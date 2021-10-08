Centennial 48, Peoria Manual 6
CHAMPAIGN — A balanced offense and an impressive defensive showing lifted the host Chargers to a convincing Big 12 win at Tommy Stewart Field.
Brady Boatright completed 9 of 13 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in Centennial’s second straight win that leaves the Chargers (4-3) one win away from becoming eligible for the playoffs.
Jalen Coleman (three catches for 81 yards), Jack Young Jr. (three catches for 67 yards, two touchdowns) and Braylon Peacock (two catches for 53 yards) were Boatright’s favorite targets as Centennial jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead that increased to 41-0 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Peacock led the run game for Centennial with 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only five carries. Brandon Harvey was a solid complement to Peacock with 85 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Kellen Davis ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run on his lone carry.
Peoria 60, Champaign Central 6
PEORIA — The visiting Maroons (2-5) fell behind early, trailed 52-0 at halftime and headed home with a Big 12 loss that eliminated Central from playoff contention.
Normal West 28, Danville 14
NORMAL — The Vikings played the host Wildcats to a scoreless tie after the first quarter before Normal West steadily pulled away to earn a Big 12 win.
Normal West led 28-0 after three quarters before J.J. Miles threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for Danville (3-4). Miles connected with Fontell Shelby on a 48-yard score and a 33-yard touchdown reception, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings lost their second straight.
Mahomet-Seymour 54, Peoria Richwoods 28
PEORIA — The last time Mahomet-Seymour played a home game at Frank Dutton Field, the Bulldogs hadn’t qualified for the playoffs yet.
When Jon Adkins’ Bulldogs return home next Friday against Mattoon, they’ll do so with a playoff berth clinched. And a chance to possibly secure a first-round home playoff game, too.
“I know our student body and community is anxiously awaiting our return to Frank Dutton Field,” Adkins said. “We can’t wait to be back and put on a display for them.”
The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class 5A stayed unbeaten with a resounding nonconference win that saw Wyatt Bohm throw for nearly 400 yards as M-S (7-0) rolled to a 41-7 halftime lead. It was the third straight road win for M-S, which last played at home during a 53-22 win against Lincoln on Sept. 17.
Bohm completed 20 of 34 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns as two of his receivers topped 100 yards. Quenton Rogers scored three touchdowns on catches of 39, 66 and 33 yards to finish with 207 receiving yards on seven receptions. Dream Eagle was a nice complement, catching six passes for 109 yards and a 19-yard score.
Braden Pagel (four catches for 44 yards, one TD) and Valient Walsh (three catches for 30 yards) chipped in.
Nolan Nierenhausen made sure the Bulldogs also had a quality night running the ball, too, with the senior rushing for 64 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Mitchell Gallier led the M-S defense with nine tackles.
Now, M-S will try to make sure its recent road dominance — the Bulldogs outscored Charleston, Quincy Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods 143-38 — carries over to its home field next week.
“Really proud of our kids,” Adkins said. “We came in, took care of business and left. We had two goals in taking that road trip: light up the scoreboard and come out healthy. We feel we did both of those.”
The Bulldogs will recognize their seniors before the game against Mattoon before they end the regular season at home against Bloomington on Oct. 22.
“It’s going to be a great night next week to honor a great group of men who are a staple of this program,” Adkins said.
Unity 49, Rantoul 0
RANTOUL — The visiting Rockets met little resistance at Bill Walsh Field in keeping their unbeaten season intact.
Unity (7-0) rolled to an Illini Prairie Conference win as Blake Kimball continued his superb season. The Rockets’ quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles (0-7).
Dillon Rutledge recorded seven receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown, with Matt Brown adding 77 rushing yards on seven carries. Boden Franklin added an interception as Unity, the state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 3A, collected its first shutout of the season.
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Pontiac 13
PONTIAC — Have a night, Keaton Nolan. The St. Joseph-Ogden running back scampered his way to a 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries as the visiting Spartans won their fourth straight game to enhance their playoff chances.
Nolan scored on runs of 2, 65 and 84 yards as SJ-O (4-3) led 20-7 at halftime and the Spartans kept Pontiac at bay in the second half. Isaiah Moore added 85 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 64-yard touchdown run.
“Pontiac has had over 4 inches of rain in the last 32 hours, so it was pretty sloppy and crazy,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “Keaton did what he did. He had an amazing night. He kept his feet so well in the conditions. Coby Miller was lead blocking for him, and the offensive line did so well. It was a great team effort.”
The Spartans can become eligible for the playoffs with a win against Rantoul (0-7) at Dick Duval Field next Friday night.
“The kids are pumped up,” Skinner said, “and feel good heading into senior night next week.”
Prairie Central 28, Olympia 0
STANFORD — Owen Rafferty found the end zone on a 4-yard scoring run and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Travis Trachsel to pace visiting Prairie Central (6-1) to its sixth consecutive win in this Illini Prairie meeting, clinching the Hawks a playoff berth in the process.
Drew Fehr returned the second half's opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Camden Palmore added an 8-yard touchdown dash for Prairie Central. Palmore finished with 102 ground yards on seven carries to go with Rafferty's 90 on 10 totes. Fehr added 87 rushing yards on 12 carries. The Hawks' defense was led by a Talen Steidinger interception and a Noah Nagel fumble recovery.
Tremont 48, Fisher 8
FISHER — The host Bunnies trailed 24-0 before scoring a touchdown late in the first half, but Fisher couldn’t slow down the Turks in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game.
