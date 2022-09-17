Danville 28, Bloomington 14
DANVILLE — Danville quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton accounted for three total touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter that helped the host Vikings break a 14-14 tie and come away with a Big 12 home win at Whitesell Field.
Perez-Hinton hit Matthew Thomas on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 8 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to put Danville (3-1) ahead 21-14. Perez-Hinton clinched the win for the Vikings by rushing for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:45 left in the game
He also contributed a 16-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter, while Ja'Vaughn Robinson scored on a 19-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14 just before halftime.
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Lincoln 14
LINCOLN — Wyatt Bohm, Luke Johnson and the rest of the Mahomet-Seymour offense continued to put up ridiculous numbers, allowing the Bulldogs to finish off a convincing Apollo Conference road win.
Bohm completed 17 of 26 passes for 312 yards and seven touchdowns, hitting eight different M-S players for receptions. The Bulldogs (4-0) also received a steady night on the ground from Johnson, who finished with 140 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 2-yard rushing touchdown that helped increase M-S’s lead to 28-7 midway through the second quarter.
Quenton Rogers found the end zone three times after catching six passes for 150 yards, with touchdown receptions of 50, 34 and 23 yards. Valient Walsh added three catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Brennan Houser and Ben Wagner each recorded a sack, while Ethan Esker and Kale Schweighart each recovered a fumble.
St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Chillicothe IVC 14
CHILLICOTHE — St. Joseph-Ogden quarterback Logan Smith threw four touchdown passes, sparking the visiting Spartans to an Illini Prairie Conference road win against the Grey Ghosts.
SJ-O (2-2) ended its two-game losing streak by playing well in the first half, taking a 27-7 lead into halftime.
Ty Pence was on the receiving end of three of those touchdown passes by Smith, with Coy Taylor also bringing in a touchdown reception.
Tyler Burch and Justice Wurtz each added a rushing touchdown for the Spartans.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Pontiac 6
PONTIAC — Big plays in the third quarter and another big game from running back Robert Boyd-Meents highlighted an Illini Prairie Conference road win for Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
PBL (4-0) led 13-0 at halftime on two first-half touchdowns from Boyd-Meents — one a 73-yard touchdown run and another on a 13-yard touchdown catch — and quickly expanded its lead to 28-0 within the first five minutes of the third quarter.
A 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Ty Graham increased the Panthers’ lead to 19-0 before Hayden Holden recorded a sack for a safety and then O’Quinn Gerdes returned the ensuing punt for a 56-yard touchdown to stake PBL to a 28-0 lead with 7 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.
Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 6
RANTOUL — The visiting Hawks (4-0) surged ahead 14-0 through one quarter and 42-0 by halftime versus the Eagles (0-4), cruising to an Illini Prairie Conference triumph as a result.
Drew Haberkorn completed 5 of 6 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns for Prairie Central, and he rushed three times for 75 yards and another score. Drew Fehr rushed six times for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Curl hauled in a pair of scoring passes.
Rantoul’s Zeus Brundage threw for 120 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, with the touchdown going to Kam Glover.
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Monticello 28
BLOOMINGTON — A 10-yard rushing touchdown from Tylor Bundy pushed Monticello ahead of host Bloomington Central Catholic 21-20 with about 15 game minutes remaining in their Illini Prairie Conference battle. But the Saints’ offense went on a tear from there and ended the Sages’ win streak at two.
Drew Sheppard tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Wade Carroll for Monticello (2-2) versus BCC (3-1) — a 32-yard strike and a 7-yard score.
Unity 44, Paris 6
PARIS — After a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Rockets used a strong second quarter to assert themselves against the Tigers and earn the nonconference victory.
Unity (3-1) scored five touchdowns alone in the second quarter and took a 32-0 lead into halftime before going ahead 44-0 late in the third quarter to start a running clock the rest of the night.
Shelbyville 40, Tuscola 6
TUSCOLA — Tuscola’s unbeaten start ended with a Central Illinois Conference loss at Memorial Field.
Shelbyville (4-0) never trailed, taking a 16-0 lead midway through the second quarter before Tuscola (3-1) scored its lone touchdown on a 9-yard run by Nate Thomason to trim the Warriors’ deficit to 16-6 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half.
But the Rams responded, scoring 24 unanswered points and shutting out Tuscola the rest of the night. Brody Boehm rushed for 167 yards on 16 carries and Will Fox rushed for 112 yards on 18 carries for the Rams.
Jordan Quinn finished with 46 rushing yards on 21 carries and completed 6 of 11 passes for 57 yards for Tuscola.
Central A&M 13, Clinton 6
CLINTON — The host Maroons (1-3) nearly stunned a team ranked in the Associated Press Class 1A top 10 but couldn’t muster up enough offense in this Central Illinois Conference thriller.
Mason Walker rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter to stake Clinton to a 6-0 lead that it held until the Raiders (3-1) went ahead early in the fourth quarter.
Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20
GILMAN — Jace Pankey set the tone early for Iroquois West by blocking a punt that resulted in a safety for the Raiders, Trystyn Schacht rushed for two touchdowns and Iroquois West held on for a Vermilion Valley Conference crossover home win at John Boma Field.
