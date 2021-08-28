A roundup of what happened Friday night from around the area in Week 1 high school football action:
Centennial 65, Urbana 0
URBANA — Centennial delivered a rousing season-opening victory on the road in Big 12 action. Brandon Harvey and Braylon Peacock each rushed for two touchdowns to pace the Chargers, who led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and 51-0 at halftime to trigger a running clock the entire second half.
Harvey finished with 79 rushing yards to lead Centennial, with Peacock adding 50 rushing yards.
Brady Boatright went 2 for 5 throwing the ball for Centennial, with both his completions resulting in touchdowns. He finished with 45 passing yards on the night.
“It’s awesome,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said. “We’ve been working on this for really three years in terms of building the program and getting to a point where we feel we can compete with anybody in the Big 12. A win like this to start off, it’s a bit of a message that we can play and we can compete. That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
Danville 49, Champaign Central 7
DANVILLE — JJ Miles rushed for two first-half touchdowns, Bryson Hinton added another rushing touchdown and the host Vikings steadily pulled away in the second half to earn the Big 12 win against the Maroons.
Central's score came on its first offensive play, when Cody Brown hit Kadin Davis on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Mahomet-Seymour 40, Canton 14
CANTON — The visiting Bulldogs outscored their nonconference enemy 34-0 across the second and third quarters, erasing a 7-6 deficit after one period and rolling to victory. This marked M-S's first Week 1 victory since 2013, when it still played in the now-defunct Corn Belt Conference.
Wyatt Bohm threw a trio of touchdown passes, connecting with Quenton Rogers from 39 yards out, with Dream Eagle from 33 yards out and with Luke Johnson from 66 yards out. Bohm finished 14 of 23 passing for 279 yards to go with those three scores.
Johnson finished with three touchdowns overall, adding rushing scores of 1 yard and 4 yards. His 118 ground yards on 24 carries paced the Bulldogs' rush attack.
Logan Petro (10 tackles), Nick Golden (nine tackles) and Ashton Heiser (seven tackles) fueled the M-S defense, which didn't allow a point between the first quarter's 4-minute mark and the fourth quarter's 11:17 mark.
Unity 41, Prairie Central 28
TOLONO — Matt Brown rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, helping the host Rockets earn a hard-fought Illini Prairie Conference win.
Blake Kimball was effective both throwing the ball and running the ball, with Unity’s quarterback completing 12 of 16 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. He added 83 rushing yards and one score on 15 carries.
Dillon Rutledge was Kimball’s favorite target, hauling in nine passes for 71 yards.
Bryce Stokes rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to spark Prairie Central.
The latest victory by Unity was a milestone one for veteran coach Scott Hamilton. Hamilton, the Rockets’ coach since 1994, picked up career win No. 250 against the Hawks.
“We didn’t play great at times, but we fought through it all,” Hamilton said. “Just got a lot to build on, but luckily we got a win.”
Hamilton deflected credit for his win onto the players and his staff.
“It’s a nice accomplishment for the program to have that, but the success and all those accolades, there’s a lot of people that have taken part in that: our administration, coaches and all of our players,” Hamilton said. “Everybody that’s made this program special over the last 28 years has played a role.”
For Hamilton, it was an emotional night for other reasons, too. Dick Duval, his longtime coaching rival at St. Joseph-Ogden and good friend, died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.
“It was a tough one (Friday),” Hamilton said. “Tough week with Coach Duval, and thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Chillicothe IVC 8
CHILLICOTHE — Playing in their first-ever Illini Prairie Conference game, the visiting Panthers shut out the Grey Ghosts in the first half en route to a season-opening win. Mason Bruns hit Kayden Snelling on a long touchdown pass within the first 90 seconds of the game and PBL never trailed in building a 21-0 halftime lead.
Olympia 26, Rantoul 24
STANFORD — The visiting Eagles suffered an overtime loss in Illini Prairie Conference play despite Keddrick Terhune accounting for a pair of touchdowns. Rantoul pulled ahead 20-12 with just 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and executed a two-point conversion to force the extra period.
Villa Grove 26, Fisher 14
FISHER — Trailing 14-13 at halftime, the visiting Blue Devils relied on third-quarter touchdown runs from Luke Zimmerman and Liam Barr and a stingy defensive effort to knock off the host Bunnies in nonconference action.
Central A&M 41, LeRoy 6
LeROY — The host Panthers hung with the Raiders in the first quarter before Central A&M pulled away for a nonconference win. Jack Edmundson had a 71-yard touchdown reception from Carson Houser in the first quarter for LeRoy’s lone score.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20, Ridgeview/Lexington 12
MACKINAW — The visiting Mustangs came up a bit short in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game despite some solid offensive contributions.
Kaden Farrell rushed 22 times for 120 yards to complement quarterback Alec Thomas' eight completions, which included a touchdown pass to Carter Coffman. Thomas did throw two interceptions as well.
