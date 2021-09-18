Mahomet-Seymour 53, Lincoln 22
MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour stayed undefeated this season with a convincing Apollo Conference win at Frank Dutton Field, pulling ahead 14-0 after one quarter, 27-8 at halftime and 47-8 through three quarters.
Wyatt Bohm completed 13 of 20 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs (4-0). Quenton Rogers (five catches for 128 yards, two touchdowns), Dream Eagle (three catches for 69 yards, one touchdown) and Valient Walsh (three catches for 61 yards, one touchdown) were Bohm’s favorite targets.
Not to be outdone, Luke Johnson rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, while Ethan Grindley returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown and Braden Houchin also intercepted a pass for the M-S defense.
Kankakee 40, Centennial 0
KANKAKEE — The Chargers suffered their second straight loss, falling behind 20-0 at the end of the first quarter against the unbeaten Kays, who are ranked second in the latest Class 6A Associated Press statewide poll. Brady Boatright went 3 of 10 passing for 43 yards for Centennial (2-2), with Donovyn Chambers having a 40-yard catch.
Unity 42, Olympia 14
TOLONO — Unity moved within one win of becoming playoff-eligible thanks to a dominating Illini Prairie Conference win at Hicks Field.
The Rockets (4-0) led 42-0 at halftime before a running clock took hold in the second half.
Blake Kimball continued his strong season, with the Unity quarterback completing 9 of 11 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Dillon Rutledge was his favorite target, making four receptions for 116 yards that included a 68-yard touchdown grab. Matt Brown rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Chillicothe IVC 7
ST. JOSEPH — Evan Ingram completed 5 of 7 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, leading the host Spartans to their first win this season in an Illini Prairie romp at Dick Duval Field.
Keaton Nolan caught three passes for 72 yards, including a 36-yard score, while Griffin Roesch had a 24-yard touchdown reception for SJ-O (1-3).
Coby Miller had a team-high 66 rushing yards on 12 carries, part of SJ-O rushing for 203 yards. The Spartans also helped themselves out by scoring two defensive touchdowns.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 8
PAXTON — The host Panthers (3-1) recovered from their first loss of the season a week prior and pummeled their Illini Prairie opponent, jetting out to a 35-0 halftime lead and never looking back.
Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 14
FAIRBURY — The Hawks (3-1) generated 48 consecutive points before the Eagles (0-4) were able to respond in this Illini Prairie result.
Five different Prairie Central players found the end zone via the run, led by Donovan Lewis (35 yards, two touchdowns), Drew Fehr (59 yards, one touchdown) and Owen Rafferty (49 yards, one touchdown). Lewis added a 70-yard punt return touchdown, and Fehr blocked a punt for a Hawks safety.
Kishawn Donald-Wheeler returned a fumble 67 yards for a score and Kejaun Caradine caught a 44-yard TD pass for Rantoul, which trailed 42-0 at halftime.
Shelbyville 26, Tuscola 21
SHELBYVILLE — Tuscola nearly recovered from a 20-7 deficit, but suffered a Central Illinois Conference road loss.
Quarterback Peyton Armstrong rushed for all three of Tuscola’s touchdowns, including a pair in the fourth to give the Warriors (1-3) a 21-20 lead with 8 minutes, 12 seconds left. The Rams responded with a TD pass less than one minute later to extend the Warriors’ losing streak to three.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, LeRoy 7
GIBSON CITY — Tyler Cribbett rushed for 121 yards on 17 carries, including a 3-yard score with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie and lift Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-1) to a home Heart of Illinois Conference Small win.
Carson Houser went 7 of 16 for 131 passing yards for LeRoy (1-3).
Ridgeview/Lexington 42, Fisher 0
COLFAX — Kaden Farrell rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the host Mustangs (2-2) in an HOIC Small win.
The Ridgeview/Lexington defense came up with three interceptions in support of an offense that also added two rushing scores from Cal Thomas and an 81-yard kickoff return touchdown from Logan Friedmanski.
George Morgan led Fisher (1-3) with 90 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Arcola 20, Cumberland 14
TOLEDO — The Purple Riders never trailed in securing their second straight win and knocking off the state’s fourth-ranked Class 1A team on its home field.
Jed Jones rushed for 182 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries to lead Arcola (2-2), while Austin Kutz and Beau Edwards each snagged two interceptions.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Tri-County 14
OAKLAND — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond snapped its three-game losing streak, with Kaden Feagin compiling four touchdowns — two on runs, one on a punt return and one on an interception return — in the LPC win for the visiting Knights (1-3).
Jack Armstrong threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tri-County (1-3).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 48, Sangamon Valley 0
NIANTIC — The visiting Broncos (2-2) surged past the Storm for their first Lincoln Prairie victory of the season, as well as their first non-forfeit win of the fall.
Oakwood 30, Dwight 22
DWIGHT — The visiting Comets trailed 22-0 before scoring 30 unanswered points to win the Vermilion Valley crossover game. Gaven Clouse had 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries to spark Oakwood (1-3).
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 28, Watseka 6
WATSEKA — A 16-point second quarter provided the visiting Cornjerkers (2-2) with all the ammunition they needed in a Vermilion Valley crossover victory versus the Warriors (1-3).
Anthony Zamora threw three touchdown passes for HA/A-P, including a pair to Hunter Cannon for 11 and 21 yards. Kollin Asbury caught the order, and Abel Colunga contributed a 4-yard touchdown run among his 194 yards rushing. Collin Young paced the Cornjerkers' defense with three tackles for loss, and Cannon added 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
Watseka trailed 28-0 before it created its only points of the night, a 13-yard Evan LaBelle touchdown run in the fourth quarter. LaBelle rushed for 37 yards on the game.
Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6
GEORGETOWN — The host Buffaloes (0-4) still are seeking their first win of the season, as they were unable to keep pace in this Vermilion Valley crossover contest.
Clifton Central 24, Westville 13
CLIFTON — The visiting Tigers (3-1) saw a 7-0 lead after one quarter evaporate, as the Comets produced 18 second-quarter points and rode that momentum to the Vermilion Valley crossover win.
Landen Haurez dashed for a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Westville, and Will Terry returned the opening second-half kickoff 80 yards to paydirt to pull the Tigers within 18-13. But Clifton Central held off Westville from then on.
Houston Bryant rushed for a team-best 43 yards for the Tigers, who received 61 yards of all-purpose offense from Andre Johnson. Terry and Rylee Edwards each contributed seven tackles defensively.
St. Thomas More 70, Galva 0
CHAMPAIGN — The host Sabers rolled to an 8-Man Association South win, going up 34-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Justen Green went 6 of 11 for 125 passing yards and four touchdowns and added a 61-yard touchdown run for STM (2-2), which opened scoring when Adonai Bumba returned a punt 60 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.
Matt DeLorenzo caught a pair of touchdown passes from Green, and Bumba returned an interception for six points as well.
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 34, Milford/Cissna Park 28
MILFORD — The host Bearcats led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, but could not hold on in an 8-Man South loss. Sawyer Laffoon threw for 188 yards and Sam Kaeb added 97 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries for Milford/Cissna Park (1-3).
Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8
FARMER CITY — The host Knights (0-4) remain without a victory in 8-Man Association play, as they fell behind 54-0 at halftime of this South Division matchup and couldn't recover.