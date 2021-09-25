Peoria 30, Centennial 20
CHAMPAIGN — The host Chargers kept it close and respectable against the state-ranked Lions, but Peoria left Tommy Stewart Field with a Big 12 win.
Centennial (2-3) lost its third straight game, but rallied from a 30-7 deficit at the end of three quarters to get within 10 points in the final quarter against Peoria (4-1), the state’s sixth-ranked team in Class 5A.
Brady Boatright completed 9 of 26 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns for Centennial. Braylon Peacock was his favorite target, hauling in five receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns, with Peacock crossing the end zone on a 32-yard touchdown catch and a 70-yard touchdown catch. Jack Young Jr. added two catches for 44 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown reception for Centennial.
Peoria bottled up Centennial’s run game, though, with Brandon Harvey (31 rushing yards on 14 carries) and Peacock (21 rushing yards on 10 carries) unable to break through on a consistent basis.
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6
PEORIA — The Danville defense only allowed a third-quarter touchdown, helping lead the visiting Vikings (3-2) to a Big 12 win.
Antuan Lee scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that extended Danville’s lead to 16-0 in the second quarter as the Vikings won their second straight game.
Normal Community 48, Champaign Central 0
NORMAL — The visiting Maroons trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime en route to a Big 12 loss in the first game for Central (1-4) since Sept. 10. The Maroons picked up a forfeit win against Urbana last week.
Mahomet-Seymour 48, Charleston 10
CHARLESTON — Nick Golden thought he hit Charleston’s quarterback clean in the second quarter. So did the Mahomet-Seymour sideline and fan base.
The referee disagreed, calling a roughing the passer penalty on the M-S linebacker.
Turns out, that was exactly what the visiting Bulldogs needed to run away with an Apollo Conference victory and become playoff-eligible with another dominating performance.
“To be completely honest, I wish we could get that white-hat official for all of our games,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “We were kind of dead and flat, and then he made that call. It got all of our kids fired up. Man, if that’s what it takes, I’d like to have him at every one of our games.”
M-S (5-0) scored 27 points in the second quarter and took a 34-3 lead into halftime, never letting the Trojans (1-4) back in the game in the second half.
Wyatt Bohm surpassed 1,000 passing yards on the season for the Bulldogs with a superb effort, completing 13 of 21 passes for 232 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Dream Eagle (four catches for 72 yards, two touchdowns), Valient Walsh (three catches for 64 yards, one touchdown) and Luke Johnson (one catch for 28 yards, one touchdown) all found the end zone courtesy of passes from Bohm.
Nolan Nierenhausen (three catches for 39 yards) and Quenton Rogers (two catches for 29 yards) also got in on the fun. Johnson complemented the strong passing performance with 114 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Nierenhausen rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries.
“We’re tough to stop,” Adkins said. “We’ve just got weapons all over the place. We’ve got a great, senior-domianted offensive line that can clear space between the tackles if we need to, and we can get it to the skill guys outside. When Quenton Rogers doesn’t score and you still put up 48, that’s saying something.”
M-S is still in first place in the Apollo ahead of next Friday night's nonconference test at perennial power Quincy Notre Dame.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Adkins said. “At the end of the day, they achieved one of their goals by making themselves eligible for the playoffs. We’ve just got to keep this train rolling, and that game at Quincy Notre Dame will show us how much progress we’re making."
Monticello 42, Pontiac 12
PONTIAC — Give Joey Sprinkle the football, and good results tend to happen.
Sprinkle, Monticello’s quarterback, accounted for all six of the Sages’ touchdowns in the Illini Prairie Conference road win.
Monticello (5-0) is now eligible for the playoffs.
“It’s always nice to get that fifth win,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “Obviously, that’s your first goal, and to get that out of the way, hopefully we can concentrate on getting better.”
The Sages only led 21-12 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Sprinkle finished with five rushing touchdowns, all on short runs, and threw his lone touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Sprinkle also contributed with his foot, connecting on all six extra points for the Sages.
