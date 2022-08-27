Centennial 47, Proviso East 22
MAYWOOD — A month ago, Centennial didn’t think it would start its season outside Chicago.
But the Chargers made the trip north, picking up a season-opening opponent late in the process after Urbana — Centennial’s original Week 1 opponent — decided to play a junior-varsity only schedule because of low numbers.
Numbers in Centennial’s program are strong, and coach Kyle Jackson’s Chargers (1-0) got off on the right foot this season, leading 34-0 at halftime before finishing off an emphatic nonconference win.
Brandon Harvey rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns to lead Centennial, with Andre Miner adding 82 rushing yards on 11 carries. Sophomore Kellen Davis, making his first start as Centennial’s quarterback, completed passes to five different receivers and wound up 8 of 10 for 122 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kodiac Pruitt. Pruitt also had two rushing touchdowns.
Danville 21, Belleville West 12
DANVILLE — The host Vikings picked up an impressive nonconference win at Whitesell Field in their season opener. Danville never trailed, taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Bryson Perez-Hinton and holding the Maroons at bay.
A 42-yard touchdown run by JaVaughn Robinson gave Danville a 13-6 lead just before halftime, but Belleville West trimmed its deficit to 13-12 early in the third quarter.
The score remained that way until a safety by Danville (1-0) midway through the fourth quarter increased its slim lead to 15-12, and then a 7-yard touchdown run by Tommy Harris Jr. with fewer than two minutes remaining sealed the Vikings’ season-opening win.
Normal West 42, Champaign Central 0
NORMAL — The visiting Maroons couldn’t get on track offensively and had a hard time slowing down the Wildcats defensively in a Big 12 game, losing their season opener. Central (0-1) trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime down 35-0.
St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Monticello 14
MONTICELLO — St. Joseph-Ogden has beaten Monticello in the past. It had just been a while.
Like seven years.
The Spartans (1-0) rewrote that narrative on Friday night, delivering an impressive Illini Prairie Conference win on the Sages’ home field and ending a lengthy losing streak to Monticello (0-1) in the process.
“Our kids have worked so hard in June and July and leading up to the start of the season,” said Shawn Skinner, SJ-O’s seventh-year coach who recorded his first win against the Sages. “This is the reward you get for all the work you put in.”
Logan Smith performed well in his first start at SJ-O, with the Spartans' quarterback completing 11 of 20 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Smith completed all his passes to Ty Pence and Coy Taylor, with Pence catching five passes for 89 yards and Taylor catching six passes for 70 yards. Both Pence and Taylor hauled in a TD pass.
Alex Funk complemented the SJ-O passing game by rushing for 128 yards on 14 carries, including a 41-yard touchdown run.
“Logan played a tremendous game, and we didn’t have any turnovers,” Skinner said. “When you’ve got guys like Ty, Coy and Alex, you’ve got a lot of weapons on offense. They did a tremendous job all night.”
Pence and Garrett Denhart each recorded an interception on defense for the Spartans, who led 14-7 at halftime and extended their lead to 21-7 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Drew Sheppard completed 22 of 39 passes for 273 yards to lead Monticello, with Tylor Bundy catching six passes for 80 yards. Sheppard added 83 rushing yards on 16 carries and accounted for both of the Sages’ touchdowns, the second happening in the fourth quarter and trimming SJ-O’s lead to 21-14.
“We told the kids before the game, ‘Don’t blink,’” Skinner said. “When things go wrong, especially when you’re playing a quality opponent like Monticello, you turn the page and go. That’s what we did.”
Prairie Central 34, Unity 12
FAIRBURY — A balanced run game and an opportunistic defense propelled the host Hawks to an Illini Prairie win, handing the Rockets their first loss in a regular-season game since 2019.
Prairie Central (1-0) received 103 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown from Camden Palmore to go along with 72 rushing yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns from Drew Fehr to keep the Rockets (0-1) off balance.
Tyler Curl (71 rushing yards on seven carries) and Hudson Ault (40 rushing yards on seven carries) also proved difficult for Unity to stop.
The Hawks led 20-12 at halftime, with Palmore scoring on a 19-yard run with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Unity couldn’t answer in the second half, with two 3-yard touchdown runs by Fehr — the first with 3:22 left in the third quarter and the second with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter — proving to be the difference.
Prairie Central forced three turnovers, intercepting Unity quarterback Cale Rawdin twice and also recovering a fumble.
Matt Brown rushed for a game-high 147 yards on 13 carries, scoring both Unity touchdowns. His 77-yard score on Unity’s first drive put the Rockets up 6-0 and his 4-yard touchdown run with 6:29 left in the second quarter trimmed Prairie Central’s lead to 14-12.
Rawdin finished 8 of 18 for 52 yards passing in his first start at quarterback for the Rockets.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Chillicothe IVC 20
PAXTON — A key sack by Hayden Hollen was a big play the host Panthers needed late to stave off the Grey Ghosts and earn an Illini Prairie win at I-57 Stadium.
Hollen delivered a sack with Chillicothe IVC within PBL’s 20-yard line and less than a minute remaining as the Panthers (1-0) rallied for a close win in their season opener.