Schacht rushed for 141 yards on 29 carries and John Ahlden rushed for 145 yards on 26 carries to spark Iroquois West (4-0), which led 23-14 in the fourth quarter before the Storm (2-2) cut it to 23-20 on a late touchdown with a little more than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Ben Jessup rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries for Salt Fork, while Jameson Remole went 7 of 17 for 105 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 63, Momence 20
MOMENCE — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin remained unbeaten with a convincing VVC crossover road win that saw the Blue Devils lead 49-14 at halftime.
Liam Oxendine rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries, scoring on runs of 67, 1 and 63 yards for BHRA (4-0).
Michael Hackman added 81 rushing yards on five carries and two touchdowns, while Karson Stevenson was 5 of 8 for 127 passing yards and two touchdowns. Hackman (two catches for 83 yards, one touchdown) and Ayden Ingram (two catches for 43 yards, one touchdown) were Stevenson’s favorite targets.
Oakwood 32, Dwight 27
FITHIAN — Bryson Myers plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out for the game-winning touchdown with less than five minutes left, and Chase Harrison sealed the win for the host Comets by making an interception at the goal line with 14 seconds left, ending a tense VVC crossover game at Marty McFarland Field.
Myers finished with a workmanlike 127 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns for Oakwood (2-2), which ended a two-game losing streak.
Quarterback Dalton Hobick was also valuable for the Comets, completing 4 of 9 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown to go along with 134 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Noah Phillips was the main beneficiary of most of Hobick’s passes, recording three receptions for 75 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Watseka 12
WATSEKA — The visiting Cornjerkers enjoyed a 38-6 lead at halftime and didn’t let up in registering their first win of the season.
Anthony Zamora went 8 of 10 for 132 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries for Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (1-3). Angel Zamora complemented his brother by compiling 123 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Kollin Asbury finished with four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Collin Young led the Cornjerkers’ defensive efforts against Watseka (1-3) with 14 tackes.
Zander Stano rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on three carries for Watseka, while Anthony Shervino compiled 43 rushing yards on seven carries.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29, Le Roy 12
Le ROY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley scored two touchdowns in the first half and never trailed, producing a Heart of Illinois Conference Small road victory.
Brayden Elliott completed 12 of 20 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Ty Cribbett on an 84-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Falcons (3-1).
Cribbett wound up with three receptions for 106 yards, while Kellan Fanson was also crucial, catching four passes for 66 yards to halt Le Roy’s winning streak at two games.
Seth Barnes added a 6-yard touchdown reception and made a 28-yard field goal for GCMS, while Austin Kasper put the Falcons ahead 19-6 in the second quarter on a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Cribbett also chipped in running the ball, with nine carries for 67 yards and a 23-yard touchdown run.
Matt Stuepfert led Le Roy (2-2) with 53 rushing yards on 19 carries, while Jasper Tarr went 5 of 14 for 115 passing yards and one touchdown. Hunter Whalen had a team-high nine tackles for the Panthers.
Arcola 46, Tri-County 14
OAKLAND — The visiting Purple Riders cruised to their second straight win, topping the Titans in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game.
Grant Wilson rushed for four touchdowns for Arcola (2-2), finishing with 96 yards on 12 carries as all of his touchdown runs — and all of Arcola’s touchdowns — happened in the first half. Quarterback Tanner Thomas went 6 of 9 passing for 104 yards and one touchdown. Austin Kutz was Thomas’ favorite target, hauling in five receptions for 87 yards and a 6-yard touchdown catch.
Gaige Cox finished with 155 rushing yards on 12 carries and scored both of the touchdowns for the Titans (2-2). Tyler VonLanken added 91 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Villa Grove 40, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19
CERRO GORDO — The visiting Blue Devils wasted little time in picking up a Lincoln Prairie win, holding a 40-0 halftime lead against the Broncos.
The duo of Layne Rund and Luke Zimmerman paced Villa Grove (2-2), with Rund completing 6 of 11 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns. Zimmerman added 117 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries.
Brady Clodfelder (two catches for 44 yards, two touchdowns), Zimmerman (50-yard touchdown catch) and Braydon Dowler (two catches for 59 yards, one touchdown) showcased their pass-catching skills.
Zimmerman (seven tackles) and Hunter Butts (six tackles) led Villa Grove’s defensive efforts.
Kade Alumbaugh went 5 for 7 with 48 passing yards and one touchdown, while Caleb Weaver rushed for 61 yards on two carries to spark CG/B.
Cumberland 28, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 26
TOLEDO — The visiting Knights (2-2) trailed 14-7 at halftime and 21-14 through three quarters and couldn’t quite complete their rally versus the Pirates (2-2) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference meeting.
Milford/Cissna Park 40, Amboy/LaMoille 30
AMBOY — The visiting Bearcats went on the road and came home with a win against the state’s top-ranked 8-man team.
Milford/Cissna Park (4-0) led 34-16 late in the third quarter before Amboy/LaMoille scored two touchdowns in the next five minutes to only trail 34-30 with 8 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But the Bearcats put the game away when quarterback Sawyer Laffoon hit Tevon Longest on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 51 seconds remaining to make it 40-30 in favor of M/CP.
Aside from Laffoon hitting on 7 of 14 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Neukomm rushed for 215 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns on runs of 26, 52 and 5 yards. Laffoon chipped in 58 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Justin Tillman hauled in five catches for 109 yards and one touchdown to complement the strong run game by M/CP.