Coffman finished with two catches for 69 yards, and Logan Friedmansky chipped in three receptions for 66 yards in the loss.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Clifton Central 0
BISMARCK — Dawson Dodd threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and added 57 rushing yards and another score as the host Blue Devils shut out the Comets in Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance action.
BHRA permitted just 118 yards of total offense along with six first downs from the Comets while generating 480 yards and 27 first downs of their own.
The Blue Devils' Michael Hackman caught six passes for 119 yards and one touchdown while also rushing nine times for 47 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Mason Hackman hauled in seven passes for 82 yards and one touchdown on top of rushing for 45 yards and one score. Rhett Harper added eight carries for 70 yards.
Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12
DWIGHT — Salt Fork started strong in the first quarter and didn’t let up in picking up a VVCFA win on the road as the Storm led 26-7 by the time the second quarter.
Ethan McLain had a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, while Ben Jessup added two TD runs. Jessup finished with 83 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Ethan Davis wasn’t far behind with 82 rushing yards on 15 carries. Cam Smoot and Garrett Taylor each had eight tackles to power Salt Fork’s defense.
Westville 25, Seneca 6
SENECA — After finding themselves leading just 7-6 through one quarter of VVCFA crossover play, the visiting Tigers silenced their foe the rest of the way en route to a blowout win.
Will Terry kickstarted the Westville offense with a 41-yard touchdown run. He finished with 91 ground yards on just 10 carries. Andre Johnson was the Tigers' biggest running threat as he compiled 129 yards and one touchdown on 16 totes.
Quarterback Julian Ledesma completed just one pass, but it went for a 5-yard touchdown to Landen Haurez. Ledesma also rushed for a 7-yard score.
Powering the Tigers' defense were Rylee Edwards (eight tackles), Bryce Burnett (seven tackles), Terry (six tackles), Haurez (six tackles) and Drew Wichtowski (one blocked punt and one fumble recovery).
Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 14
GILMAN — The host Raiders pitched a shutout in the first half, building their lead to 18-0 early in the third quarter before holding on for a VVCFA win.
Iroquois West mustered at least six points in each quarter behind a group of six athletes who rushed for a combined 342 yards and five touchdowns. Trystyn Schacht led that charge with 20 carries for 138 yards and one score. Auston Miller nearly hit triple digits with 98 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Illinois commit Clayton Leonard and brother Cannon Leonard each generated a sack on defense, while Cannon Leonard also forced and recovered a fumble. Damian Melgoza intercepted a Cornjerkers pass to go with his team-high nine tackles, and Gabriel Alvarez contributed seven tackles for the Raiders.
Momence 45, Oakwood 0
MOMENCE — The visiting Comets, who had 16 players have to sit out because of COVID-19 contact tracing, could not push across any points in a VVCFA loss. Noah Phillips led Oakwood with 39 rushing yards, while Keevyn Wilson added five tackles as Momence built a 38-0 halftime lead.
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 0
ARGENTA — The host Bombers trailed 44-0 at halftime and couldn’t make up any ground in the nonconference setback.
Tri-County 26, Heyworth 18
HEYWORTH — The visiting Titans prevailed in a close nonconference game, scoring a touchdown in overtime to earn the win. With the score tied at 18, Payton Bell broke through for a 10-yard run to deliver the win for Tri-County. Bell finished with 75 rushing yards on 13 carries, with John Kibler adding 74 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.
Tri-Valley 43, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
DOWNS — The visiting Knights fell behind 37-0 before intermission and couldn't scrounge up any offense after the break during this nonconference defeat. Illinois target Kaden Feagin was among the ALAH athletes held in check offensively, and he had an ankle wrapped in ice on the sideline before the game concluded.
Harrisburg 34, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6
HARRISBURG — After being outscored 14-0 in the first quarter, the visiting Broncos pulled within eight points during the second quarter. But their nonconference opponent took over from there and shut out CG/B the rest of the way.
Lincoln 58, Clinton 6
LINCOLN — The visiting Maroons trailed 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a nonconference loss. Aiden Schlesinger had four catches for 49 yards to pace Clinton, with Tristin Potts adding 47 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Nokomis 54, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0
SULLIVAN — The nonconference game didn’t go the way host Sullivan/Okaw Valley wanted to in its season opener. Nokomis led 33-0 at halftime and didn’t let up in the second half.
Sullivan/OV quarterback Kyle Corkill completed 7 of 12 passes for 40 yards and also led the ground game with 23 yards rushing.
Hiawatha 54, Blue Ridge 6
KIRKLAND — Offense was hard to come by for the visiting Knights as they fell in an 8-Man Association crossover matchup. Blue Ridge actually trailed just 16-6 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half, but Hiawatha quickly extended that edge to 40-6 before the break.