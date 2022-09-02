Normal Community 50, Champaign Central 14
NORMAL — The visiting Maroons (0-2) scored their first points of the season, but it wasn’t nearly enough to stymie the Ironmen in a Big 12 Conference game. Normal (2-0) led just 7-0 through one quarter, but the Ironmen piled up 21 points in the second quarter and ran away from there.
Peoria 36, Danville 16
DANVILLE — The host Vikings kept the high-powered Peoria offense in check during the first half, but the Lions outscored Danville 20-6 in the second half to earn a Big 12 win at Whitesell Field. Danville (1-1) had the game tied at 8 after one quarter and only trailed 16-10 at halftime before the Lions (2-0) steadily pulled away.
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Effingham 14
MAHOMET — Wyatt Bohm was on point in Friday’s Apollo Conference contest at Frank Dutton Field, propelling the host Bulldogs (2-0) to a comfortable victory over the Flaming Hearts (0-2).
Bohm completed 16 of 29 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns as M-S netted the game’s first 28 points. Bohm sent two scoring throws apiece to Quenton Rogers (27 and 63 yards) and Valient Walsh (50 and 55 yards).
Rogers finished with six catches for 140 yards, and Walsh wasn’t far behind at six receptions for 130 yards.
Luke Johnson led the Bulldogs’ run game with 22 carries for 81 yards, Rogers tacked on 69 rushing yards and Brennan Houser provided a 1-yard running touchdown.
The M-S defense turned in four sacks on the night — one apiece from Ben Wagner, Donnovan Lewis, Jayvon Irwin and Mateo Casillas. Wagner and Houser tied for the team lead with nine tackles, and Jake Waldinger added a recovered fumble.
Monticello 38, Chillicothe IVC 8
CHILLICOTHE — A scoreless first quarter of Illini Prairie Conference play gave way to plenty of points for the visiting Sages (1-1), who got back on track by slowing the Grey Ghosts (0-2).
Tylor Bundy accounted for three touchdowns. He scored on a 67-yard hook-and-ladder play, returned a 33-yard interception for a defensive touchdown and rushed for another score.
Drew Sheppard hit Raiden Colbert on a 32-yard touchdown pass to open Monticello’s scoring, and Sheppard later connected with Luke Teschke on another touchdown play. Cole Sowinski drilled a 31-yard field goal as well.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Sparta 0
PAXTON — All three phases excelled for the Panthers during a nonconference home win at I-57 Stadium. PBL (2-0) recorded its first shutout of the young season, scored its first touchdown Friday via a blocked punt and saw Robert Boyd-Meents score three touchdowns in the first half to stake the Panthers to a 34-0 halftime lead.
Prairie Central 55, Pontiac 13
PONTIAC — A 35-point second quarter offered the visiting Hawks (2-0) more than enough cushion in their Illini Prairie Conference triumph versus the Indians (0-2).
Hudson Ault rushed just six times, but he produced 56 yards and three touchdowns for Prairie Central. Drew Fehr’s 104 rushing yards and one score also was a key performance. Drew Haberkorn added a touchdown pass to Dylan Bazzell.
Talen Steidinger was a monster on defense for the Hawks, intercepting three passes. Fehr also picked off a Pontiac throw. Prairie Central’s special teams effort included a 5-yard punt block return touchdown by Bazzell and an 82-yard kickoff return score by Brian Zhao.
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Rantoul 6
BLOOMINGTON — The Eagles (0-2) trailed early, went into halftime down 48-0 and sustained a lopsided Illini Prairie road loss.
Le Roy 40, Heyworth 7
HEYWORTH — The visiting Panthers (1-1) picked up their first victory of the season by rumbling past a Heart of Illinois Conference opponent.
Tuscola 40, Cumberland 22
TUSCOLA — A loss to Cumberland in Week 2 during the 2021 season started what became an eventual three-game losing streak for Tuscola.
The Warriors made sure history wouldn’t repeat itself Friday at Memorial Field.
Leading 7-0 at halftime, Tuscola (2-0) upped its offensive presence in the second half en route to a nonconference home win over the Pirates (0-2).
A 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Hunter Branca gave Tuscola a 26-22 lead with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors didn’t relinquish their advantage the rest of the night.
Ben Hornaday rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Tuscola, while quarterback Jordan Quinn went 6 of 16 for 112 passing yards and added 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Branca also contributed three catches for 60 yards. Austin Cummings added two receptions for 40 yards.
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 42, Nokomis 27
NOKOMIS — After picking up the program's first victory since 2016 last week, S/OV (2-0) doubled its win total by outlasting Nokomis (0-2) in nonconference play.
Clinton 48, Argenta-Oreana 0
ARGENTA — The visiting Maroons picked up their first win of the season by shutting out the host Bombers and getting a standout performance from quarterback Mason Walker in the process.
Walker rushed for 119 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries, while Tristin Potts rushed for 141 yards on 16 carries to give the Maroons (1-1) a dynamic duo that A-O (0-2) had a hard time containing.