Sprinkle finished 20 of 32 for 278 passing yards, including a 1-yard touchdown pass to Triston Foran. Foran made nine catches for 150 yards, with Sprinkle (12 carries for 42 rushing yards) and Jacob Tackett (12 carries for 52 rushing yards) leading the Sages’ run game.
Despite the win, Welter realizes his team has some aspects of its game it needs to improve upon before facing a difficult October slate.
“We definitely have a lot of little things we can clean up,” Welter said. “It wasn’t a pretty game Friday. Pontiac hung with us through the first half, and I really think there are some areas we can get better in.”
St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Olympia 36
STANFORD — Evan Ingram was nearly perfect throwing the ball for visiting St. Joseph-Ogden, Keaton Nolan put forth one of the best games of his high school career and SJ-O won its second straight game with a superb offensive showing in the Illini Prairie contest.
Ingram went 14 of 15 for 180 passing yards and five touchdowns. Nolan was his favorite target, collecting three receptions for 55 yards and a score. Coby Miller caught two touchdown passes as well, with Tyler Burch and Griffin Roesch also adding touchdown catches.
Nolan came through with 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as SJ-O (2-3) darted out to a 34-6 halftime lead and went into the fourth quarter leading 40-20 before more offensive highlights encapsulated that period.
Prairie Central 12, Chillicothe IVC 7
CHILLICOTHE — The visiting Hawks relied on a strong defensive effort and an opportunistic offense to rally for an Illini Prairie win, Prairie Central’s fourth consecutive win.
With the Hawks trailing 7-0 at the start of the fourth quarter, Owen Rafferty scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to draw Prairie Central (4-1) to within 7-6, but the two-point conversion run failed.
Drew Fehr, however, gave Prairie Central the lead for good with a 5-yard touchdown run two minutes later, and the Hawks’ defense stood tall the rest of the way against the Grey Ghosts.
Fehr led the way with 121 rushing yards on 32 carries, with Rafferty adding 42 rushing yards on 11 carres. Rafferty also completed both of his passes for 35 yards.
Tuscola 20, Central A&M 14
TUSCOLA — Needing a win to improve its playoff aspirations, Tuscola delivered at Memorial Field against Class 1A's No. 3 team in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Warriors (2-3) broke a rare three-game losing skid by rallying past the Raiders (3-2) in Central Illinois Conference action. Peyton Armstrong led the way, with the Tuscola quarterback powering his way to 206 rushing yards on 38 carries and one touchdown. Armstrong only went 2 of 9 throwing the ball for 32 yards, but both his completions resulted in touchdown passes to Hunter Branca.
“Our kids fought their guts out on every snap,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said. “The talk all week was you can either fold or you’ve got to let stuff that’s gone against you galvanize you. We found a way.”
Eureka 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
EUREKA — The visiting Falcons trailed 14-0 at halftime and despite a 17-yard touchdown run by Kellan Fanson midway through the third quarter, Eureka wound up with the Heart of Illinois Conference crossover win to snap a three-game winning streak for GCMS (3-2).
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Fisher 21
FISHER — A 20-yard touchdown run by Fisher quarterback Blake Terven tied the HOIC crossover game at 8 early in the second quarter at Kellar Field, but Dee-Mack responded with 28 straight points to deny the Bunnies (1-4) a homecoming win. Terven led Fisher with 171 rushing yards on 27 carries, with George Morgan and Blake Booth adding late touchdown runs.
LeRoy 34, Fieldcrest 18
LeROY — The host Panthers used a strong fourth quarter to keep Fieldcrest at bay and secure an important HOIC crossover win. Carson Houser rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to spark LeRoy (2-3), which led 20-18 entering the fourth quarter. A 3-yard touchdown run by Houser and a 9-yard touchdown run by Brody Bennett, along with a stingy defense that didn’t allow a point in the second half, helped LeRoy end a two-game losing streak.
