Maryland on Dec. 2.
Illinois is now 2-1 in neutral-site games this season.