Reed-Custer 66, Arcola 7
ARCOLA — Tanner Thomas found Braden Phillips on a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the host Purple Riders (0-2). But Arcola already trailed 22-0 by that point, and the Comets (2-0) turned in another 44 points after that play to run away with a nonconference win.
Ridgeview/Lexington 33, Villa Grove 26
COLFAX — A back-and-forth nonconference game eventually went the way of the host Mustangs (2-0), who scored the tiebreaking and game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils (1-1).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Meridian 6
MACON — The visiting Knights (1-1) dominated the nonconference Hawks (0-2), pulling in front 28-0 by halftime and pouring on even more offense after the break.
Carlyle 20, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19
CARLYLE — The visiting Broncos (0-2) generated this nonconference game’s first six points and went ahead 19-14 with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, but the Indians (1-1) did enough to knock off CG/B by the slimmest of margins.
Tri-County 22, Oblong 14
OAKLAND — The Titans relied on a strong running game and an opportunistic defense to produce their first win of the season.
Tyler VonLanken rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries to spark Tri-County (1-1) in its nonconference home victory over Oblong (0-2).
Gaige Cox added 55 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries.
John Kibler and Tristan Quick shined on defense for the Titans by making two sacks apiece. VonLanken (eight tackles) forced a fumble, while Cox (10 tackles) and Levi Eads (five tackles) each recovered a fumble.
Iroquois West 58, Oakwood 6
GILMAN — The Raiders stayed unbeaten on the season with a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference crossover win at John Boma Field.
John Ahlden scored three touchdowns to lead Iroquois West (2-0), finding the end zone on a 25-yard interception return, a 42-yard run and a 6-yard run. Trystyn Schacht also shined for the Raiders by producing a 63-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard punt return for a score. Schacht finished with 131 rushing yards on 12 carries and Ahlden had 73 rushing yards on seven carries.
Dalton Hobick had the lone touchdown for the Comets (1-1) with a 96-yard kickoff return with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
Westville 62, Watseka 12
WESTVILLE — Big plays on offense and special teams highlighted the VVC crossover win by the host Tigers at Memorial Field.
Quarterback Drew Wichtowski completed 6 of 9 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, added 50 rushing yards on only four carries and made two sacks for Westville (1-1) in its first win this season.
Houston Bryant was a steady complement out of the backfield, picking up 120 rushing yards on 14 carries and scoring four touchdowns on runs of 9, 6, 3 and 6 yards.
Landen Haurez hauled in four receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard touchdown pass from Wichtowski early in the first quarter versus the Warriors (1-1). Craig Johnson made 10 tackles, had a sack and forced a fumble to spark the Tigers’ defense.
Watseka scored all 12 of its points in the first quarter. Anthony Shervino's 53-yard touchdown run was followed 10 game seconds later by Brady Walwer's 36-yard scoring pass to Evan LaBelle. But the Warriors were hampered by six Westville defensive sacks, including two from Ethan McMasters.
Salt Fork 42, Momence 7
MOMENCE — The visiting Storm headed home with a dominant showing in a VVC crossover victory.
The entire second half was played with a running clock after Salt Fork (2-0) went ahead 42-0 by halftime. Ben Jessup and Jameson Remole each accounted for two touchdowns against Momence (0-2), with Jessup compiling 77 rushing yards on only five carries.
Ethan Davis added 79 rushing yards on five carries, including a 48-yard touchdown run. Ethan McLain’s 34-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 6 seconds left in the first quarter — and Ty Smoot’s fourth of what became six successful extra points on the night — gave the Storm a 28-0 lead.
Remole went 2 of 3 for 44 passing yards and hit Garrett Taylor on an 18-yard touchdown reception.
Brayden Maskel made a game-high 11 tackles for Salt Fork, with Taylor (eight tackles), Derrek Richards (six tackles, including three for loss), Hayden Prunkard (seven tackles) and Dalton Brown (seven tackles) each playing a role in limiting what Momence did offensively.
Seneca 49, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16
SENECA — The visiting Cornjerkers (0-2) led 8-7 after one quarter in a VVC crossover game, but the Irish (2-0) piled up 36 points across the second and third quarters and stormed away with the win.
St. Thomas More 50, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 24
CHAMPAIGN — Matt Delorenzo completed 7 of 9 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a 64-yard score, guiding the host Sabers (1-1) to an 8-Man Central 1 Conference victory over the Falcons (0-2).
Ben Horn caught three passes for 124 yards and two scores as STM produced 28 consecutive points across the first through third quarters to pull ahead 36-6.
August Christhilf snared two passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. The Sabers also garnered two special teams touchdowns — an 81-yard punt return from Horn and a 98-yard kickoff return from Peace Bumba.
Blue Ridge 60, Metro East Lutheran 12
EDWARDSVILLE — Blue Ridge (2-0) wasted no time tearing apart Metro East Lutheran (0-2) in a battle of Knights, netting 38 first-quarter points and cruising to an 8-man nonconference win.