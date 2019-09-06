A glance at the Week 2 games, compiled by Sports Editor Matt Daniels:
Danville 53, Urbana 22
DANVILLE — Devin Miles put on another show, rushing for 208 yards and four touchdowns, giving the host Vikings their first win of the season. A week after losing 36-0 at Bloomington, Danville’s offense thrived, taking a 46-6 midway through the third quarter.
Quarterback Eric Turner added 141 rushing yards and two scores.
“I was happy the way we bounced back,” Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “We played this week as we anticipated the way we would be playing. (Turner) opened up running lanes for Devin, and I was pretty excited about that.”
Taylorville 36, Mahomet-Seymour 24
TAYLORVILLE — Clay Hubble rushed 16 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and added seven catches for 46 yards, but penalties hurt Mahomet-Seymour in a road Apollo Conference loss.
Hubble’s 3-yard touchdown scamper gave M-S an early 7-0 lead, but Taylorville responded with 23 unanswered points.
Braden Finch’s pass intended for Zach Travis ricocheted off Travis’ hands, and Taylorville defensive back Camden Woodward picked it off and returned it 70 yards to give Taylorville a 21-7 lead midway through the first half.
Finch connected with Travis on an 11-yard touchdown on fourth down to give M-S some life. That brought M-S to within 30-17, but the Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t string together any momentum all night long. Taylorville marched right down the field and Ty Lewis scored on an end-around to extend the Tornadoes’ lead to 36-17.
M-S sophomore running Mitch Gallier plunged in for a five-yard score with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Isaac Trotter
St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Rantoul 8
RANTOUL — Visiting St. Joseph-Ogden won an Illini Prairie Conference game that only saw the Spartans lead 8-0 after three quarters.
A 15-yard Coby Miller touchdown run, and a two-point conversion run by Brayden Weaver gave SJ-O an 8-0 lead, and the score remained that way until Keddrick Terhune scored on a 35-yard touchdown run during the first play of the fourth quarter. A subsequent two-point conversion run by Terhune tied the game at 8.
But Weaver broke through with a 5-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point conversion to give SJ-O a 16-8 lead with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Jaden Miller scored a touchdown on a blocked punt.Ryan Birch
Unity 41, Pontiac 0
TOLONO — The host Rockets didn’t let up in a convincing Illini Prairie win at Hicks Field. Nate Reinhart went 12 of 19 for 169 passing yards and four touchdowns to lead Unity, with Nate Drennan (two catches for 23 yards, two TDs), Jordan Clark (four receptions for 73 yards, one TD) and Jared Routh (four catches for 44 yards, one TD) all finding the end zone as Unity led 41-0 at halftime before a running clock ensued in the second half during its first win of the season.
Olympia 26, St. Thomas More 8
CHAMPAIGN — Hunter Howell rushed for 48 yards on seven carries, including a 32-yard touchdown run, but host St. Thomas More had no answer for Olympia running back Grant Kessinger. Kessinger rushed for 366 yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns for the Spartans in Illini Prairie action. Dawson Magrini chipped in for STM with two receptions for 33 yards.
Chillicothe IVC 40, Monticello 14
CHILLICOTHE — Chris Brown scored on touchdown runs of 92 yards and 4 yards for the visiting Sages, but it wasn’t enough in an Illini Prairie loss, Monticello’s first regular-season defeat since 2017. The host Grey Ghosts scored 26 unanswered points after Brown’s second score tied the game at 14 midway through the second quarter.
Tremont 14, Fisher 7
TREMONT — The visiting Bunnies couldn’t prevail in their Heart of Illinois Conference Small opener, falling just short when Tremont scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Wilson, who scored Fisher’s lone touchdown on a 4-yard score in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 7, finished with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries.
GCMS 35, Eureka 10
GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery ran for 235 yards and accounted for all five of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s touchdowns as the host Falcons won their HOIC Large opener. Laughery had touchdown runs of 60, 74, 6 and 53 yards and also returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. GCMS steadily pulled away in the second half after only leading 14-10 at halftime.
Keegan Kutemeier and Isaiah Chatman each compiled eight tackles, helping keep Eureka off the scoreboard during the final three quarters.
Ridgeview/Lex. 14, LeRoy 6
LEXINGTON — Jared Leake went 9 of 19 for 119 passing yards and two touchdowns as the host Mustangs won their HOIC Small opener.
Rodney Kaeb had 87 rushing yards on 21 carries and scored LeRoy’s lone touchdown.
PBL 52, G-RF 12
PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda dominated the first quarter, taking a 24-0 lead en route to a nonconference home win that gave coach Josh Pritchard his first win at PBL.
