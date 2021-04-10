Arcola 28
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10
ARCOLA — The host Purple Riders held Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond scoreless in the second half, picking up a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Jed Jones rushed for 174 yards and two second-half touchdowns on 27 carries to lift Arcola (2-1) in its second straight win. Beau Jones added 103 passing yards and two touchdowns, hitting Kacee Moore (four receptions, 75 yards) on both scores. Harley Dewey compiled a game-high 10 tackles to lead Arcola’s defense. Billy Fifer scored the lone touchdown for ALAH (2-2) on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and Aaron Likens made a 42-yard field goal. Kaden Feagin rushed for a team-high 104 yards on 15 carries for the Knights.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49
Havana 22
HAVANA — The visiting Blue Devils used a strong second half to secure a nonconference win. Mason Hackman registered 174 rushing yards on only four carries and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 58 yards, 63 yards and 42 yards for BHRA (3-1). Dawson Dodd went 5 of 6 for 101 passing yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Eric Watson for a 53-yard touchdown reception.
Fisher 49
Ridgeview/Lexington 14
FISHER — Drew Purvis could not be stopped, carrying the host Bunnies to a Heart of Illinois Conference Small win. Purvis produced 315 rushing yards on 38 carries and two touchdowns for Fisher (2-2) in its final regular-season game this spring. Landen Stalter went 6 of 9 for 84 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Cale Horsch (eight carries for 67 rushing yards; three catches for 33 yards and two TDs; 13 tackeles) came up big. Blake Terven (two interceptions) and Andrew Ferguson (two field goals) also chipped in for Fisher.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16
GIBSON CITY — The Falcons closed out their condensed spring slate with a resounding home win in HOIC Large action. Aidan Laughery rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns and Isaiah Chatman contributed three rushing touchdowns for GCMS (2-2) in its second straight victory.
Mahomet-Seymour 35
Charleston 3
MAHOMET — Staunch defense, opportunistic special teams play and quality offense led Mahomet-Seymour to a convincing Apollo Conference win at Frank Dutton Field. Cole Hubble set the tone for the Bulldogs (2-2) in their second straight win by returning the opening kickoff 91 yards to give M-S an early 7-0 lead. Quarterback Braden Finch accounted for the other four touchdowns by M-S and rushed for a game-high 180 yards on 24 carries. He scored on a 30-yard run, a 7-yard run and a 2-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter before throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Dream Morgan-Eagle. Skyler Yancy was also strong in the backfield for M-S, picking up 113 rushing yards on 19 carries. Ethan Grindley added an interception for M-S.
Normal Community 31
Danville 14
DANVILLE — The host Vikings fell behind early, trailed 24-0 at halftime and couldn’t mount a second-half comeback during their Big 12 tournament first-round loss at Whitesell Field. Devin Miles and Larvell Watkins each caught touchdown passes for Danville, with Miles scoring on an 80-yard catch, but it wasn’t for the Vikings (2-1) in their first loss this spring. Kedzie Griffin, the younger sister of Illinois kicker/wide receiver Caleb Griffin, made both extra points for the Vikings.
Oakwood 28
Salt Fork 22
CATLIN — The visiting Comets (3-1) held on a for a close Vermilion Valley Conference win against the previously unbeaten Storm (2-1). Brevin Wells threw two touchdowns, with Josh Young (six catches, 55 yards) and Brady Howard (four receptions, 68 yards) each hauling in a score. Gaven Clouse added two rushing touchdowns for Oakwood.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
Dwight 28
PAXTON — In a close Sangamon Valley Conference game throughout, the host Panthers used a fourth-quarter rally to clinch its second straight win. A 60-yard touchdown pass from Mason Bruns to Jarred Gronsky put PBL (2-1) ahead 25-22 early in the fourth quarter before an interception return for a touchdown by Kayden Snelling increased the Panthers’ advantage to 31-22.
Prairie Central 47
Chillicothe IVC 13
FAIRBURY — Prairie Central broke open the Illini Prairie Conference game in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter after leading 26-6 at halftime. Kaden King and Connor Casner both topped 200 rushing yards for the Hawks (2-1), with King rushing for 223 yards on 12 carries, while Casner contributed 213 yards on 14 carries. Both King and Casner ran for 64 yards, with Casner's longest score on a 76-yard run and King's longest score coming on a 64-yard run.
Tuscola 19
Warrensburg-Latham 16
TUSCOLA — The host Warriors avoided a two-game losing streak by holding on to earn the narrow Central Illinois Conference win. Grant Hardwick almost carried the Tuscola offense by himself, picking up 241 rushing yards on 28 carries. Aiden Beachy made two field goals from 21 yards and 35 yards to help the Warriors (2-2) keep the Cardinals at bay. Peyton Armstrong also contributed, completing 8 of 11 passes for 63 yards and rushing for 109 yards on 21 carries.
Villa Grove/Heritage 42
Sangamon Valley 18
VILLA GROVE — Liam Barr had a night to remember for VG/H, completing 8 of 11 passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns in a home LPC win by the Blue Devils (2-2). Carson Howard was his favorite target, making seven receptions for 117 yards and catching all four TDs. Luke Zimmerman complemented the duo of Barr and Howard by rushing for 124 yards on 15 carries and two TDs.