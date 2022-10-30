Crete-Monee 53, Centennial 13
CRETE — Centennial never led and had to endure a running clock in the fourth quarter after Crete-Monee went ahead by 40 points, ending the season for the Chargers (7-3) with a Class 6A first-round playoff road loss.
Andre Miner rushed for both of Centennial’s touchdowns, and finished with 137 rushing yards on 11 carries for the 10th-seeded Chargers. Kellen Davis completed 5 of 19 passes for 96 yards and one interception against seventh-seeded Crete-Monee (8-2). Jacob Bailey came down with two catches for 58 yards for Centennial.
Normal West 21, Danville 0
NORMAL — The 14th-seeded Vikings (6-4) kept the third-seeded Wildcats (9-1) off the scoreboard in the first quarter, but Normal West went into halftime ahead 14-0 and added the game’s final touchdown early in the third quarter in a Class 6A first-round playoff game.
Mt. Carmel 8, Monticello 6
MT. CARMEL — The 12th-seeded Sages held fifth-seeded Mt. Carmel scoreless for three quarters, but an early touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion by the Golden Aces (9-1) held up in a Class 3A first-round playoff game that ended the season for Monticello (5-5).
Mt. Carmel led 8-0 through three quarters, but Spencer Mitze scored Monticello’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard run with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Monticello didn’t convert its two-point conversion pass, though, and the score remained in favor of Mt. Carmel.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Vandalia 34
VANDALIA — Illinois commit Kaden Feagin accounted for all six touchdowns and more than 400 yards of offense, sparking 10th-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond past the seventh-seeded Vandals (7-3) in a Class 2A first-round playoff game.
Feagin rushed for 240 yards and threw for 150 yards, scoring on touchdown runs of 5, 42 and 65 yards for the Knights (8-2), who will host second-seeded Johnston City (10-0) at 3 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round playoff game.
Feagin also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Drew Cotton, a 65-yard touchdown pass to Connor Nettles and a 64-yard touchdown pass to Landon Waldrop.
Salt Fork 48, Red Hill 31
BRIDGEPORT — Jameson Remole shined in his first playoff game, and ninth-seeded Salt Fork came home with a win against the eighth-seeded Salukis in a Class 1A first-round playoff game.
Remole, Salt Fork’s quarterback, completed 9 of 10 passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. He added 60 rushing yards on nine carries for the Storm (7-3), who will host top-seeded Ridgeview/Lexington (10-0) next weekend in a second-round playoff game.
Ethan Davis (108 rushing yards on 14 carries), Ethan McLain (94 rushing yards on 11 carries), Garrett Taylor (five catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns) and Brayden Maskel (14 tackles) all chipped in for Salt Fork.
Tuscola 20, Brown County 18
TUSCOLA — Brown County dominated the time of possession, but interceptions by Hunter Branca and Parker James in the final four minutes helped Tuscola earn a Class 1A first-round playoff win at Memorial Field.
The 13th-seeded Hornets (5-5) had 64 offensive plays compared to only 32 by the Warriors (8-2), who took a 20-16 lead with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dylan Graves.
Graves finished with 84 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Jordan Quinn completed 4 of 5 passes for 60 yards and added 32 rushing yards on eight carries as Tuscola advanced to a second-round home playoff game next Saturday against Jacksonville Routt (8-2).
Jacksonville Routt 41, Villa Grove 15
JACKSONVILLE — Luke Zimmerman gave Villa Grove at 7-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter, but the 12th-seeded Blue Devils went into halftime down 20-7 and couldn’t mount a comeback in a Class 1A first-round playoff road loss.
Zimmerman finished with 100 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Layne Rund went 16 of 26 for 164 passing yards.
Dakota 16, Iroquois West 14
GILMAN — A touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter by 11th-seeded Dakota dealt sixth-seeded Iroquois West a Class 1A first-round playoff home loss at John Boma Field.
John Ahlden paced the Raiders (7-3) with 117 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Ahlden (20 tackles), Jace Pankey (15 tackles) and Trystyn Schacht (14 tackles) led the defensive effort for Iroquois West.
St. Thomas More 52, Pawnee 8
CHAMPAIGN — Matt DeLorezno rushed for 143 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns, while Peace Bumba added 111 rushing yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, lifting eighth-seeded St. Thomas More to an 8-man first-round home playoff win.
DeLorezno also completed 8 of 13 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, with Bumba catching both scoring tosses and finishing with 105 receiving yards on four receptions for STM (7-3), which will play at top-seeded Decatur Lutheran (10-0) next weekend in the quarterfinals.
Milford/Cissna Park 70, Ashton Franklin Center 24
MILFORD — Fourth-seeded Milford/Cissna Park jumped out to a 42-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up in an 8-man first-round playoff home win.
Tyler Neukomm rushed for 244 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns for the Bearcats (8-2), who host fifth-seeded Amboy/LaMoille in the quarterfinals. Amboy/LaMoille beat Blue Ridge 48-0 on Saturday.