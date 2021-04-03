Arcola 42, Sangamon Valley 8
NIANTIC — The Purple Riders (1-1) jumped ahead 35-0 before halftime and stayed ahead comfortably the rest of the way during a Lincoln Prairie Conference win.
Arcola’s Jed Jones rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries, and Rayden Gavis toted the ball six times but amassed 65 yards and two scores. Beau Jones also hit Beau Edwards on a 10-yard scoring pass.
Argenta-Oreana 31, Tri-County 28
ARGENTA — After getting shut out in its first two games, the host Bombers put forth their best offensive performance. And then relied on Landon Lawson to provide the heroics, giving coach Mike DeMeio his first win at A-O.
Lawson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Bombers (1-2) past the Titans (0-2) in LPC action.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6
ARTHUR — After a scoreless first quarter, Kaden Feagin rushed for three touchdowns in the second quarter to give the host Knights a 21-0 halftime lead. ALAH (2-1) didn’t let up in the second half against the Broncos (1-2) to earn their second straight LPC win. Feagin added another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, sandwiched in between a touchdown run by Billy Fifer and a 35-yard field goal from Aaron Likens.
Cumberland 34, Villa Grove/Heritage 0
TOLEDO — The Blue Devils only trailed 7-0 through three quarters before the host Pirates scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to pull away in LPC play. Jack Benschneider led the VG/H (1-2) offense with 91 rushing yards on 18 carries. Luke Zimmerman added 37 rushing yards on five carries.
Tremont 20, Fisher 18
FISHER — The host Bunnies (1-2) fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter and never fully recovered in suffering a Heart of Illinois Conference Small setback. Drew Purvis recorded touchdown runs of 1 and 45 yards among his 150 rushing yards for Fisher, which added a 33-yard field goal from Andrew Ferguson.
Unity 46, Pontiac 8
PONTIAC — Lane Innes generated 212 yards and four touchdowns on 17 rushes for the Class 3A No. 10 Rockets (2-0), who tallied the first 40 points in an Illini Prairie Conference rout. Blake Kimball finished 11 of 18 for 112 yards and two scores passing, with Nate Drennan and Tyler Hensch hauling in the touchdown receptions.
Prairie Central 49, Olympia 8
STANFORD — The visiting Hawks (1-1) fell behind 8-0 in the first quarter but rattled off the remaining points en route to a dominating IPC victory.
Prairie Central's Kaden King rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns while also completing all four of his passes for 120 yards and two scores. Connor Casner ran for a pair of touchdowns among 85 ground yards, Logan Steidinger hauled in three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown and Cooper Palmore caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Watseka 20, Seneca 14
SENECA — Drew Wittenborn found Brayden Haines on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift the visiting Warriors (3-0) to a Sangamon Valley Conference win. Conner Curry had 99 rushing yards and two TDs for Watseka.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8
BISMARCK — A 27-point second quarter propelled the Class 2A No. 10 Blue Devils (2-1) to their second consecutive win, as they trumped the Cornjerkers (0-2) in a Vermilion Valley Conference event. Dawson Dodd completed 8 of 11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Brody Sexton also found the end zone twice.
Justin Jones tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Raymon Jones for HA/AP’s lone score.
Salt Fork 21, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
CATLIN — The host Storm relied on a stout defense to stay unbeaten with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Salt Fork (2-0) only allowed the Buffaloes to generate 52 yards of total offense and intercepted three passes.
Tate Johnson produced a game-high 168 rushing yards on 26 carries and Ben Jessup contributed 145 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Ethan McLain added two rushing touchdowns to provide a spark.
Logan Dawson had 32 passing yards for G-RF (0-2).
Westville 20, Oakwood 14
FITHIAN — Will Terry helped Westville preserve its first win of the season, intercepting a pass with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter and Oakwood driving for the go-ahead touchdown in a VVC thriller.
Andre Johnson and Dalton High also had interceptions for the Tigers (1-2) against the Comets (2-1). Johnson rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while Landon Haurez added 45 rushing yards and a score.
Warrensburg-Latham 33, Clinton 13
WARRENSBURG — The visiting Maroons (0-3) still are seeking their first win, coming up short in a Central Illinois Conference affair this time around.
Shelbyville 37, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 29
SHELBYVILLE — Visiting Sullivan/OV (0-3) entered halftime leading 23-16 and held a 29-23 edge with less than 8 minutes to play, but the Rams rallied for the CIC win in overtime.
MATT DANIELS AND COLIN LIKAS