Blake Terven hit Kobe Bishop on a 15-yard touchdown pass, and the subsequent two-point conversion pass from Terven to Cody Hinton trimmed Fisher’s deficit to 24-8 a minute before halftime. But the Turks (5-2) responded in the second half and shut out the Bunnies (1-6) to hand Fisher its fourth straight loss.
Terven finished with 36 rushing yards on seven carries and added 69 passing yards, while George Morgan (47 rushing yards on 16 carries) and Blake Booth (38 rushing yards on 11 carries) chipped in.
Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8
DOWNS — Illinois commit Aidan Laughery returned for the visiting Falcons, but GCMS had no answer to slow down undefeated Tri-Valley in an HOIC crossover game.
Tri-Valley (7-0) led 35-0 after three quarters before the Falcons (3-4) finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a 70-yard touchdown run by Laughery late in the fourth quarter.
Laughery had been sidelined with a leg injury he sustained in the season opener.
Eureka 43, Ridgeview/Lexington 42
COLFAX — The host Mustangs (3-4) suffered a heartbreaking double-overtime loss in HOIC crossover action despite leading for a large portion of the event.
Ridgeview/Lexington pushed ahead 28-6 with about 7 minutes remaining before halftime, but the Hornets responded and trailed just 28-20 at intermission.
Eureka scored the second half's only points in the fourth quarter and created a 28-all tie. Each team produced a pair of overtime touchdowns, but the Hornets successfully pulled off a 2-point conversion while trailing 42-41 to end the wild outing.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, LeRoy 27
MACKINAW — The visiting Panthers (2-5) were handed their fourth loss in the previous five games, and this one was by the slimmest of margins during HOIC crossover action.
Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo/Bement 26
CERRO GORDO — The Purple Riders trailed 18-13 at halftime before coming through in the second half to deliver their fifth straight win.
Tanner Thomas produced plenty of big plays for Arcola (5-2) in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win, with the freshman rushing only three times but finishing with 130 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 71 and 62 yards. He also hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Beau Edwards.
Caleb McMillan added 96 rushing yards on 15 carries, and his 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave the Purple Riders the lead for good, while Edwards rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries and one score.
Cody Layfield paced Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-4) with 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
Villa Grove 55, Tri-County 6
VILLA GROVE — The host Blue Devils are now eligible for the playoffs after a resounding LPC home win at Russ Ghere Field.
Parker Stevens rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on only four carries for Villa Grove (5-2), with his 20-yard score and 62-yard score happening in the first quarter as the Blue Devils went ahead 21-0.
Liam Barr completed 6 of 11 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Layne Rund for two touchdowns. Rund finished with four receptions for 106 yards.
John Kibler led Tri-County (2-5) with 121 rushing yards on 31 carries.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61, Sangamon Valley 38
ARTHUR — The host Knights kept their faint playoff hopes intact with a home win in LPC action.
Kaden Feagin had a dominant first half that allowed ALAH (3-4) to go into halftime leading 54-8 and prompt a running clock in the second half, with Feagin combining for six touchdowns — three rushing and three passing — in the first half.
Iroquois West 13, Clifton Central 6
GILMAN — Iroquois West hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006. Mainly when the current Raiders’ roster were toddlers or not even born yet.
This group can change that narrative, with a crucial Vermilion Valley Conference home win that made IW (5-2) eligible for the playoffs.
Trystyn Schacht rushed for both of the Raiders’ touchdowns as their defense only allowed a second-quarter touchdown. Schacht finished with 136 rushing yards on 22 carries, while John Ahlden added 56 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Illinois commit Clayton Leonard and Aiden Tilstra each had a sack, while Damian Alvarado came down with an interception for the Raiders.
IW can clinch a playoff berth with a win next Friday night at home against Dwight (1-6).
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 29, Oakwood 27
FITHIAN — Almost three decades have passed since Hoopeston Area had its football team in the playoffs.
If the Cornjerkers are able to find their way into the postseason this season, this Week 7 road win will go a long way in determining that. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac won the VVC game in overtime, fending off the host Comets.
The Cornjerkers (4-3) last made the playoffs in 1993, but could become eligible for the playoffs with a home win against Salt Fork (5-1) next Friday night.
Abel Colunga rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries for Hoopeston Area/A-P, while Anthony Zamora went 5 of 12 for 99 passing yards.
Gaven Clouse played a key role in keeping Oakwood (1-6) close throughout, rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. He added 33 receiving yards on four receptions as Oakwood lost its fourth game this season by a touchdown or less.
Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22
CLINTON — The host Maroons (1-6) possessed a 14-10 halftime advantage in this Central Illinois Conference matchup, but a 12-0 scoring deficit in the third quarter proved instrumental as they fell to the Cardinals and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat overall.
Milford/Cissna Park 52, Blue Ridge 14
FARMER CITY — The visiting Bearcats used a strong run game to head home with an 8-Man South win.
Sam Kaeb rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, while Carter Borgers added 94 rushing yards on five carries. Sawyer Laffoon (83 rushing yards on seven carries, one touchdown) and Mason Blanck (69 rushing yards on two carries, two touchdowns) all contributed for Milford/Cissna Park (4-3).
Laffoon completed 6 of 11 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Justin Tillman on a 10-yard score and Borgers on a 42-yard score.
Blue Ridge (1-6) tied the game at 6 midway through the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Cole Pemble before Milford/Cissna Park rattled off 46 straight points. Pemble led the Knights with 99 rushing yards on 28 carries.