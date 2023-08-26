Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Chillicothe IVC 39
CHILLICOTHE — Robert Boyd-Meents started the scoring for Paxton-Buckley-Loda with a 56-yard touchdown run on the Panthers’ first drive of the season.
He ended the night — and gave PBL its first win of the season — on a 1-yard scoring plunge with only seven seconds left.
Boyd-Meents’ late score allowed the Panthers (1-0) to rally for a high-scoring win against the Grey Ghosts (0-1) in Illini Prairie Conference action.
Boyd-Meents had a game to remember, aside from his key touchdowns, with the junior running back producing 247 rushing yards on 29 carries. He finished with four rushing touchdowns.
Connor Vaughn also shined offensively for PBL, completing 9 of 13 passes for 273 yards as the Panthers return to the field next Friday night at home against Newton.
Morton 20, Mahomet-Seymour 14
MORTON — The regular-season win streak is over for Mahomet-Seymour.
The Bulldogs, who last lost a regular-season game during the spring 2021 season, could not hold for a nonconference road win as the host Potters took the lead for good with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter.
M-S quarterback Luke Dyer went 21 of 39 for 205 yards, but threw three interceptions. Morton (1-0) bottled up M-S running back Luke Johnson, with Johnson managing 43 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Johnson did score both touchdowns for the Bulldogs, the first on a 2-yard score to help M-S take a 7-0 lead with 4:59 left in the first quarter. His second touchdown run, this one from 12 yards out, gave M-S a 14-6 lead with 11:44 remaining in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs' offense stalled the rest of the night as the Potters rallied for the win. Raymond Long had 110 receiving yards on four catches to lead the Bulldogs, while Trey Peters added 46 receiving yards on six catches.
Peotone 56, Rantoul 6
PEOTONE — The visiting Eagles had a brief highlight to start their season. But Rantoul couldn’t sustain it during a nonconference loss.
Rantoul quarterback DJ Davis hit Preston Seals on a 69-yard touchdown pass to give Rantoul a 6-0 lead in the first quarter against the host Blue Devils.
But Peotone (1-0) responded in a big way against Rantoul (0-1) to keep the Eagles at bay. Rantoul gets back in action at 7 p.m. next Friday when it hosts Bloomington Central Catholic at Bill Walsh Field.
Westville 21, Salt Fork 14
CATLIN — Drew Wichtowski called his own number.
And the Westville senior quarterback delivered.
Wichtowski scampered for a go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown run with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter, breaking a 14-14 tie and giving the visiting Tigers a key Vermilion Valley Conference win in their season opener.
This came after Ian Church tied the game for the Storm (0-1) on a 3-yard touchdown run with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Wichtowski finished the game with 17 carries for 84 yards for the Tigers (1-0), while he completed 4 of 9 passes for 39 yards.
Trent McMasters (68 rushing yards on 11 carries) also added a touchdown run for the Tigers.
Jameson Remole completed 6 of 15 passes for 83 yards for Salt Fork, hitting Grant Wilson on a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter that tied the game at 7. Carter Chambliss paced the Salt Fork run game with 75 rushing yards on 18 carries.
St. Bede 34, Tuscola 25
BLOOMINGTON — In a game marred by inclement weather, Tuscola could not hold on to a halftime lead, losing its season opener in a nonconference game played at Tucci Stadium on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus.
The Warriors (0-1) led 19-12 at halftime before the game went into a delay of more than a hour as storms rolled through Bloomington.
Tuscola quarterback Jordan Quinn went 13 of 21 for 172 passing yards and added 65 rushing yards on 13 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter that put the Warriors ahead 19-12.
After St. Bede went ahead 20-19 with 3:46 left in the third quarter, Tuscola took a 25-20 lead with 13.8 seconds left in the quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Parker James before the Bruins rallied for the win in the fourth quarter.
James had a team-high 74 receiving yards on five catches, while Austin Cummings was also productive for the Warriors. Cummings returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and caught four passes for 46 yards.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 10, Iroquois West 6
GILMAN — The visiting Cornjerkers won a defensive battle on Friday night, giving first-year coach Carrick MacDonald his first win in charge of Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
Angel Zamora (14 tackles) and Collin Young (15 tackles) led a stout defensive effort for Hoopeston Area (1-0), which also received eight tackles and two blocked punts from Aiden Larkin in the win.
Zamora was also a workhorse on offense with 128 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Kendrick Sigerill finished 6 of 11 passing for 48 yards. Sigerill added 38 yards on the ground to go with a rushing touchdown for the visiting Cornjerkers (1-0) against the Raiders (0-1).
Momence 28, Oakwood 21
MOMENCE — Momence stormed out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and held on from there in dealing the Comets (0-1) a season-opening loss in the Vermilion Valley Conference game.
Jackson Dudley completed 9 for 23 passes for 113 yards for Oakwood, which also received 128 yards rushing on 25 carries from Cameron Black. Alec Harrison also hauled in five receptions for 72 yards.