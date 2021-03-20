Monticello 20, Bloomington CC 7
MONTICELLO — Quarterback Joey Sprinkle rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a third to guide the host Sages (1-0) to a season-opening Illini Prairie Conference victory. Monticello permitted the game’s first seven points but didn’t relent defensively afterward. Sprinkle’s scoring toss went to Triston Foran.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 14
VILLA GROVE — The Broncos led 7-6 after one quarter but outscored the Blue Devils 20-0 in the next two quarters to collect a Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph.
Visiting CG/B (1-0) was fueled by a 193-4 edge in rushing yardage, also recording a trio of interceptions on defense.
For VG/H (0-1), Blake Smith threw touchdowns passes to Carson Howard and Matt Gulick.
Cumberland 21, ALAH 16
TOLEDO — Kaden Feagin’s potent ground game wasn’t enough to push the visiting Knights (0-1) to an LPC win. The sophomore — hours after announcing via Twitter that he’s received a scholarship offer from Illinois football — recorded rushing touchdowns of 69 and 47 yards. But ALAH fell behind 14-3 during the second quarter and couldn’t fully recover.
Olympia 19, Argenta-Oreana 0
ARGENTA — The host Bombers (0-1) couldn’t find the end zone in a nonconference matchup that resulted from both teams losing their original Week 1 opponents to COVID-19 issues.
Meridian 42, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 28
SULLIVAN — Host Sullivan/Okaw Valley (0-1) tied this Central Illinois Conference contest at 28 with less than six minutes to play but couldn’t close out a win this time around.
St. Teresa 56, Clinton 0
CLINTON —The host Maroons (0-1) were stifled offensively and defensively in this CIC setback.
Clifton Central 42, Iroquois West 0
CLIFTON — The visiting Raiders (0-1) experienced a shutout during a Sangamon Valley Conference matchup.
Milford/Cissna Park 66, Schlarman 14
DANVILLE — Schlarman’s Chris Brown scored on the first offensive play of the game — a 70-yard run — but the visiting Bearcats (1-0) blitzed the Hilltoppers (0-1) the rest of the way, pulling ahead 24-8 by the end of the first quarter and never looking back.
Todd Paine rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns for M/CP, which saw quarterback Trey Totheroh complete 11 of 16 passes for 251 yards and three scores. Totheroh connected with Sam Kaeb on two of those throwing tallies.
North Fulton 41, Blue Ridge 0
CUBA — The visiting Knights (0-1) were held scoreless during their first 8-Man Football Association contest.