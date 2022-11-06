Knoxville 48, BHRA 29
BISMARCK — Second-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin led 29-28 to start the fourth quarter before seventh-seeded Knoxville outscored the host Blue Devils 20-0 to earn a Class 2A second-round playoff win.
Michael Hackman paced the Blue Devils (10-1) with 221 rushing yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 65, 1 and 6 yards.
Johnston City 28, ALAH 8
ARTHUR — Illinois commit Kaden Feagin sustained an injury on the first play of the game for 10th-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and didn’t return as the Knights lost a Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Trailing 14-0 at halftime, ALAH (8-3) cut it to 14-8 late in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Noah Garrett to Drew Cotton, but second-seeded Johnston City (11-0) responded with two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
Tuscola 29, Jacksonville Routt 26
TUSCOLA — Austin Cummings and Jordan Quinn each hit 100 rushing yards, Chris Boyd rushed for two touchdowns on his only two carries and Hunter Branca had another late interception, helping the host Warriors seal a Class 1A second-round playoff win at Memorial Field.
Fourth-seeded Tuscola (9-2) advances to play at top-seeded Ridgeview/Lexington (11-0) at 1 p.m. next Saturday in a state quarterfinal game.
Cummings rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries, and Quinn finished with 100 rushing yards on 18 carries, with Quinn also completing 4 of 7 passes for 59 yards. Once Quinn hit Dylan Graves on a 13-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left before halftime to give Tusocla a 14-7 lead, the Warriors never trailed again.
Ridgeview/Lexington 56, Salt Fork 20
CATLIN — Ninth-seeded Salt Fork only trailed 21-14 at halftime before the top-seeded Mustangs outscored the Storm 29-0 in the third quarter to post a Class 1A second-round playoff win.
Ben Jessup (120 rushing yards on 25 carries, one touchdown) and Ethan Davis (76 rushing yards on 16 carries) powered the offense for Salt Fork (7-4).
St. Thomas More 44, Decatur Lutheran 38
DECATUR — St. Thomas More is two wins away from an 8-man state title.
The eighth-seeded Sabers (8-3) stunned the top-seeded Lions (10-1) in a state quarterfinal game, overcoming a 22-6 halftime deficit.
STM relied on 117 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns from quarterback Matt DeLorezno, who also went 4 of 11 for 101 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Peace Bumba complemented DeLorenzo in the run game with 95 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns and also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass. Ben Horn chipped in with two catches for 44 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown catch as STM advanced to a 2 p.m. state semifinal game at fifth-seeded Amboy/LaMoille next Saturday.
Amboy/LaMoille 30, Milford/Cissna Park 28
MILFORD— The fourth-seeded Bearcats saw their season end with an 8-man state quarterfinal loss at home to the No. 5 seed. Sawyer Laffoon led Milford/Cissna Park (8-3) with 204 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns.