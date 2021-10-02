Centennial 40, Bloomington 20
BLOOMINGTON — Needing a complete performance, Centennial delivered one. And the Chargers came home with a crucial Big 12 win to help their playoff chances.
The visiting Chargers (3-3) never trailed in building a 27-0 halftime lead that was never in doubt during the second half to end a three-game losing skid.
Brady Boatright completed 15 of 22 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns, with Braylon Peacock recording seven receptions and a touchdown. Tayshaun Coleman added six catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Harvey had a strong game running the ball, serving as a solid complement to Boatright’s strength throwing the ball. Harvey compiled 91 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, scoring Centennial’s first three touchdowns.
Champaign Central 22, Peoria Manual 20
CHAMPAIGN — Technically, Champaign Central already had one win this season before Friday night. But that was courtesy a forfeit from Urbana after the Tigers decided in late August to only play a junior varsity schedule.
So the first home game at Tommy Stewart Field for the Maroons had an extra sweet feeling when the final horn sounded as Central (2-4) outlasted Manual in Big 12 play.
Matthew McMullen and David Willis each had touchdowns for Central, which led 16-14 entering the fourth quarter and went ahead 22-14 on a 17-yard touchdown run by Willis. McMullen’s 34-yard touchdown run gave Central a 16-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16
DANVILLE — The host Vikings never led and sustained a Big 12 defeat at Whitesell Field.
Javin Miles scored both touchdowns for Danville (3-3), with Miles scoring on a 54-yard run in the second quarter and adding a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that trimmed the Vikings’ deficit to 22-16. But Peoria Notre Dame outscored Danville 14-0 in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Quincy Notre Dame 0
QUINCY — Undefeated and state-ranked. Oh, and headed to the playoffs, too.
Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) has to feel good about itself following a convincing nonconference road win that saw the Bulldogs outgain the host Raiders 562-172 in total offense.
M-S quarterback Wyatt Bohm overcame throwing three interceptions, eventually hitting 17 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Quenton Rogers was his favorite target, with Rogers registering seven receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown. Valient Walsh was a nice complement, picking up 56 receiving yards on five catches.
Luke Johnson had a game-high 80 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, with Rogers (46 rushing yards on three carries, one touchdown) and Bohm (37 rushing yards on four carries) also contributing as the Bulldogs scored 27 points in the third quarter to significantly increase their 14-0 halftime lead and start a running clock.
Braden Houchin and Jake Waldinger each had an interception to lead the Bulldogs’ defense.
Monticello 28, Rantoul 0
MONTICELLO — Under Cully Welter, Monticello doesn’t miss the playoffs. This season is no exception.
The Sages clinched their spot in the playoff field with a shutout win at home against the Eagles to stay unbeaten.
In Welter’s 13 seasons in charge, Monticello has now qualified for the playoffs in 12 of those seasons. The condensed spring season earlier this year didn’t feature any playoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Rantoul (0-6) kept it close against Monticello (6-0), with the Sages only leading 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-0 at halftime. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Monticello allowed the Sages to stay unbeaten.
Joey Sprinkle completed 17 of 23 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown on a 1-yard pass to Triston Foran in the fourth quarter. Sprinkle added a 5-yard touchdown run, while Jacob Tackett produced 93 rushing yards on 11 carries that included a 1-yard touchdown run. Spencer Mitze was the top receiver for Monticello with 86 receiving yards on six catches, while Foran contributed six catches for 51 yards.
Keddrick Terhune went 6 of 16 for 98 passing yards for Rantoul, while Rashon Allen rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries.
Unity 48, Pontiac 6
TOLONO — No real big celebration at Hicks Field ensued after Unity clinched another playoff berth in the program’s rich history.
Maybe because the Rockets realize there’s more to do this season than just get into the playoffs.
Unity had little trouble putting away Pontiac during the Rockets’ homecoming game, relying on a stingy defense and dynamic offense to get their sixth win in Illini Prairie Conference play. Unity secured its 26th trip to the playoffs in veteran coach Scott Hamilton’s 28th season.
“We haven’t talked about it at all,” Hamilton said. “We’re just focused on doing the little things and trying to get better every day. With being 5-0 last year and not getting a chance to play in the playoffs, when we get to that point in the season where we are talking about it, it’ll obviously be a really neat thing for our kids to get back into.”
Quarterback Blake Kimball went 17 of 21 for 172 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Rockets, connecting with Dillon Rutledge most often. Rutledge caught eight passes for 68 yards and three touchdowns, with Cale Rowdin (three catches for 38 yards, one touchdown) and Jay Saunders (four catches for 29 yards) also chipping in.
But Unity wasn’t just effective through the air. Matt Brown was dominant on the ground, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Austin McDaniel led the defensive effort with two sacks.
It all added up to another impressive win in a season chock full of them so far for Unity.
“The kids played well and got off to a good start,” Hamilton said. “We took care of business, and I thought we did some really nice things on both sides of the ball.”
Prairie Central 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
FAIRBURY — In a defensive slugfest throughout, the host Hawks scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute left in a tightly-contested Illini Prairie game.
Drew Fehr scored the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with 56 seconds left to give Prairie Central (5-1) its fifth consecutive win as the Hawks became eligible for the playoffs. PBL (4-2) is still a win away from playoff eligibility.
