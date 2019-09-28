A glance at Week 5 games, compiled by Sports Editor MATT DANIELS:
Champaign Central 28, Peoria Richwoods 14
CHAMPAIGN — The first words out of Tim Turner’s mouth after Champaign Central’s Big 12 win over Peoria Richwoods couldn’t have been more apt.
“Nice to have Connor Milton,” the Maroons coach said.
Milton, an Illinois baseball commit, stole the show in his return to the Maroons following a Week 1 injury. Milton rushed for touchdowns of 15 and 87 yards, then sealed his squad’s second consecutive victory with a 96-yard interception return to paydirt.
“He was a little bit rusty, put the ball on the ground a couple times,” Turner said. “But he certainly made up for it with his legs and his defense.”
Central quarterback Jabali Maatuka added a 3-yard scoring rush for the Maroons, who now are two wins from postseason qualification.
“It was definitely a test to see who could break through,” Turner said, “and fortunately we were able to do so.”
Bloomington 58, Urbana 6
BLOOMINGTON — The winless Tigers trailed 22-0 at the end of the first quarter were eliminated from playoff contention with a Big 12 road loss.
Mt. Zion 43, Mahomet-Seymour 8
MAHOMET — The host Bulldogs trailed 43-0 after three quarters before scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of an Apollo Conference loss.
Unity 28, Olympia 3
STANFORD — The visiting Rockets prevailed in Illini Prairie Conference action behind their stout defense, limiting the Spartans to only a second-quarter field goal. It’s the fourth straight win for Unity and fourth straight game where the Rockets haven’t allowed a touchdown.
St. Joseph-Ogden 19, Pontiac 0
ST. JOSEPH — Crayton Burnett hit Brady Buss on a 62-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the game, and that was all the offense the host Spartans needed in an Illini Prairie Conference win. Burnett finished 7 of 18 for 120 passing yards, while Payton Cain also helped out the cause for SJ-O with a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter to extend the Spartans’ lead to 13-0.
Monticello 21, Bloomington CC 14
MONTICELLO — A week after suffering a sprained neck that sent him to the hospital, Monticello senior Matt Kerr was back on the field making big plays in front of a homecoming crowd. Kerr deflected back-to-back passes inside the 10-yard line on third and fourth downs as Bloomington Central Catholic attempted to score with less than eight seconds remaining, preserving the close Illini Prairie win for the Sages.
“I did not think I was going to be playing (Friday),” Kerr said. “A little bit of PTSD walking out here. I was really nervous about my neck even though I felt 100 percent.”
Kerr finished with five receptions for 88 yards and those two huge defensive plays.
“A win’s a win,” he said. “We worked hard. It was a little rough the first two quarters, but we got it done.”Andrew Helregel
St. Thomas More 14, Rantoul 10
CHAMPAIGN — Trailing 10-7 with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jason Brown connected with Eivory Shellman for an 84-yard touchdown pass, lifting St. Thomas More to its first win of the season. Brown went 9 of 17 for 184 yards, with Dawson Magrini catching five passes for 57 yards. Braylon Peacock added 45 rushing yards on 13 carries and a 6-yard touchdown run in the Illini Prairie game.
Keddrick Terhune paced the Eagles, still searching for their first win and eliminated from playoff contention, with 105 rushing yards on 30 carries and Rantoul’s lone touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jesus Aguayo’s 28-yard field goal put Rantoul ahead 10-7 with 1:08 left in the third quarter before Brown and Shellman’s late heroics.
Chillicothe IVC 27, Prairie Central 7
FAIRBURY — The host Hawks led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the conference-leading Grey Ghosts countered with 27 unanswered points to win in Illini Prairie action. Connor Casner (53 rushing yards on 10 carries) and Corbin Moser (45 rushing yards on 10 carries) led the Hawks.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Momence 7
PAXTON — The host Panthers cruised to a fourth straight win, this one in Sangamon Valley Conference action.
“It feels good to be 4-1 after a heartbreaking loss to (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley),” PBL senior Hunter Anderson said. “Hopefully, we can continue it for the next four weeks and into the playoffs.”
After going into halftime with an 18-7 lead, PBL outscored Momence 26-0 in the second half.
