A roundup of what happened during Saturday’s first-round area playoff action:
CLASS 3A
Monticello 42, Greenville 7
MONTICELLO — Joey Sprinkle threw five touchdown passes and the Monticello defense stood tall in lifting the Sages to a first-round win on Saturday afternoon.
Sprinkle completed 15 of 19 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns, hitting five different teammates on scoring throws. Jacob Tackett hauled in a 90-yard touchdown pass on his lone reception and added 95 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
Tylor Bundy (four catches for 79 yards), Spencer Mitze (four catches for 53 yards), Triston Foran (three catches for 51 yards) and Peyton Scott (three catches for 13 yards) also added touchdown receptions as Monticello built a 35-0 halftime lead.
Evan Wassom led the defensive efforts for the Sages with 11 tackles and two sacks, with Tyler Hogan and Drew Sheppard each compiling seven tackles.
Monticello (8-2) is set to play at Benton (10-0) at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round playoff game.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6
PAXTON — A strong defensive performance and a standout running performance by Tyler Smith helped the host Panthers win a first-round playoff game on Saturday afternoon and set up a showdown next Saturday at undefeated Unity in the second round.
PBL (7-3) never trailed and led the Hornets 16-0 at halftime before adding a touchdown in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Mason Bruns scored on touchdown runs of 1 yard in the first quarter and 7 yards in the fourth quarter, with Smith adding a rushing touchdown in the second half. It was part of a big afternoon for Smith, who rushed for 257 yards on 19 carries to power the PBL offense.
Prairie Central 55, King 0
FAIRBURY — The host Hawks met little resistance in securing a first-round playoff win on Saturday afternoon, taking a 41-0 lead into halftime.
Drew Fehr rushed for 103 yardrs on 15 carries, with Camden Palmore (59 rushing yards on six carries, two touchdowns) and DJ Lewis (57 rushing yards on 10 carries, three touchdowns) adding to the strong run game Prairie Central (8-2) relies on.
Owen Rafferty chipped in 40 rushing yards on four carries and a touchdown while completing both of his passing attempts for 54 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Palmore.
Prairie Central limited King to negative 42 rushing yards and outgained the Jaguars 388-7 in total offense. The Hawks will hit the road to play at Princeton (9-1) next weekend in a second-round game.
Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14
MT. CARMEL — The visiting Spartans never led in their first-round playoff loss, trailing 20-7 at halftime before the host and unbeaten Golden Aces pulled away in the second half.
Evan Ingram completed 16 of 23 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns for SJ-O (5-5), but Mt. Carmel held SJ-O’s leading rusher Keaton Nolan to only 33 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Coy Taylor caught five passes for 83 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown reception, with Griffin Roesch hauling in five passes for 42 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown reception for SJ-O.
Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0
FAIRFIELD — The visiting Cornjerkers, playing in the program’s first playoff game since 1993, only trailed 8-0 at halftime but couldn’t get their offense on track in a first-round loss.
Abel Colunga and Anthony Zamora each rushed for 38 yards for Hoopeston Area/A-P (5-5), but Zamora threw three interceptions and only completed 4 of 20 passes for 38 yards against the Mules.
Colunga (10 tackles) and Hunter Cannon (nine tackles) led the defense.
CLASS 2A
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, North Mac 6
BISMARCK — Dawson Dodd continued his superb season throwing the ball for a team that traditionally depends on the run, and the host Blue Devils stayed unbeaten with a first-round playoff win.
Dodd completed 12 of 16 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Mason Hackman for six receptions and 120 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown catch. Rhett Harper rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries as BHRA (10-0) led 28-0 to start the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils will host Nashville (9-1) next weekend in a second-round game.
Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15
MAROA — Westville kept it close against Maroa-Forsyth in the first half, but the visiting Tigers headed home with a first-round playoff defeat on Saturday.
Westville (7-3) held a 7-0 lead early after a 75-yard touchdown pass from Julian Ledesma to Landen Haurez and still led 9-7 after forcing a safety in the second quarter before the host Trojans steadily pulled away.
Levi Pratt led Westville with 100 rushing yards on 18 carries and a 1-yard touchdown run, with teammate Will Terry adding 81 rushing yards on 19 carries.
CLASS 1A
Arcola 31, West Central 12
ARCOLA — Beau Edwards threw three touchdown passes, Jed Jones returned an interception for a touchdown and the host Purple Riders cruised to a first-round playoff win on Saturday at Thomas-Bradford Field.
Edwards went 7 of 12 for 142 passing yards, connecting with Tanner Thomas for two touchdown passes. Thomas finished with four catches for 84 yards as Austin Kutz caught Edwards’ other three completions for 58 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown catch that gave the Purple Riders (8-2) an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. With Arcola leading 21-0 after three quarters, Jones returned an interception 43 yards for a score in the fourth. On top of his defensive accomplishments, Jones added a team-high 68 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Arcola (8-2) will hit the road next weekend and play at Brown County (6-4) in a second-round playoff game.
Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26
GILMAN — Since winning a Class 2A state championship in 2003, Iroquois West had only posted one playoff win.
Now, the Raiders have added another playoff victory, their first one in 15 years, by holding on for a first-round home win on Saturday afternoon.
Trystyn Schacht was a big reason why, with the IW running back bruising his way to 305 rushing yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns. John Ahlden added 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders (8-2) wound up with 434 rushing yards as a team.
IW led 21-14 at halftime and 28-26 to start the fourth quarter before a 56-yard touchdown run by Schacht early in the final quarter made it a two-possession game for the Raiders.
IW will travel to play top seed Abingdon-Avon (10-0) at 1 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round playoff game.
Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove 8
CAMP POINT — The host Blue Devils only trailed 16-8 after the first quarter, but Camp Point Central outscored Villa Grove 32-0 in the second quarter to roll to the first-round playoff win.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Liam Barr and subsequent two-point conversion pass from Barr to Layne Rund tied the game at 8 with less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
But Camp Point Central made sure a running clock would be in play in the second half after a dominant second quarter.
Rund finished 6 of 9 for 85 passing yards to pace Villa Grove (5-5). Parker Stevens had two catches for 51 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown catch.
Greenfield/Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6
GREENFIELD — The visiting Storm couldn’t get its offense on track until late, with Ben Jessup scoring on a 2-yard run with less than a second left to prevent a shutout in a first-round playoff loss.
Salt Fork (6-4) trailed 14-0 at halftime and 22-0 to start the fourth quarter. Jessup rushed for 60 yards on 15 carries and Brayden Maskel made 12 tackles.
8-MAN
Milford/Cissna Park 38, Pawnee 20
MILFORD — The duo of Angel Salinas and Mason Blanck propelled the host Bearcats to a first-round playoff win on Saturday afternoon.
Salinas rushed for 156 yards on 10 carries and scored on two long touchdown runs of 60 and 85 yards. Blanck added 93 rushing yards on 13 carries and scored on a 28-yard touchdown run to give the Bearcats (7-3) an early 8-0 lead.
Sawyer Laffoon went 5 of 11 passing for 73 yards, hitting Jordan Raymer on a 21-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that broke a 14-14 tie.
Martinsville 29, St. Thomas More 28
MARTINSVILLE — The visiting Sabers led 20-8 at halfitme, but couldn’t sustain their early lead in a first-round playoff defeat.
Justen Green completed 14 of 25 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Sabers (5-5). Patrick Quarnstrom caught six passes for 111 yards and scored on a 40-yard touchdown catch.
Adonai Bumba (63 rushing yards on 19 carries; four catches for 56 yards) also chipped in for STM.