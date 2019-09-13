Peoria Notre Dame 63, Champaign Central 47
CHAMPAIGN — A back-and-forth, high-scoring Big 12 game at Tommy Stewart Field ended with the host Maroons on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Central trailed for most of the night, but took a 33-28 lead late in the second quarter when Correyante Boyd forced a fumble and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. The visiting Irish, however, rattled off 21 unanswered points to take a 49-33 lead into the third quarter. Boyd finished with four total touchdowns for Central, while Tarell Evans chipped in with two rushing scores.
Normal Community 40, Urbana 0
URBANA — The host Tigers only trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, but are still searching for their first win after the unbeaten Ironmen cruised to a Big 12 win at McKinley Field.
Normal West 29, Danville 7
NORMAL — A 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Eric Turner gave Danville a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, but the host Wildcats scored 29 unanswered points in the final three quarters to earn a Big 12 win.
St. Joseph-Ogden 18, Bloomington CC 7
ST. JOSEPH — Brayden Weaver, Keaton Nolan and Crayton Burnett each rushed for a touchdown to help the host Spartans remain perfect with a third straight Illini Prairie Conference win. Nolan paced SJ-O with a game-high 107 rushing yards on 20 carries, while Weaver added 104 rushing yards on 17 carries. Burnett added 131 passing yards, with Brady Buss hauling in two receptions for 83 yards.
Unity 22, Prairie Central 0
FAIRBURY — Lane Innes intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble, helping Unity post its second straight shutout in Illini Prairie action. Hank Cain rushed for 127 yards on 29 carries, while Nate Reinhart (8 of 12, 160 passing yards, one TD) added two rushing TDs. Jared Routh had a team-high five catches for 68 yards.
Olympia 27, Rantoul 7
STANFORD — The winless Eagles trailed 10-7 at halftime before Olympia pulled away for an Illini Prairie win.
Central A&M 49, Tuscola 14
TUSCOLA — The host Warriors fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in their Central Illinois Conference opener at home. Logan Tabeling went 19 of 36 for 189 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions for Tuscola. Jalen Quinn had six receptions for 82 yards to lead the Warriors.
Clinton 48, Shelbyville 14
SHELBYVILLE — The visiting Maroons kept their perfect record intact, outscoring the Rams 20-0 in the second half of a CIC win.
Warrensburg-Lath. 29, Sullivan/OV 7
WARRENSBURG — The winless Redskins only trailed 14-7 at halftime, but couldn’t muster any more offense in the second half of a CIC setback.
Fisher 29, Tri-Valley 23
FISHER — Tyler Wilson broke free for an 82-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give the host Bunnies a 29-20 lead, and that was enough for Fisher to hang on to a nonconference win. Wilson ended up with 151 rushing yards and two TD runs on 21 carries. Will Delaney added 64 passing yards to go along with a TD pass and 37 rushing yards, including a rushing TD. Cale Horsch chipped in with two catches for 29 yards.Ryan Birch
GCMS 34, Heyworth 7
HEYWORTH — Payton Kean rushed for three touchdowns and Aidan Laughery added two long touchdown runs of 23 and 45 yards to keep the state’s top-ranked team in Class 2A unbeaten. The Falcons’ defense shut out the host Hornets through the first three quarters in an eventual nonconference victory.
LeRoy 7, Dee-Mack 6
LeROY — Jeff Tuley’s second-quarter touchdown was all the offense the host Panthers needed in securing their first win of the season. Mason Buckles (62 rushing yards on 11 carries) and Rodney Kaeb (59 rushing yards on 16 carries) paced LeRoy in the nonconference victory.
Arcola 41, Villa Grove/Heritage 6
VILLA GROVE — The tandem of Beau Jones and Austin Hopkins powered Arcola to a road win in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns, while Hopkins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Diego Perez was the Purple Riders’ top receiver with five catches for 90 yards and a score. Blake Smith went 8 of 17 for 90 passing yards and one touchdown to lead the host Blue Devils.
Tri-County 48, Blue Ridge 12
OAKLAND — The host Titans had no problem in picking up their first win of the season and handing Blue Ridge its first defeat in Lincoln Prairie play.
Cumberland 13, ALAH 7
ARTHUR — A fourth-quarter touchdown by the visiting Pirates was the difference, delivering ALAH its first loss.
Argenta-Oreana 47, Sangamon Valley 14
ARGENTA — The host Bombers rolled to a Lincoln Prairie win as Makail Stanley and Josh Williams accounted for all seven touchdowns — all in the first half — for A-O. Stanley finished with 270 rushing yards and four TDs on 14 carries, while Williams, A-O’s quarterback, added 142 rushing yards and three TDs on eight carries.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — Even though his team led 22-0 at halftime, Paxton-Buckley-Loda coach Josh Pritchard was not satisfied with his team’s first-half performance.
“I thought that was our worst half of football,” Pritchard said. “We challenged our kids to get to that running clock.”
The Panthers did just that as they scored 28 unanswered points en route to a convincing Sangamon Valley Conference road victory. PBL’s Jarred Gronsky returned an interception 105 yards to the end zone with 7:55 remaining in the third quarter to give PBL a 36-0 lead.
“We came out a little slow in the first half,” said Gunner Belt, PBL’s quarterback who had four TDs. “In the second half, everybody was working.”
Andrew Rosten
Watseka 35, Momence 7
MOMENCE — Drew Wittenborn overcame two interceptions, completing 14 of 24 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors won their SVC opener at home.
Clifton Central 35, Westville 13
WESTVILLE — Raef Burke rushed for 134 yards and Antonio Munoz contributed 87 rushing yards, but the Tigers fell in nonconference action.
Salt Fork 21, Georgetown-RF 16
CATLIN — Payton Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and made 10 tackles to lead the host Storm in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Gavan Shelton rushed for 111 yards on 22 carries for G-RF.
BHRA 54, Hoopeston/A-P 6
BISMARCK — Avery McConkey threw for 143 yards and Caleb Lahey added 77 rushing yards and three scores for the host Blue Devils in a VVC win.
Oakwood 84, Oblong/Pal./Hut. 0
OBLONG — Blaine McCord (124 rushing yards) led a balanced run game, while Rhett Harrison threw for 141 yards for the visiting Comets.
Milford/CP 56, Metro East Lutheran 32
MILFORD — Penn Stoller (147 rushing yards, four TDs) led the host Bearcats in an 8-man win.