Robert Boyd-Meents rushed for three touchdowns for PBL, which trailed 14-0 midway through the first quarter. Boyd-Meents scampered to the end zone on scoring runs of 46 yards, 1 yard and 64 yards to spark the comeback.
Peotone 48, Rantoul 16
RANTOUL — The host Eagles fell behind 21-0 in the second quarter to the Blue Devils and couldn’t mount a comeback in a nonconference loss at Bill Walsh Field.
Jordan Latham and Preston Seals accounted for both touchdowns by Rantoul (0-1), with Zeus Brundage hitting Seals on a touchdown pass.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23, Fieldcrest 14
MINONK — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley defense intercepted five passes, helping the Falcons pull off the road win and deliver first-year coach Chad Augspurger his first win in his first game in charge of GCMS.
The Falcons (1-0) intercepted six passes on the night — three by Kellan Fanson — to fend off Fieldcrest. GCMS trailed 8-2 at the end of the first quarter, but held a 16-14 lead at halftime.
Brayden Elliott finished 13 of 25 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown, with Aiden Sancken catching the touchdown pass.
The score remained 16-14 in favor of the Falcons until a late touchdown and another interception by GCMS proved to be the difference in the Week 1 win.
Central A&M 35, Le Roy 6
MOWEAQUA — Le Roy struck first, leading 6-0 in the first quarter, and kept it close through three quarters before the host Raiders prevailed in nonconference play.
The Panthers (0-1) only trailed 7-6 at halftime, but Central A&M scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to take a convincing 28-6 lead.
Ridgeview/Lexington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
MACKINAW — In a largely defensive battle, the visiting Mustangs (1-0) earned the win in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game. Ridgeview/Lexington led 13-8 at halftime and held Dee-Mack scoreless in the second half, fueled by forcing five Chiefs turnovers.
Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12
VILLA GROVE — Have a night, Layne Rund and Brady Clodfelder.
Rund, the Villa Grove quarterback, went 16 of 23 for 328 passing yards and four touchdowns, connecting often with Clodfelder. Clodfelder hauled in nine receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns as Villa Grove (1-0) never trailed en route to a nonconference home win at Russ Ghere Field.
Rund added a game-high 91 rushing yards on 13 carries and one rushing TD, while Luke Zimmerman (39 rushing yards on 14 carries, 67 receiving yards on two catches and a game-high 11 tackles) had a productive all-around night for the Blue Devils.
Tri-Valley 42, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7
ARTHUR — The host Knights enjoyed a brief lead midway through the first quarter, but could not slow down the Vikings in a nonconference loss.
Illinois commit Kaden Feagin threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Drew Cotton to help Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (0-1) take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter before Tri-Valley scored 36 unanswered points.
Red Hill 30, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0
CERRO GORDO — The host Broncos (0-1) were dispatched by a nonconference opponent despite a scoreless first quarter, permitting 16 second-quarter points and being unable to scrounge up any offense.
Warrensburg-Latham 25, Argenta-Oreana 0
WARRENSBURG — The visiting Bombers (0-1) trailed just 7-0 at halftime, but their offense never fired on all cylinders as the Cardinals eventually ran away with a nonconference win.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Clifton Central 7
CLIFTON — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took control early and didn’t let up in a road win, showcasing their powerful run game.
Michael Hackman rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while Liam Oxendine wasn’t far behind with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries. Oxendine had a 77-yard touchdown run and 49-yard touchdown run for BHRA (1-0).
Karson Stevenson completed 3 of 6 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown for the Blue Devils.
Watseka 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 18
WATSEKA — The host Warriors scored the first 45 points of a Vermilion Valley Conference crossover game, leading 39-0 at halftime and cruising to victory over the Buffaloes. It marked the first contested win for Watseka (1-0) since 2019.
James Newell recorded a pick-six less than two minutes into the contest, giving the Warriors a quick advantage. Anthony Shervino rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yarder, and he later caught a scoring toss from Brady Walwer.
Walwer completed all four of his pass attempts, two of which went for touchdowns. Dane Martin hauled in the other. DaVincci Lane provided 80 rushing yards and one score for Watseka.
G-RF/C (0-1) made the final score a bit closer largely because of Rylan Mosier. He carried the ball 21 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns, including a 78-yard score in the game's final minute.
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 33, Newton 27
NEWTON — For the first time since September 2016, Sullivan/Okaw Valley football is in the win column.
S/OV (1-0) used a strong offensive game from quarterback Cooper Christensen to knock off a nonconference foe on the road. Christensen threw for 168 yards on 13 completions and rushed 21 times for 129 yards. Kyle Corkill was the primary pass-catching beneficiary, hauling in two throws for 104 yards.
S/OV's last win before this occurred on Sept. 23, 2016, in a 21-12 decision versus Meridian.
Lincoln 28, Clinton 0
CLINTON — The host Maroons (0-1) couldn't generate any offense in this nonconference defeat to open the season, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter and never fully regrouping.
Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman 44
FARMER CITY — In a high-scoring 8-man game, the host Knights (1-0) had just enough offense to outlast the Hilltoppers (0-1).
Cole Pemble finished with four rushing touchdowns to lead Blue Ridge, with Cuda Cline, Jamison Berkler and Matt Schumacher each adding a rushing score.