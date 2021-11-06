Recapping Saturday’s second-round area playoff action:
CLASS 3A
Benton 42, Monticello 12
BENTON — Turnovers hurt Monticello early, and the sixth-seeded Sages couldn’t recover in a second-round playoff road loss to a No. 3 seed.
Monticello (8-3) trailed the host Rangers (11-0) 7-6 in the first quarter after a 98-yard touchdown pass from Joey Sprinkle to Peyton Scott.
But that was as close as the Sages would get the rest of the afternoon. Benton went ahead 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and led 35-6 at halftime.
Sprinkle finished 16 of 32 for 238 passing yards but threw three interceptions.
Jacob Tackett produced a team-high 78 rushing yards on nine carries for the Sages.
Princeton 40, Prairie Central 0
PRINCETON — A scoreless first quarter quickly turned against the visiting Hawks in a second-round playoff game.
Second-seeded Princeton (10-1) took a 13-0 lead into halftime against seventh-seeded Prairie Central (8-3) before outscoring the Hawks 20-0 in the third quarter to take a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter and cruise to the win.
Prairie Central committed three turnovers, and Princeton outgained the Hawks 377-72 in total offense.
Drew Fehr (36 rushing yards on 16 carries) and Camden Palmore (22 rushing yards on nine carries) tried to spark Prairie Central’s run game but couldn’t deliver consistently. Both of Owen Rafferty’s passes were intercepted by Princeton.
CLASS 2A
Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 26
BISMARCK — Third-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin never led, but almost mounted an epic comeback before falling a touchdown short in a second-round home playoff loss.
Sixth-seeded Nashville (10-1) enjoyed a 33-13 lead to start the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils (10-1) cut the Hornets’ lead to 33-20 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Michael Hackman and 33-26 after a 44-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Dodd to Mason Hackman with only 1:54 remaining.
Dodd finished 14 of 23 for 296 passing yards with two touchdown passes.
Rhett Harper (71 rushing yards on 13 carries) and Michael Hackman (54 rushing yards on eight carries) also chipped in. Mason Hackman caught a team-high six passes for 141 yards and two scores.
CLASS 1A
Arcola 52, Brown County 32
MT. STERLING — The fifth-seeded Purple Riders (9-2) blasted out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in shutting down the 13th-seeded Hornets and advancing to the quarterfinals.
Arcola’s ninth consecutive win overall was powered by Beau Edwards’ 125 passing yards, 66 rushing yards and five all-purpose touchdowns. Tanner Thomas caught six passes for 116 yards and three scores, and Jed Jones rushed for 94 yards and one touchdown.
The Purple Riders will host ninth-seeded Central A&M (8-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Ridgeview/Lexington 47, St. Bede 20
COLFAX — Kaden Farrell rushed for 193 yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns, lifting the 13th-seeded host Mustangs to a second-round playoff win over a No. 5 seed.
Carter Coffman went 2 of 3 for 63 passing yards, with both of his completions resulting in touchdowns for Ridgeview/Lexington. Farrell hauled in a 48-yard touchdown catch and Logan Friedmansky added a 15-yard touchdown reception as the Mustangs trailed 20-19 early in the third quarter before rattling off 28 unanswered points.
Ridgeview/Lexington (7-4) will host top-seeded Abingdon-Avon (10-1) at 1 p.m. next Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
Abingdon-Avon 55, Iroquois West 30
ABINGDON — Eighth-seeded Iroquois West fell behind 24-0 at the end of the first quarter and could not recover in a second-round road playoff setback against a No. 1 seed.
Trystyn Schacht and Auston Miller each rushed for a touchdown for the Raiders, who added a scoring throw from Sam McMillan to Aiden Tilstra.
8-MAN
Polo 62, Milford/Cissna Park 52
POLO — Angel Salinas rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the visiting eighth-seeded Bearcats saw their season end with a quarterfinal loss to the No. 1 seed.
Sawyer Laffoon added 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries for Milford/Cissna Park (7-4).