Camden Palmore rushed for a game-high 122 yards on 17 carries for Prairie Central, with Fehr adding 67 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Tyler Smith rushed for 65 yards on 18 carries for the Panthers, while Mason Bruns had the lone touchdown for PBL on a 17-yard run with 3:43 left in the third quarter that tied the game at 6. A two-point conversion pass from Bruns to Kayden Snelling gave PBL an 8-6 lead before Prairie Central pulled off some later heroics.
St. Joseph-Ogden 33, Bloomington CC 0
ST. JOSEPH — Coby Miller rushed for 178 yards, the Spartans’ defense recorded its first shutout of the season and SJ-O still finds itself in contention for a playoff spot after a homecoming win at Dick Duval Field in Illini Prarie action.
Miller and Ethan Vanilew each came up with big plays for SJ-O (3-3), as Vanilew returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter that staked the Spartans to a 12-0 halftime lead. Miller came through with a 97-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Evan Ingram added 63 passing yards as SJ-O won its third straight game.
“It’s a heck of a hole being 0-3, but now to be 3-3 feels good,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “These guys never blinked. The big key is even when we were 0-3, we were getting better every week. The record wasn’t indicative of that, but the play was. So it’s nice to stack three wins in a row and have to have a shutout on homecoming.”
Heyworth 54, Fisher 30
HEYWORTH — The visiting Bunnies only trailed by less than a touchdown to start the fourth quarter, but couldn’t slow down the Hornets late in Heart of Illinois Conference Small action.
George Morgan rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries for Fisher (1-5) and quarterback Blake Terven also topped 100 rushing yards, finishing with 125 yards on 16 carries. But after an 8-yard touchdown run by Terven cut the Bunnies’ deficit to 35-30 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter, Heyworth responded by outscoring Fisher 19-0 in the fourth quarter.
Ridgeview/Lexington 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
GIBSON CITY — Ridgeview/Lexington’s defense held the host Falcons in check and rode the running ability of Kaden Farrell to an HOIC Small win.
The Mustangs (3-3) only gave up 71 yards of offense, with Farrell rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Ridgeview/Lexington quarterback Carter Coffman completed 3 of 5 passes for 50 yards.
GCMS (3-3), which trailed 13-0 at halftime, couldn’t muster a comeback in the second half in sustaining its second straight loss. Tyler Cribbett was held to 21 rushing yards on 14 carries. Brandon Mueller recorded 15 tackles to pace the GCMS defense.
Ottawa Marquette 21, LeRoy 6
OTTAWA — The visiting Panthers (2-4) largely were stymied by a nonconference opponent after making a roughly 90-minute trip north, suffering their third loss in their last four games.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Salt Fork 41
BISMARCK — The host Blue Devils overcame a 27-20 halftime deficit to clinch a playoff berth in a high-scoring Vermilion Valley Conference game between two previously unbeaten teams.
BHRA (6-0) relied on 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries from Rhett Harper, with Dawson Dodd throwing three touchdown passes. Harper scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 36-yard run with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter to snap a 41-41 tie. Dodd finished 7 of 11 for 146 yards, and Mason Hackman wound up with five receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Ben Jessup scored three touchdowns for Salt Fork (5-1), finding the end zone on a 71-yard run, a 1-yard run and an 82-yard kickoff return in a classic game.
Momence 46, Iroquois West 20
GILMAN — Host Iroquois West (4-2) wasn't able to become playoff eligible quite yet after being dealt a lopsided Vermilion Valley Conference North defeat.
Momence outscored IW 20-7 in the second quarter to pull away from a 6-all tie and never look back.
Trystyn Schacht rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries for the Raiders, who added 77 receiving yards from Sam McMillan. John Ahlden's 17 tackles and Gabriel Alvarez's 14 tackles paced the IW defense.
Arcola 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14
ARCOLA — Tanner Thomas had a night to cherish, helping lead the host Purple Riders to their fourth straight victory with this Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph.
Thomas scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Beau Edwards just before halftime to give Arcola (4-2) a 21-14 lead at intermission. He then started the second half by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown before he added two interception returns for touchdowns in the fourth quarter against the Knights (2-4).
Kaden Feagin rushed for more than 100 yards and threw two touchdown passes to lead ALAH.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 47, Argenta-Oreana 0
ARGENTA — The visiting Broncos rolled past the Bombers in an LPC game, keeping playoff hopes intact for Cerro Gordo/Bement as A-O remained winless on the season.
Cody Layfield powered his way to 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries for CG/B (3-3), with Spencer Sterling adding 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only six carries.
Jamario Barbee (40 rushing yards on six carries) led the offense for A-O (0-6).
Villa Grove 37, Sangamon Valley 14
NIANTIC — Luke Zimmerman had a big night running the ball and Villa Grove’s defense played well in securing an LPC road win. Zimmerman compiled 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Blue Devils (4-2), while adding 7 1/2 tackles, including two for loss.
Liam Barr hit Layne Rund on a 57-yard touchdown pass, and Barr intercepted two passes on defense.
Cumberland 56, Tri-County 8
KANSAS — The host Titans fell behind 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 49-0 at halftime in their LPC loss. John Kibler rushed for a team-high 85 yards for Tri-County (2-4).
Seneca 50, Clinton 10
CLINTON — In a game set up on Thursday after Clinton's original opponent, Tuscola, had to forfeit a scheduled matchup, the host Maroons (1-5) were routed by a nonconference enemy. This was Clinton's first game since Sept. 10 after a COVID-19 shutdown cost the team its Week 4 and Week 5 contests.