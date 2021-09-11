Normal West 21, Centennial 0
CHAMPAIGN — The host Chargers kept it close against the visiting Wildcats in the first half at Tommy Stewart Field before Normal West earned the Big 12 Conference win with a strong second half to hand Centennial its first loss of the season.
Centennial (2-1) trailed 6-0 at halftime before Normal West took a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter and added another touchdown to quell any hopes of a possible comeback by the Chargers.
Brandon Harvey rushed for a team-high 71 yards on 11 carries for Centennial, with Montez DuBose adding 57 rushing yards on 13 carries. Brady Boatright went 5 of 19 for 69 passing yards as Jack Young Jr. had two receptions for 29 yards.
Peoria 58, Danville 36
DANVILLE — It was a first half to remember for Danville. And a second half to, well, forget. The Vikings led Peoria 28-20 at halftime before the Lions scored 38 consecutive points in the final two quarters to cruise to a Big 12 win at Whitesell Field and hand Danville its second straight loss.
J.J. Miles accounted for all four first-half touchdowns for Danville (1-2) by scoring on touchdown runs of 8 yards, 1 yard and 20 yards. He also threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Jones.
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
EDWARDSVILLE — The Maroons are still searching for their first win this season.
Central (0-3) made the long trek west, but fell behind 21-0 at the end of the first quarter as the host Tigers increased their lead to 41-0 at halftime to guarantee a running clock the entire second half of the nonconference game.
Unity 49, Chillicothe IVC 21
CHILLICOTHE — In its first Illini Prairie Conference road game of the season, Unity utilized its efficient offense to remain undefeated.
Quarterback Blake Kimball compiled four total touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — to lead the Rockets (3-0), who enjoyed a 35-14 halftime advantage against the Grey Ghosts.
Dillon Rutledge hauled in three touchdown passes from Kimball, with Matt Brown adding two rushing touchdowns. Kimball, Nat Nosler and Halen Daly also rushed for touchdowns.
Monticello 46, Olympia 22
STANFORD — Monticello trailed at the end of the first quarter in this Illini Prairie game.
But then, the Sages turned to Jacob Tackett. And it paid off in a big way.
Tackett finished the night with five touchdowns — four rushing and one receiving — as Monticello (3-0) is still unbeaten.
Quarterback Joey Sprinkle added three touchdowns, with two coming on runs and the other on a pass. One of Sprinkle's scoring tosses was a 29-yard completion to Tackett that pulled the Sages within an 8-7 deficit in the second quarter.
Before that quarter ended, Tackett had found on the end zone on 4- and 20-yard rushes to go with a Sprinkle 44-yard scoring dash, and Monticello never looked back as it suddenly led 27-14 at intermission.
Tackett compiled 110 yards on 16 carries, in addition to his five TD romps. Sprinkled finished 12 of 20 passing for 262 yards, his favorite target being Triston Foran (four receptions, 82 yards).
Bloomington Central Catholic 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
BLOOMINGTON — In an Illini Prairie matchup of two undefeated teams entering Friday night, the host Saints came out with a late win thanks to a last-second touchdown pass to hand PBL (2-1) its first loss.
Prairie Central 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
ST. JOSEPH — Prairie Central relied on the run. St. Joseph-Ogden relied on the pass.
In the end, the run won as the visiting Hawks left Dick Duval Field with a close Illini Prairie win in a crucial game for both teams’ playoff aspirations.
Camden Palmore led Prairie Central (2-1) with 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Drew Fehr was just as effective, finishing with 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Evan Ingram shined throwing the ball for SJ-O (0-3), completing 15 of 23 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Moore finished with eight catches for a game-high 87 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, while Griffin Roesch came up with three catches for 81 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown grab.
“Evan got hot, and our offense found a way to get in the end zone,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “We simply couldn’t get off the field on defense and couldn’t get a stop when we needed to.”
Pontiac 20, Rantoul 14
PONTIAC — Rantoul kept it close on the road, but ultimately fell just short in an Illini Prairie defeat as the Eagles are still vying for their first win of the season.
Keddrick Terhune rushed for two touchdowns to spark the Eagles (0-3).
Parke Heritage (Ind.) 36, Tuscola 28
TUSCOLA — In a game that wasn’t on Tuscola’s schedule at the beginning of the week, the Warriors led in the fourth quarter until Parke Heritage prevailed late in the nonconference game.
Tuscola (1-2) was originally slated to play Sullivan/Okaw Valley, but S/OV decided on Tuesday to cancel the rest of its season because of low numbers in its program. The Warriors quickly found a replacement game, and it turned into a thriller.
The Warriors led 28-22 with less than six minutes left, and the game was tied at 28 until Parke Heritage scored the game-winning touchdown with six seconds left.
Quarterback Peyton Armstrong powered the Tuscola offense by rushing for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. He also completed 5 of 10 passes for 46 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Quinn that gave Tuscola its six-point lead in the fourth quarter. Quinn finished with two catches for 33 yards.
“It was a heck of a game,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said.
Shelbyville 40, Clinton 29
CLINTON — The host Maroons (1-2) saw a halftime deficit of just 16-14 become a bit more unmanageable when the Rams outscored them 14-7 in the third quarter, handling Clinton a Central Illinois Conference defeat.
Wyatt Martin made the Maroons' special teams a serious strength when he returned two separate kickoffs 85 and 90 yards for a pair of touchdowns.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, El Paso-Gridley 0
GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has prided itself on stout defensive efforts throughout the years. The Falcons provided the latest example to this tradition with a hard-fought home win in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game.
Both teams showcased strong defenses, with the game scoreless through three quarters. But Tyler Cribbett broke through with the only touchdown on the night by scoring on a 3-yard run with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. An interception by Ryland Defries roughly 90 seconds later sealed the second straight win for GCMS (2-1).
