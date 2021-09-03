A roundup of what happened Friday night from around the area in Week 2 high school football action:
Normal West 48, Champaign Central 14
NORMAL — The visiting Maroons (0-2) took an 8-0 lead into the second quarter of this Big 12 Conference contest, but the Wildcats scored 34 points in the second quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
Mahomet-Seymour 37, Effingham 7
EFFINGHAM — Mahomet-Seymour (2-0) set the tone for Friday night’s Apollo Conference showdown at Effingham with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bohm to Quenton Rogers. That was just the beginning for the Bulldogs, who ultimately put together a blowout road win.
“What a statement win,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “To go on the road to the defending Apollo conference champs and put together a performance in all three phases of the game, very proud of our boys.”
Bohm completed 16 of 30 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns in the win, connecting frequently with Rogers and Dream Eagle. Eagle caught eight passes for 139 yards, while Rogers finished with five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 95-yard kick return touchdown.
Nick Golden paced the M-S defense with 11 tackles. Kale Schweighart finished with three tackles and had an interception.
Monticello 29, Chillicothe IVC 6
MONTICELLO — Joey Sprinkle threw for four touchdowns, Triston Foran caught two of those scores and the Sages’ defense nearly shut out the Grey Ghosts in a home Illini Prairie Conference win.
Sprinkle completed 14 of 22 passes for 267 yards and added a team-high 67 rushing yards on 13 carries, with Foran hauling in eight receptions for 129 yards.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Olympia 8
PAXTON — Tyler Smith pushed into the end zone twice on the ground to help the host Panthers (2-0) continue their unbeaten start as an Illini Prairie Conference member. Mason Bruns, Kayden Snelling and and Aiden Johnson each contributed a rushing score as well for PBL, which led 24-8 at halftime.
Unity 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 8
TOLONO — Unity coach Scott Hamilton made a commitment more than a decade ago to play as many players as he could.
The Rockets’ coaches felt like they could get some extra coaching in when players were on the sideline, and they could keep also keep their players fresh.
The latter proved important Friday night at Hicks Field. Unity (2-0) led St. Joseph-Ogden (0-2) by just five points heading into the fourth quarter, but dropped 20 more points on Spartans in the final 12 minutes to pull away for the Illini Prairie Conference win.
“By the time we got to the fourth quarter their guys were cramping up a little bit and dragging a little bit,” Hamilton said. “The commitment we have to playing all those different guys paid off for us in the second half. ... We told the guys going into the fourth quarter this is where it pays off when you’re doing those things.”
Hamilton said his defense made some adjustments as Friday’s game progressed to figure out SJ-O’s off-tackle run game. Special teams play was also important, as the Rockets flipped the field on multiple occasions.
Then Blake Kimball delivered on offense. The Unity quarterback completed 9 of 15 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown and added 11 carries for 112 yards and two scores on the ground.
“You talk about it at times the guys that have that ‘it’ factor,” Hamilton said. “It’s kind of hard to explain. He has a knack for making plays and rises to the occasion when you need him to.”
Matt Brown also rushed 19 times for 112 yards and one touchdown for Unity.
Dillon Rutledge caught five passes for 91 yards and was on the receiving end of Kimball’s touchdown pass.
Coby Miller led SJ-O with 18 carries for 60 yards and scored the Spartans’ lone touchdown. A moment of silence was held before the game for former SJ-O coach Dick Duval and SJ-O parent and local sportswriter Jim Cotter, who both died within the last two weeks. Illinois basketball players Kofi Cockburn and Coleman Hawkins were in attendance Friday night to support Cotter’s son, Austin, who is a senior defensive lineman for the Spartans.
Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Rantoul 6
RANTOUL — The host Eagles (0-2) couldn’t maintain the momentum gained by nearly defeating Olympia the week prior, suffering an Illini Prairie Conference loss to the Saints.
Prairie Central 20, Pontiac 2
FAIRBURY — Prairie Central (1-1) matched a productive run game with a stout defense to take down Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac. The Hawks had the shutout going until Pontiac scored on a safety early in the fourth quarter on a fumble out of the back of the end zone.
Otherwise, Friday night’s game was all Prairie Central. Drew Fehr had 28 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hawks’ offense.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26, Fisher 13
FISHER — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-1) turned to Tyler Cribbett on Friday night with Illinois commit Aidan Laughery out with a knee injury against Fisher (0-2).
The sophomore running back delivered, rushing for all four of the Falcons’ touchdowns as they got back on track in a Heart of Illinois Conference affair after their Week 1 loss to Carlinville.
“He hit the hole really hard and read his blocks,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said of Cribbett. “For as sophomore he did an amazing job of reading his blocks and making the correct cuts at the correct time. He hit the hole so quick and was able to explode from there.”
Allen also credited his fullback duo of Jake Zumwalt and Aiden Sancken for both opening holes for Cribbett and being reliable options themselves in the run game. GCMS will continue to lean on them with no real timetable yet for Laughery’s return, with Allen saying the team is playing the “waiting game” with that situation.
So power football between the tackles will be the Falcons’ go to offensive option for the time being. But Allen said he knows he has to get the passing game going as the season progresses.
