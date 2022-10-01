Centennial 49, Bloomington 14
BLOOMINGTON — Centennial needed a Week 9 win against rival Champaign Central last season in order to get to the five wins necessary to become eligible for the playoffs.
Then, the Chargers had to wait a whole day to find out if they had made it into the 32-team playoff bracket in Class 6A.
The Chargers won’t have to worry about either of those outcomes this season.
Centennial cruised to another win, this time a Big 12 Conference road victory, and stayed undefeated on the season.
Centennial (6-0) led 21-0 against the Purple Raiders (2-4) at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up the rest of the night in the Chargers’ first game away from Tommy Stewart Field since Week 1.
The road trip didn’t seem to bother Brandon Harvey and Kellen Davis. Harvey, Centennial’s senior standout running back, rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Davis, Centennial’s sophomore quarterback, completed 14 of 17 passes for 117 yards and added 68 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Plamedie Ibinimion hauled in four catches for a team-high 66 yards, one of six Chargers who Davis hit with passes in the win.
Champaign Central 26, Peoria Notre Dame 8
CHAMPAIGN — The Maroons avoided a three-game losing streak and kept their playoff hopes intact with an impressive defensive performance in a Big 12 win at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central (2-4) shut out Peoria Notre Dame (3-3) through the first three quarters, only allowing a touchdown with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
George Rouse threw two touchdown passes for Central, connecting with KJ Phillips on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter that extended the Maroons’ lead to 14-0. Rouse’s second touchdown pass was from 14 yards out to Mekhi Christmon late in the third quarter that gave Central a 20-0 lead.
Sandwiched in between those two touchdown passes from Rouse were two highlight-reel touchdowns by Ronald Baker. Baker gave Central a 6-0 lead within the first few seconds of the game when he returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
He then capped off Central’s night by scoring on a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Normal Community 50, Danville 43
NORMAL — A defensive struggle through the first half turned into an eventual high-scoring game, with the visiting Vikings falling just short in a three-overtime thriller between the two Big 12 teams.
Regulation ended with Normal Community (3-3) and Danville (3-3) tied at 28.
Danville, which is now on a two-game losing streak, scored touchdowns in each of the first two overtimes, but couldn’t find the end zone in the third overtime after the Ironmen took a 50-43 lead.
Prairie Central 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
PAXTON — The Illini Prairie Conference title runs through Prairie Central.
The Hawks made sure of that with a resounding statement win at I-57 Stadium.
Drew Fehr rushed for 284 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Prairie Central (6-0). Drew Haberkorn (75 rushing yards on six carries, two touchdowns) and Hudson Ault (78 rushing yards on four carries, one touchdown) also contributed to the Hawks rushing for 498 yards against PBL’s defense.
The Panthers (5-1) scored their lone touchdown within the first five minutes of the game, when Conner Vaughn hit Kayden Snelling on a 55-yard touchdown pass. PBL converted the ensuing two-point conversion to lead 8-6, but it was all Hawks after that.
Monticello 55, Rantoul 6
RANTOUL — Big plays by the visiting Sages highlighted an Illini Prairie win at Bill Walsh Field that saw a running clock for the entire second half.
Drew Sheppard hit Spencer Mitze for one of those big plays by Monticello (4-2) in its second straight win, connecting on a 54-yard touchdown late in the first quarter that extended the Sages’ lead to 20-0 against the Eagles (0-6).
The offense kept clicking for Monticello the rest of the first half, with the Sages taking a 48-6 lead into halftime.
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 20
BLOOMINGTON — St. Joseph-Ogden led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Spartans couldn’t sustain it and extend their win streak to three games in this Illini Prairie road loss.
Coy Taylor caught two touchdown passes for SJ-O (3-3) and Tyler Burch rushed for a touchdown, but the Saints (4-2) took a 21-14 lead into halftime.
After SJ-O scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that made it only 28-20 in favor of BCC, the Saints answered with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the win.
Unity 48, Pontiac 0
PONTIAC — The visiting Rockets met little resistance in a road Illini Prairie win, their fifth straight victory.
Unity (5-1) is now eligible for the playoffs and only needs one more win in the regular season to guarantee a postseason berth after leading Pontiac 34-0 after the first quarter and taking a 41-0 lead into halftime.
Tuscola 29, Clinton 7
TUSCOLA — The host Warriors shut out Clinton through the first three quarters at Memorial Field, building a four-touchdown advantage in the process, to reach their fifth win and become eligible for the playoffs.