Aiden Sanken rushed for a game-high 56 yards on 11 carries to pace the Falcons, while Cribbett rushed for 46 yards on 15 carries. GCMS quarterback Kellen DeSchepper finished 3 of 7 for 40 passing yards.
Fisher 51, Fieldcrest 40
MINONK — Two close losses isn’t how Fisher wanted to start its season.
Friday night’s road win in an HOIC crossover game certainly left the Bunnies feeling good, though.
Quarterback Blake Terven accounted for five total touchdowns, George Morgan rushed for more than 200 yards, Jeremiah Todd caught three touchdown passes and Fisher (1-2) headed home with its first win.
Terven went 5 of 6 for 70 yards, with all of his completions going to Todd. Terven added 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Morgan found the end zone twice en route to 229 rushing yards on 28 carries.
Blake Booth made a team-high 10 tackles for the Bunnies’ defense in a game that featured both teams combining for 14 touchdowns.
Tremont 42, LeRoy 14
TREMONT — The visiting Panthers (1-2) couldn't keep pace with their HOIC crossover opponent, marking the second game (and loss) in which they allowed more than 40 points this season.
Tri-Valley 35, Ridgeview/Lexington 14
COLFAX — The host Mustangs (1-2) were slowed by a Class 2A state-ranked enemy during HOIC crossover action, marking the first time this season Ridgeview/Lexington allowed more than 20 points in a game.
Villa Grove 42, Cerro Gordo/Bement 35
VILLA GROVE — A close game throughout saw the host Blue Devils come away with the win in their Lincoln Prairie Conference opener.
Luke Zimmerman rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Villa Grove (2-1) fend off the Broncos (2-1). The second occurred with 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining, when Zimmerman traversed 75 yards and turned a one-point Blue Devils edge into the final margin of victory. Zimmerman rushed for 185 yards total.
Villa Grove quarterback Liam Barr was the story of his team's offense before Zimmerman's big fourth quarter. Barr threw a pair of touchdown passes to Elijah Kiesel and a third to Brady Clodfelder on top of rushing for a 2-yard touchdown himself. Barr finished with 186 yards passing on just 10 completions, with Kiesel hauling in four passes for 106 yards.
CG/B never led in the contest but pulled within one point on three different occasions and accumulated 416 yards of total offense.
Arcola 49, Tri-County 13
ARCOLA — Arcola needed a win in the worst possible way after starting out 0-2.
The Purple Riders delivered one in emphatic fashion during their Lincoln Prairie opener at Thomas-Bradford Field. Jed Jones paced Arcola (1-2) with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in the first half as the Purple Riders built a 42-6 halftime lead.
John Kibler rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown for Tri-County (1-2).
Cumberland 45, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
ARTHUR — The host Knights (0-3) couldn't keep up with a Class 1A state-ranked opponent in Lincoln Prairie action, falling behind 28-0 in the first quarter and never gaining any offensive traction.
Sangamon Valley 38, Argenta-Oreana 14
ARGENTA — The host Bombers (0-3) got on the scoreboard for the first time this season and in fact trailed just 22-14 entering the fourth quarter, but they were unable to stop their Lincoln Prairie enemy or produce any additional points of their own.
Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28
SENECA — The Storm made the lengthy trip north and came home with its unbeaten record intact thanks in large part to Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Ethan Davis.
The Salt Fork running back trio gashed Seneca’s defense repeatedly in the Vermilion Valley Conference crossover game, with Jessup scampering for 201 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries.
McLain added 118 rushing yards on five carries, including touchdown runs of 34 yards and 31 yards. Davis was also vital in the run game for Salt Fork (3-0) with 82 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
GILMAN — Iroquois West ended a dubious streak in a Vermilion Valley crossover game.
The Raiders (3-0) have won three games in a season for the first time since 2007 when they rolled past the Buffaloes (0-3). IW produced all but seven of its points in the first half.
John Ahlden scored the game's first touchdown with his legs and wound up with three rushing scores, needing just six carries and 45 yards to achieve this. Gabriel Alvarez and Izayah Hargett each added a running touchdown, and Sam McMillan hit Damian Alvarado on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Raiders' Jace Pankey returned an interception for another score and also recovered a fumble.
Clifton Central 26, Oakwood 8
FITHIAN — Oakwood kept it close through three quarters before Clifton Central pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a road win in Vermilion Valley crossover action.
Oakwood (0-3) took an 8-6 lead in the first quarter off a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Hobick to Josh Young. But that was the only scoring play for the Comets the rest of the night as Clifton Central led 14-8 at halftime before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Gaven Clouse led Oakwood with 66 rushing yards on 23 carries, while Griffin Trees made nine tackles.
Momence 30, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 14
MOMENCE — The visiting Cornjerkers (1-2) couldn't start a win streak after picking up their first victory of the season in Week 2, coming up short in this Vermilion Valley crossover matchup.
St. Thomas More 58, Blue Ridge 0
FARMER CITY — After a Week 1 win by St. Thomas More was later ruled a forfeit because of an ineligible player the Sabers used and after a close Week 2 loss, STM needed a bounceback performance.
The visiting Sabers (1-2) certainly had just that in an 8-Man South game against the winless Knights (0-3). Justen Green completed 11 of 15 passes for 273 yards and five touchdowns, with Adonai Bumba and Patrick Quarnstrom each hauling in two touchdown catches.
Bumba was a big-play threat through the air with three catches for 114 yards, while Quarnstrom was equally effective with four receptions for 95 yards. Matt DeLorenzo also got in on the fun with 53 receiving yards on two catches, including a 33-yard touchdown catch to kick off the scoring for the Sabers. Bumba (four carries for 61 rushing yards) and Green (four carries for 30 yards) also rushed for a touchdown.