El Paso-Gridley 28, Ridgeview/Lexington 27
EL PASO — The visiting Mustangs (2-3) suffered an HOIC defeat by the slimmest of margins and continued their up-and-down season. They haven't won or lost multiple consecutive games thus far.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 46, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19
CERRO GORDO — Kaden Feagin scored four touchdowns and Landon Waldrop had a critical interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the Lincoln Prairie Conference win for the visiting Knights (2-3).
Arcola 59, Sangamon Valley 20
ARCOLA — The Purple Riders met little resistance in gaining the LPC win at Thomas-Bradford Field, with Arcola rolling to its third straight win.
Arcola (3-2) led 38-0 at the end of the first quarter and 59-0 at halftime before playing its reserves for the majority of the second half that featured a running clock.
Jed Jones accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter — two on runs and another on a 20-yard interception return — as Arcola’s lead back finished with 36 rushing yards on seven carries. Beau Edwards went 2 of 3 for 33 passing yards and one touchdown to go along with 64 rushing yards on four carries and a score. Edwards also chipped in defensively with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Tanner Thomas (53-yard touchdown run) and Austin Kutz (29-yard interception return, 21-yard touchdown catch) also contributed for the Purple Riders.
Cumberland 47, Villa Grove 8
VILLA GROVE — Playing for the first time in two weeks after picking up a forfeit win against Argenta-Oreana last week, the host Blue Devils (3-2) had no answer for the Pirates (4-1).
Villa Grove trailed 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 40-0 at halftime in an LPC loss at Russ Ghere Field. Luke Zimmerman paced the Blue Devils with 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, with Liam Barr hitting Brady Clodfelder for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.
Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
CATLIN — Salt Fork stayed unbeaten and became eligible for the playoffs with a resounding Vermilion Valley Conference home win.
Ben Jessup rushed for 95 yards on only three carries, including a 76-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter for the game’s first touchdown, to lead Salt Fork (5-0) against the Buffaloes (0-5).
Jessup added a 10-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter to expand the Storm’s lead to 27-0.
Ethan Davis, Ethan McLain, Cam Merritt, Carter Chambliss and Jamison Remole all added rushing touchdowns for the Storm, with Chambliss (52 rushing yards on 13 carries) and Merritt (51 rushing yards on four carries) complementing Jessup.
Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20
SENECA — Trystyn Schacht and John Ahlden each rushed for two touchdowns as the visiting Raiders overcame a 14-6 deficit late in the second quarter to earn the VVC win.
Iroquois West (4-1) is now one win away from becoming eligible for the playoffs. The Raiders haven’t made the postseason since 2006.
Westville 55, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26
HOOPESTON — The visiting Tigers (4-1) recovered from their first loss of the season the previous week by piling up points against the Cornjerkers (2-3) in a VVC meeting.
Westville led 14-0 after one quarter but saw its lead dwindle to eight points at intermission. The Tigers just kept producing points, though, as they outscored HA/A-P 27-6 after the break to move within one win of playoff eligibility.
Cornjerkers quarterback Anthony Zamora completed 13 of 26 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown, connecting with Hunter Cannon five times for 123 yards and that score. Zamora was also picked off twice, however, though he added a team-high 62 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Cannon (blocked field goal), Abel Colunga (16 tackles, one fumble recovery), Collin Young (14 tackles) and Angel Zamora (13 tackles, one sack) chipped in for a HA/A-P defense that got some things done but couldn't stop Westville often enough.
St. Thomas More 64, Metro East Lutheran 6
EDWARDSVILLE — Nathan Watson said his athletes expressed disappointment after this 8-Man Association South rout. Because it marked the first time since Week 2 that the Sabers (3-2) had allowed any points.
No matter, as STM's offense continued to demolish the opposition in the team's third consecutive victory. The Sabers have outscored their last three foes 194-6.
STM led 22-0 after one quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Justen Green finished 10 of 12 passing for 159 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Matt DeLorenzo on two of those throwing scores. Brothers Adonai Bumba and Peace Bumba thrived on the ground as well, with Adonai putting up 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with Peace's 101 rushing yards and one score.
Green added two defensive interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.