Tuscola (5-1) won its second straight game behind a strong passing performance from quarterback Jordan Quinn. The junior completed 17 of 28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Branca and Austin Cummings both topped 100 receiving yards in the Central Illinois Conference win, with Branca catching nine passes for 136 yards and Cummings hauling in four passes for 111 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown that gave Tuscola a 16-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Tristin Potts rushed for a game-high 111 yards on 21 carries for the Maroons (1-5).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Salt Fork 42
CATLIN — A dramatic fourth-quarter comeback allowed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to escape with a stunning Vermilion Valley Conference South win.
The Blue Devils (6-0) clinched a playoff berth with the victory by rallying from a 35-13 deficit after three quarters.
BHRA tied the game at 35 following a 21-yard touchdown run by Michael Hackman with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Salt Fork (3-3) took a 42-35 lead when Ethan McLain scored on an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:38 remaining. The Blue Devils, though, answered with a touchdown when Karson Stevenson found Ayden Ingram on a 3-yard pass with less than one second left. BHRA opted for a two-point conversion, with Hackman running it in to seal the improbable win.
Hackman wound up with 110 rushing yards on 21 carries and added a 79-yard touchdown catch. Stevenson finished 5 of 12 passing for 151 yards and four touchdown passes, with Chaz Dubois recording three catches for 44 yards.
Ben Jessup had a standout night for the Storm, rushing for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Garrett Taylor added an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown and made 14 tackles.
Momence 22, Iroquois West 17
MOMENCE — The visiting Raiders suffered a surprising VVC North loss.
Momence led 14-3 through three quarters before a back-and-forth final quarter took place.
Trystyn Schacht put Iroquois West (4-2) ahead 17-14 on a 15-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining, but Momence (2-4) scored on a late touchdown pass with just more than a minute left to hand Iroquois West its second straight loss.
Schacht tallied 89 rushing yards on 14 carries, and John Ahlden gave the Raiders another 69 ground yards on six totes, one of those a 50-yard touchdown jaunt. Damian Melgoza booted a 37-yard field goal for the remainder of IW's points, and he made 10 defensive tackles to go with Ahlden's team-high 15 tackles.
Ridgeview/Lexington 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12
COLFAX — The visiting Falcons fell behind 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and were unable to stop the undefeated Mustangs enough in a Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division setback.
Brayden Elliott completed 15 of 21 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown for GCMS, but the Falcons (3-3) could never cut their deficit to less than two touchdowns against the Mustangs (6-0).
Austin Kasper had four catches for 67 yards and Ty Harden had four catches for 46 yards, including a two-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.
Ottawa Marquette 40, Le Roy 17
Le ROY — The host Panthers kept the nonconference game close, but the Crusaders — ranked 10th in the latest Class 1A Associated Press statewide poll — pulled away in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers (3-3) led 9-7 in the second quarter after a 28-yard field goal by Braden Loy and faced a 21-17 deficit after Matt Stuepfert rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, his second rushing touchdown for Le Roy.
Stuepfert rushed for 84 yards on 23 carries, while Bo Zeleznik produced a team-high 14 tackles.
Arcola 28, Sangamon Valley 12
NIANTIC — Tanner Thomas went 10 of 16 for 144 passing yards and two touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown to spark the Purple Riders to a road Lincoln Prairie Conference win.
Austin Kutz (six catches for 56 yards) caught both touchdown passes for Arcola (3-3), with Braden Phillips registering three receptions for 73 yards.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Cerro Gordo/Bement 8
ARTHUR — The host Knights (4-2) had nearly reached the half-century mark by halftime in this Lincoln Prairie victory over the Broncos (0-6), pushing them within one win of postseason eligibility.
Cumberland 42, Villa Grove 14
TOLEDO — The Blue Devils fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and couldn’t make up the early deficit in a Lincoln Prairie road loss that ended a two-game win streak.
Luke Zimmerman scored both touchdowns for Villa Grove (3-3), including on a 12-yard run with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left in the second quarter that trimmed Cumberland’s lead to 14-7. Zimmerman finished with 66 rushing yards on 20 carries for the Blue Devils.
Tri-County 18, Argenta-Oreana 14
ARGENTA — The visiting Titans ended a two-game losing streak and kept their playoff chances more manageable following a Lincoln Prairie win.
Garrett Pollock went 8 of 17 for 164 passing yards and two touchdowns for Tri-County (3-3), which led 12-6 after three quarters against the Bombers (0-6).
Gaige Cox caught both of those touchdown passes, finishing with five receptions for 125 yards. Levi Eads posted a team-high nine tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.
Blue Ridge 46, Metro East Lutheran 14
EDWARDSVILLE — The visiting Knights (3-3) made the long drive south, but headed home with a win in 8-man action to snap a three-game losing streak.