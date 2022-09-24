Mahomet-Seymour 55, Charleston 14
MAHOMET — Three special teams touchdowns and another efficient game by Mahomet-Seymour quarterback Wyatt Bohm allowed a running clock to ensue for the entire second half as the undefeated Bulldogs closed out a homecoming win against the winless Trojans at Frank Dutton Field in Apollo Conference action.
Valient Walsh returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown, Quenton Rogers also returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Jack Gallier caught a blocked punt by Ben Wagner in the end zone for another touchdown to help M-S (5-0) become eligible for the playoffs.
Bohm completed 12 of 16 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, with all of his scoring tosses happening in the first half as the Bulldogs led 48-7 at halftime.
Rogers wound up with three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while Carter Selk added four receptions for 39 yards and Adam Dyer hauled in two receptions for 26 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown catch.
Defensively, Wagner led the Bulldogs with six tackles, while Braden Houchin and Brennan Houser each came down with an interception.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Rantoul 6
PAXTON — Rantoul scored first, but the host Panthers wasted little time erasing their early deficit and cruising to an Illini Prairie Conference win at I-57 Stadium.
PBL (5-0) remained unbeaten thanks in large part to a 39-point first quarter that gave the Panthers a 39-6 lead. PBL extended its lead to 53-6 by halftime, allowing for a running clock in the second half against the Eagles (0-5).
Robert Boyd-Meents rushed for three touchdowns from 1, 37 and 1 yards, while O’Quinn Gerdes added touchdown runs of 42 and 3 yards for the Panthers.
Prairie Central 54, Chillicothe IVC 7
FAIRBURY — Drew Haberkorn and Drew Fehr combined for five touchdowns, Hudson Ault returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown and Prairie Central stayed undefeated by running away with a home Illini Prairie win.
Fehr finished with 124 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns, while Haberkorn had 41 rushing yards on seven carries and three TDs for the Hawks (5-0).
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Nokomis 12
ST. JOSEPH — Logan Smith threw for more than 300 yards in his third straight game, helping the host Spartans enjoy a relatively easy nonconference homecoming win at Dick Duval Field.
Smith completed 12 of 15 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans (3-2) in their second consecutive victory. He hit Tyler Burch on an 8-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter that extended SJ-O’s lead to 21-0 and connected with Coy Taylor on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that gave the Spartans a 35-0 lead. Smith also opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter.
Ty Pence was Smith’s primary target with three receptions for 101 yards. Justice Wertz added 56 rushing yards on six carries that included first-half touchdown runs of 14 and 3 yards for SJ-O.
Monticello 45, Pontiac 0
MONTICELLO — A scoreless first quarter of Illini Prairie Conference play gave way to the host Sages (3-2) overwhelming the Indians (1-4) and picking up a win.
Quarterback Drew Sheppard posted touchdowns runs of 11 and 13 yards for Monticello, and he fired a pair of scoring passes — a 15-yard connection with Tylor Bundy and a 45-yard throw to Raiden Colbert. Bundy tacked on a 20-yard touchdown run, and Braxton Tharp rounded out the scoring with an 11-yard scoring dash.
The victory capped an exciting evening for Monticello coach Cully Welter, who earlier Friday was recognized at Mahomet-Seymour's Frank Dutton Field as a new Bulldogs Hall of Fame inductee. Welter is a 1987 M-S alumnus.
Tuscola 13, Central A&M 0
MOWEAQUA — The visiting Warriors (4-1) shut out the Raiders (3-2) in a Central Illinois Conference game. Both teams played to a scoreless first half before the Warriors went ahead 7-0 midway through the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Nate Thomason.
That’s when Tuscola’s defense rose up. Central A&M had a first-and-goal at the Warriors’ 5-yard line, but four plays resulted in only four yards.
Then, a 99-yard touchdown drive ensued to help seal the win in a game marred by consistent and steady rain.
Warriors quarterback Jordan Quinn rushed for 82 yards and completed 6 of 10 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown, hitting Thomason on a 35-yard touchdown.
Tuscola coach Andy Romine credited the efforts of senior defensive lineman Chris Boyd on the goal-line stand and said senior linebacker Jordan Sanchez stood out.
“We haven’t given up 40 points in a game very often,” Romine said. “We talked about accountability and a way to respond all week. I’m proud of our kids for doing that.”
St. Teresa 49, Clinton 7
CLINTON — The host Maroons (0-4) largely were shut down by the unbeaten Bulldogs in CIC action, trailing 30-0 at halftime and unable to score until the fourth quarter.
Eureka 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
GIBSON CITY — Aiden Sancken rushed for 41 yards on six carries for GCMS, and Brayden Elliott completed 8 of 20 passes for 78 yards, but it wasn’t enough for GCMS in a home Heart of Illinois Conference crossover loss. Kellan Fanson had three receptions for 69 yards for the Falcons (3-2), who trailed 28-0 at halftime to the undefeated Hornets.
Le Roy 33, Fieldcrest 14
MINONK — The visiting Panthers (3-2) earned their second Heart of Illinois crossover win in as many tries this season, nearly doubling up the Knights (1-4) to bounce back from last week's loss against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Oakwood 21
BISMARCK — A close Vermilion Valley Conference South game in the second quarter turned in favor of the host Blue Devils, who pulled away in the second half.
