Centennial 45, Peoria Richwoods 20
CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Harvey carried a big workload for Centennial on Friday night, but the Chargers’ senior running back came through in a big way.
Harvey rushed 23 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns, caught two passes for 50 yards and another score and led Centennial (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) to an easy win against Peoria Richwoods.
Centennial quarterback Kellen Davis completed 11 of 18 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Bailey caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, and Andre Miner finished with 10 carries for 72 yards and another touchdown in the win.
Danville 49, Peoria Manual 6
PEORIA — Danville got back to .500 in Big 12 Conference play with Friday’s rout at Peoria Stadium. The Vikings (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) scored four straight touchdowns in the first half before the Rams (0-3, 0-3) got on the board.
Bryson Perez-Hinton rushed for a pair of first quarter touchdowns, Matthew Thomas returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown and Ja’Vaughn Robinson bulled into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown.
Robinson added to his scoring total with a pair of second-half touchdown passes, connecting with Thomas on a 4-yard strike and Tevyn Henderson on an 80-yard bomb.
Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13
GRANITE CITY — Defense and special teams helped Champaign Central secure its first win of the season Friday night with a nonconference road triumph.
KJ Phillips gave the Maroons (1-2) the lead with 11 minutes, 9 seconds to play in the fourth quarter when he returned an interception for a touchdown.
Less than a minute later, Ronald Baker III returned a Granite City punt for another score and gave Central the cushion it would need to fend off a final touchdown from the Warriors.
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mt. Zion 14
MOUNT ZION — Two weeks. Two Apollo Conference contenders. Two Mahomet-Seymour victories. The Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0 Apollo) further secured their spot atop the conference standings Friday with their 35-point victory against Mt. Zion.
M-S gave the Braves a steady dose of Luke Johnson on Friday, with the Bulldogs’ running back rushing 28 times for 337 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ also got four carries for 77 yards and a touchdown from Quenton Rogers, and the senior wide receiver also hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Adam Dyer while leading M-S with three catches for 64 yards. Donnovan Lewis had four tackles and an interception for the Bulldogs, and Jayvon Irwin recovered a fumble.
Unity 62, Chillicothe IVC 20
TOLONO — Unity quarterback Cale Rawdin aired it out Friday, completing 23 of 28 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns in the Rockets’ Illini Prairie Conference win. Rawdin also rushed seven times for 38 yards and two more touchdowns for Unity (2-1, 2-1 IPC) at Hicks Field.
Jay Saunders was Rawdin’s top target with 10 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while Will Cowan was the big-play threat with four catches for 113 yards and two scores. Aiden Porter also caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown, while Matt Brown rushed 20 times for 143 yards in the win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 25
PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Robert Boyd-Meents’ 8-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers an overtime win against Bloomington Central Catholic after holding the Saints to a field goal.
Meents’ walk-off was his fourth touchdown Friday, as he also scored from 13, 5 and 39 yards in the Illini Prairie Conference win for the Panthers (3-0, 2-0 IPC).
Prairie Central 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
FAIRBURY — Prairie Central’s 27-point effort in the fourth quarter turned a one-score game into a runaway victory for the Hawks on Friday night against St. Joseph-Ogden in Illini Prairie Conference action. Four different players scored for Prairie Central (3-0, 3-0 IPC) in the fourth quarter.
Camden Palmore finished off the game with a 34-yard touchdown run, ending his night with 13 carriers for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Curl also rushed eight times for 143 yards and one touchdown, and Hudson Ault finished with four carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
SJ-O quarterback Logan Smith completed 19 of 34 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. Coy Taylor caught 10 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown for the Spartans (1-2, 1-2), and Ty Pence had five catches for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Monticello 39, Milwaukee Science 6
MONTICELLO — Monticello’s defense got the scoring started Friday night against Milwaukee Science and kept up the pressure with two more scores in the nonconference victory.
Garrett Clark’s scoop-and-score on a blocked punt staked the Sages (2-1) to an early lead, and Spencer Mitze’s interception return for a touchdown right before halftime had Monticello leading by 25. A 95-yard pick six by Luke Teschke provided the final score for Monticello.
Pontiac 50, Rantoul 14
RANTOUL — Pontiac scored with 30.9 seconds before halftime to take a 20-14 lead on Rantoul and then pulled away in the second half for the blowout Illini Prairie Conference win. The Eagles (0-3, 0-2 IPC) scored both of their touchdowns in the first quarter.