“I feel like we’ve had slow starts in the first half in the last three games,” PBL coach Josh Pritchard said. “Maybe it’s coaching. Maybe I don’t have them ready. Maybe our kids aren’t ready to go. Maybe my play calls are terrible. As a coaching staff, we’re going to have to figure out how we can get off to fast starts.”
Anderson kicked off the second-half scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run down the middle. It was his third touchdown run of the game.
“Coach Pritchard wasn’t happy (at halftime), as he shouldn’t be,” Anderson said. “We should have played a lot better. In the second half, we came out and played pretty well.”Andrew Rosten
Watseka 45, Dwight 14
WATSEKA — The host Warriors remained unbeaten on the season and became eligible for the playoffs with their latest SVC win. Drew Wittenborn led the way for Watseka by completing 18 of 30 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns. Conner Curry caught five receptions for 131 yards and Justin Bunting added five catches for 91 yards. Ethan LaBelle and Brayden Haines each hauled in two TD catches.
BHRA 42, Westville 14
WESTVILLE — Weston Strawser rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and Jacob Akins contributed 132 rushing yards and two TDs on nine carries, lifting the visiting Blue Devils. Avery McConkey went 8 of 15 for 132 passing yards and one TD as unbeaten BHRA became eligible for the playoffs with the Vermilion Valley Conference win.
Georgetown-RF 46, Hoopeston Area/A-P 18
GEORGETOWN — The host Buffaloes jumped out to a big lead and cruised from there in VVC action in earning their first win of the season.
Oakwood 41, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — Gaven Clouse rushed for 169 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown and Rhett Harrison threw for 109 yards and two TDs for Oakwood in its fourth straight win.
Salt Fork 46, Oblong/Palestine-Hut. 0
CATLIN — The host Storm easily won a nonconference game, leading 37-0 at halftime. Ben Jessup scampered for a 92-yard touchdown run and Tate Johnson added 78 rushing yards on seven carries for Salt Fork. Josh Miller corralled 10 tackles to help Salt Fork limit Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville to 60 yards of total offense.
Cumberland 28, Arcola 26
TOLEDO — The state-ranked Purple Riders took a 19-14 lead in the third quarter, but Cumberland responded with two touchdowns to hang on for a win in Lincoln Prairie Conference play.
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Cerro Gordo/Bement 7
VILLA GROVE — The host Blue Devils rolled to their second straight Lincoln Prairie triumph by at least 38 points. Quarterback Blake Smith completed 4 of 5 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Ierik Sorenson on a 66-yard score, Ezra Ely on a 19-yard TD pass and Carson Howard on a 33-yard TD pass.
ALAH 51, Blue Ridge 0
ARTHUR — Kaden Feagin rushed for two touchdowns, including a 94-yard score, and the host Knights secured their second shutout of the season with this Lincoln Prairie victory.
Argenta-Oreana 33, Tri-County 29
ARGENTA — Josh Williams rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Makail Stanley rushed for 156 yards and three scores on 17 carries for the host Bombers, who held off the Titans in a Lincoln Prairie win. Daniel Drake led Tri-County with 95 rushing yards and quarterback Mitch Pollock accounted for 101 yards of total offense and four TDs.
Tri-Valley 28, LeRoy 7
DOWNS — Tri-Valley outscored LeRoy 21-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away in an HOIC crossover game. Jeff Tuley rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run that gave LeRoy a 7-0 lead it enjoyed until the third quarter.
Milford/Cissna Park 50, Alden-Hebron 6
ALDEN — The visiting Bearcats remained undefeated, taking a 50-0 lead at halftime. Penn Stoller went 3 of 5 for 122 passing yards and three touchdowns, with Keegan Boyle (57 yards), Alex Barney (48 yards) and Nick Allen (17 yards) each catching a touchdown pass. Stoller added 82 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Schlarman 72, Judah Christian 10
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers cruised to an 8-man victory on their home field against the Tribe as Zack Henk, Vaughn Black and Seth Bennett all picked off two passes each and Marcus Blurton racked up 302 yards and three touchdowns on 9-of-12 passing. Black also had three catches for 131 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Chris Brown also rushed 10 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns for Schlarman.