BHRA (5-0) relied on a standout performances from running back Michael Hackman and quarterback Karson Stevenson to stay undefeated. Hackman rushed for 231 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries and returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown, while Stevenson was 5 of 7 for 76 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Hackman’s kickoff return for a score put the Blue Devils ahead 27-14 with less than four minutes left in the second quarter and BHRA rattled off the next 20 points to put away the Comets (2-3).
Ayden Ingram was Stevenson’s favorite target, coming down with two catches — both for touchdowns — and finishing with 47 receiving yards.
Oakwood’s Dalton Hobick completed 5 of 10 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, with Alec Harrison catching three passes for 70 yards, including a score. Hobick also added a touchdown run, with Bryson Myers collecting 97 rushing yards on 20 carries for Oakwood.
Westville 33, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26
WESTVILLE — The host Tigers (3-2) entered halftime versus the Cornjerkers (1-4) trailing by a 20-14 margin but pushed to a Vermilion Valley Conference South victory behind a bruising rushing performance from Houston Bryant.
Bryant compiled 239 yards and three touchdowns for Westville, which added 71 rushing yards and one touchdown from Landen Haurez and 42 more rush yards from Craig Johnson, the latter of whom returned a blocked punt for a touchdown on special teams.
HA/A-P’s Anthony Zamora completed 13 of 19 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Kollin Asbury rushed for 77 yards and one score.
Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
GEORGETOWN — The visiting Storm snapped a two-game losing streak with a comfortable road VVC South victory against the Buffaloes.
Ben Jessup rushed for 76 yards on six carries, with four of his carries resulting in first-half touchdown runs of 16, 13 and 15 yards. He also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jameson Remole as Salt Fork (3-2) scored all of its points against G-RF/C (0-5) in the first half.
Ethan McLain added a 55-yard touchdown run and Nathan Kirby returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown as two other big plays by Salt Fork.
Hayden Prunkard (nine tackles) and Brayden Maskel (seven tackles, one interception) stood out on defense.
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — In a game featuring two teams who entered John Boma Field with undefeated records, it was the visiting Irish who emerged with the VVC North victory.
Seneca (5-0) limited the Raiders and their potent run game to only 97 rushing yards. Trystyn Schacht had a team-high 40 rushing yards on 15 carries for Iroquois West (4-1), while Sam McMillan completed all six of his passes for 48 yards. Damian Melgoza had three catches for 31 yards for the Radiers, who trailed 28-0 at halftime.
Clifton Central 53, Watseka 0
CLIFTON — The visiting Warriors (1-4) were outgained offensively 455 yards to 63 in this VVC North loss to the Comets (4-1).
Watseka’s Brady Walwer rushed for 18 yards, and Quinn Starkey hit Evan LaBelle on a 21-yard pass.
Villa Grove 42, Argenta-Oreana 0
ARGENTA — The Blue Devils picked up their second consecutive win in convincing fashion, relying on three total touchdowns from quarterback Layne Rund in the Lincoln Prairie road win.
Rund completed 9 of 18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Villa Grove (3-2) in its second straight victory. Rund added 37 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run for Villa Grove’s first touchdown with 9 minutes, 29 seconds left in the second quarter.
Luke Zimmerman hauled in five passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns while adding a game-high 12 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, against the Bombers (0-5). Braydon Dowler also came down with a 41-yard catch.
Ethan Mahan went 3 of 13 for 36 passing yards for A-O, while Michael Spurling added 26 rushing yards.
Cumberland 38, Arcola 28
TOLEDO — A 7-7 tie in the first quarter of this Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup abruptly turned into a 31-7 advantage for the host Pirates (3-2), and the Purple Riders (2-3) couldn’t quite overcome the deficit.
Arcola did pull within 31-28 in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tanner Thomas, but that was as close as the Purple Riders came to completing a comeback.
Thomas rushed for 88 yards and two scores, and he threw a touchdown pass to Daniel Galaviz. Arcola’s Grant Wilson carried the ball 16 times for 107 yards and one score.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Tri-County 6
ARTHUR — The host Knights used a quick-strike offense and didn’t let up during a Lincoln Prairie win as ALAH avoided a two-game losing skid.
ALAH scored four touchdowns on its first four plays from scrimmage to stake itself to a 28-0 lead.
Tyler VonLanken paced Tri-County (2-3) with 127 rushing yards on 28 carries and the Titans’ lone touchdown.
Sangamon Valley 21, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6
CERRO GORDO — The host Broncos (0-5) continued to struggle offensively, as they were held below 20 points for the fifth consecutive game and dropped this Lincoln Prairie contest with the Storm.
Milford/Cissna Park 48, Alden-Hebron 20
HEBRON — After surrendering this 8-man nonconference game’s first eight points, the visiting Bearcats (5-0) scored the next 35 and cruised to victory.
Tyler Neukomm carried the ball 24 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns, including a 53-yard jaunt for M/CP, and he also returned a kickoff 79 yards to paydirt.
Sawyer Laffoon completed 14 of 19 passes for 195 yards and two scores.