“Teams will just stack the box against us,” Allen said. “But to get your first win of the season feels good, and the good thing is we feel we haven’t played as well as we’re capable of playing. There’s a lot of things we feel we can work on.”
Fisher quarterback Blake Terven completed 6 of 13 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Bishop was on the receiving end of both touchdowns and finished with three catches for 25 yards.
LeRoy 22, Heyworth 16
LeROY — A low-scoring first three quarters gave way to a sprint to the finish in HOIC play, and it was the visiting Panthers (1-1) staved off the Hornets.
Carson Houser sealed the deal for LeRoy, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown with the Panthers trailing 16-14 in the final period. Kayne Howell earlier in the quarter ran for a 1-yard touchdown to give LeRoy a 14-8 advantage. The Panthers did strike first, with a second-quarter touchdown pass from Houser to Brody Bennett.
Ridgeview/Lexington 40, Villa Grove 14
VILLA GROVE — The visiting Mustangs (1-1) generated the first 27 points of this nonconference battle en route to an easy win over the Blue Devils (1-1).
Kaden Farrell was a force out of the backfield for Ridgeview/Lexington, carrying the ball 30 times for 216 yards and three scores. Among his touchdowns jaunts were a 37-yard dash and a 61-yard plunge.
Carter Coffman handled just four carries but produced 98 yards and one touchdown. Cal Thomas also rushed for a score, and Coffman hit Cale Hoffman on a 48-yard touchdown toss.
For Villa Grove, Liam Barr ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns. He also finished 16 of 32 passing for 196 yards, with Layne Rund, Braydon Dowler and Robert Fancher each hauling in three receptions.
Reed-Custer 56, Arcola 34
BRAIDWOOD — Arcola (0-2) made a splash to start the second half against Reed-Custer when freshman Tanner Thomas returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and pulled the Purple Riders within five points. Thomas was a weapon in the passing game in the second half, too, after Jed Jones carried the team in the first two quarters, but Arcola couldn’t keep up with the Comets.
Clinton 37, Argenta-Oreana 0
CLINTON — Clinton (1-1) took a cue from the Illinois football team, using a safety to start its scoring Friday night against Argenta-Oreana (0-2).
Then the Maroons didn’t stop.
Tristin Potts rushed 22 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns, as Clinton rolled in the nonconference matchup. Ethan Boyer also threw for one touchdown and rushed for another in the win. Clinton’s defense epitomized stingy, as it allowed minus-36 yards of total offense to the Bombers and saw Trevor Scott return an interception 15 yards for a touchdown.
Meridian 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21
ARTHUR — Illinois football target Kaden Feagin burned his nonconference opponent for two lengthy rushing touchdowns, but the host Knights (0-2) needed even more offense in the loss.
Feagin recorded scoring plays of 51 and 59 yards on the ground for ALAH, which fell behind 24-7 prior to halftime and never fully recovered.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion (Ind.) 43
CLINTON, Ind. — A 22-point first quarter from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was just the start in what turned out to be a shootout in the last-minute matchup.
The Blue Devils (2-0) had to scramble to find an opponent after Dwight was forced to cancel on Thursday, and then Rhett Harper and Co. made sure BHRA returned home winners.
Harper rushed 20 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils. BHRA quarterback Dawson Dodd completed 9 of 13 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns — all to different receivers — and also rushed nine times for 33 yards and two more scores. Michael Hackman caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a touchdown.
Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32
FITHIAN — Iroquois West kicker Damian Melgoza hit a 42-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and the visiting Raiders (2-0) completed the comeback in the bonus period to beat Oakwood (0-2) in a Vermilion Valley Conference crossover game. Dalton Hobick led the Comets, completing 10 of 13 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two TDs.
Westville 38, Watseka 6
WATSEKA — The rushing tandem of Houston Bryant, Will Terry and Andre Johnson propelled the visiting Tigers (2-0) to a VVC crossover romp against the Warriors (1-1).
Though he didn’t find the end zone, Bryant was Westville’s workhorse as he carried the ball 18 times for 164 yards. Terry made the most of his 11 carries, amassing 136 yards and touchdown runs of 2 and 12 yards.
Johnson, meanwhile, logged just six totes but turned them into 79 yards and one touchdown. Julian Ledesma and Craig Johnson each added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, who led just 12-6 after one quarter before silencing Watseka the rest of the way.
Clifton Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
CLIFTON — The visiting Buffaloes (0-1) struggled in their regular-season opener, which followed a forfeit of their Week 1 game, and were shut out in a VVC crossover affair.
Newton 50, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6
NEWTON — Sullivan/Okaw Valley (0-2) was down two touchdowns by the time it got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter Friday night at Newton. It was mostly downhill from there for Sullivan/OV in the nonconference meeting. Newton led by 30 at halftime and rolled to victory.
Sullivan/OV's Kyle Corkill completed 8 of 12 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, connecting with Will Dawkins twice for 32 yards and with Ryan Villalobos once for 64 yards. Corkill added 31 rushing yards to go with teammate Trey McRill's 38 ground yards.
Bushnell-Prairie City 56, Blue Ridge 14
BUSHNELL — The visiting Knights (0-2) couldn’t slow down their 8-Man Association South opponent and came up short on the scoreboard for the second consecutive week.