“We talked all week about how we had to get to a fast start,” Pritchard said. “We told our kids we have to come out and play fast and play aggressive and be the team that we feel like we should be, and our kids showed up to do that.”
One play after Draven Scroggins blocked a punt for PBL on G-RF’s opening possession, Gunner Belt found Drake Schrodt for a 20-yard go-ahead touchdown with 9:46 left in the first quarter. Schrodt scored again on a 10-yard run with 6:24 remaining in the opening quarter. Drew Diesburg caught a 9-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter.
“We want to spread the ball around,” Pritchard said. “We don’t want you to be able to key on one kid. We have five, maybe six, carry the football. We have three, four or five kids catching passes.”
After a 36-yard connection from Logan Dawson to Marc Oaties led to a 1-yard touchdown by Gavan Shelton, a 46-yard interception return by PBL’s Jarred Gronsky extended the Panthers’ lead to 30-6.
In the second half, Belt found Schrodt again for a 28-yard touchdown and Hunter Anderson scored on a 36-yard run.
“We just came out fired up, and we just played better than them,” Schrodt said.
In between Schrodt’s and Anderson’s third-quarter touchdowns, G-RF’s Jace Bina scored on a 73-yard kickoff return.
“Obviously, we still have a few mistakes we have to pick up on,” Pritchard said. “We can’t give away a special teams touchdown, but we’re doing a little bit of everything.”
Following a fumble recovery, Belt scored on a 14-yard run.
“Gunner had a really good game,” Schrodt said. “He was throwing the ball all over the place. He was running. He just basically did everything for us.”
Andrew Rosten
Argenta-Oreana 27, Cumberland 7
TOLEDO — Makail Stanley rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, lifting the Bombers to a road win. Quarterback Josh Williams added 136 rushing yards on 14 carries and one score.
Villa Grove/Heritage 34, Tri-County 6
VILLA GROVE — Blake Smith carried the host Blue Devils to their first win of the season. Smith went 4 of 8 passing for 221 yards and added 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Ierik Sorenson had two catches for 101 yards and a TD for VG/H, while Daniel Drake (87 rushing yards on 21 carries) led Tri-County.
BHRA 49, Momence 13
BISMARCK — Quarterback Avery McConkey continued his strong start to the season, guiding the host Blue Devils to a nonconference win. McConkey completed 6 of 8 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Dawson Dodd (two catches for 76 yards) and Caleb Lahey (two catches for 48 yards) with touchdown passes. Lahey also contributed on the ground, piling up 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Watseka 35, Salt Fork 7
WATSEKA — Jameson Cluver rushed for 177 yards on only eight carries, scoring three touchdowns to spark the host Warriors to a nonconference win. Bryce Denoyer added 132 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 68-yard score for Watseka. Tate Johnson scored Salt Fork’s lone touchdown on a 95-yard kickoff return.
Oakwood 35, Warrensburg-Lath. 7
FITHIAN — The host Comets earned a nonconference win behind a balanced offense. Rhett Harrison (6 of 11, 178 yards) threw for three tochdowns, with Jack Carey (three catches for 87 yards) hauling in a TD reception. Colby Smiley added 70 rushing yards.
Schlarman 59, Bunker Hill 8
DANVILLE — Matt Blurton shined for the host Hilltoppers in their first 8-man football win in school history. Blurton completed 17 of 25 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Darion Donalson also chipped in with 80 rushing yards and three TDs on seven carries, while Rance Bryant caught four passes for 93 yards and two TDs, and returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.
Milford/CP 58, North Fulton 14
CUBA — Penn Stoller went 5 of 9 for 239 passing yards, with all five of his completions resulting in touchdowns for the visiting Bearcats in an 8-man football win. Stoller added 135 rushing yards and a score. Nick Allen hauled in three TD receptions, totaling 120 yards.
Blue Ridge 28, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 14
PALESTINE — Brady Masengale went 10 for 18 with 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Knights to their second straight win, opening scoring with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Zach Stephens. Stephens finished with six catches for 169 yards and another touchdown grab — for 35 yards in the second quarter. Wayne Bowns took 20 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown to round out the Blue Ridge attack.
Prairie Central 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 21
BLOOMINGTON — The Hawks (2-0) held on for another conference win after scoring all 28 points in the game's first three quarters in the road matchup. Connor Casner opened scoring with a 71-yard touchdown run, finding the end zone again 29 seconds left in the half for a 5-yard score.
Dailen Loveless added an identical 71-yard run in the third quarter after Bloomington Central Catholic got on the board, while Logan Steidinger's 31-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Moser gave the Hawks all the lead they would need to finish the job.