Tuscola 28, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 25
SULLIVAN — Tuscola quarterback Jordan Quinn rushed for three touchdowns, and the Warriors’ defense made a key late stop to fend off Sullivan/Okaw Valley in Central Illinois Conference action on Friday.
Quinn’s third score of the night gave Tuscola (3-0, 1-0 CIC) the lead with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game. Quinn also scored twice in the first quarter.
Arcola 47, Argenta-Oreana 23
ARCOLA — Arcola had Friday night’s Lincoln Prairie Conference home win sowed up by halftime, with a 41-point advantage at the break setting the running clock in motion for the final two quarters. The Purple Riders (1-2) received a big game from Tanner Thomas, who threw for 156 yards and rushed for 84 yards, piling up four touchdowns.
Tri-County 22, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19
OAKLAND — Tri-County scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to pull off the come-from-behind victory against Cerro Gordo/Bement (0-3, 0-1 LPC) in Lincoln Prairie Conference action.
Gaige Cox led a balanced run game for the Titans (2-1, 1-0) with 15 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown. Brandon Kollman added three carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Clay Kibler paced the Tri-County defense with 14 tackles and one sack.
El Paso-Gridley 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13
EL PASO — Seth Barnes’ last-second field goal was no good, and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost its first game of the season The Falcons (2-1) had a two-touchdown lead before a late third quarter score by El Paso-Gridley, and the Titans managed to finish off the comeback.
Aiden Sanken led GCMS with 21 carries for 227 yards and scored both of the Falcons’ touchdowns.
Le Roy 20, Tremont 16
LE ROY — Bo Zeleznik led Le Roy (2-1) with 21 carries for 100 yards, while Matt Stuepfert rushed 11 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jasper Tarr added six carries for 5 yards and the Panthers’ other touchdown.
Brody Bennett had 11 tackles and an interception to pace the Le Roy defense.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 8
WATSEKA — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin turned a 19-8 halftime advantage into a runaway rout. The Blue Devils (3-0) leaned heavily on Michael Hackman, who rushed 20 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns and also caught two passes for 25 yards and another score.
Liam Oxendine added eight carries for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils. Watseka (1-2) relied on an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter by Anthony Shervino.
Westville 34, Dwight 7
DWIGHT — Westville's first road game of the season was a great success, as the Tigers (2-1) led 14-0 after one quarter and 27-0 through three periods en route to a Vermilion Valley Conference crossover win.
Drew Wichtowski and Houston Bryant each hit triple digits rushing, with Wichtowski carrying the ball 14 times for 115 yards and one touchdown while Bryant toted the rock 13 times for 104 yards and one score.
Wichtowski also tossed a touchdown pass to Ethan McMasters, who intercepted a pass on defense. Jonah Smith also picked off a Dwight pass, and Tre Ramirez recorded four tackles for loss.
Iroquois West 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7
GEORGETOWN — Trystyn Schacht led the way with touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards, Dean Clendenen had a 29-yard touchdown catch and 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, and John Ahlden also scored twice on a 7-yard catch and 1-yard run as the Raiders (3-0) cruised past the Buffaloes (0-3).
Momence 20, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers (0-3) still are seeking their first win of the season after a narrow Vermilion Valley Conference crossover contest Friday, in which Momence scored the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Anthony Zamora provided 259 all-purpose yards from the quarterback spot for HA/A-P, rushing for 116 yards and one touchdown. Five of his 13 pass completions went to Angel Zamora for a total of 88 yards.
Collin Young led the Cornjerkers' defense with 11 tackles.
Polo 46, St. Thomas More 0
POLO — St. Thomas More (1-2) managed just 55 yards of total offense on 43 plays. Peter Samu led the Sabers on the ground with five carries for 20 yards.
Milford/Cissna Park 22, Blue Ridge 8
FARMER CITY — Milford/Cissna Park turned to a balanced offensive approach to stay unbeaten and hand Blue Ridge its first loss of the season. Sawyer Laffoon completed 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 100 yards to lead M/CP (3-0).
Blue Ridge quarterback Joey Cole led the Knights (2-1, 1-1) with two carries for 68 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter.