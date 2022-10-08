Danville 41, Champaign Central 6
DANVILLE — The Vikings are only one win away from playoff eligibility now, relying on a 27-point second quarter to pull away from Central and earn a Big 12 Conference win at Whitesell Field.
Tommy Harris had two touchdown runs for Danville (4-3) in the second quarter, scoring from 36 yards out with a little more than eight minutes left before halftime to extend the Vikings’ lead to 13-0. Harris was at it again with a 27-yard touchdown run just before halftime that made it 27-6 in favor of Danville.
Bryson Perez-Hinton also threw for two touchdowns, hitting Kaden Young and Ja'Vaughn Robinson for scores.
Ronald Baker III scored the only touchdown for the Maroons (2-5) with a 95-yard kickoff return that trimmed Central’s deficit to 13-6 with 7:49 left in the second quarter. The loss ended the Maroons’ hopes for a playoff berth this season.
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Taylorville 6
MAHOMET — The Bulldogs remained undefeated and won their final regular-season home game at Frank Dutton Field in convincing fashion, leading 42-0 before the midway point of the second quarter arrived.
M-S quarterback Wyatt Bohm bounced back from a four-interception game last Friday night against Quincy Notre Dame to complete 18 of 21 passes for 230 yards and five touchdowns. He hit eight different Bulldogs for completions, with Quenton Rogers (five catches for 68 yards, one touchdown) and Valient Walsh (five catches for 27 yards, two touchdowns) his favorite targets.
Adam Dyer and Carter Selk also caught touchdowns. Luke Johnson and Ryan Koller both rushed for touchdowns, with Johnson supplying 41 rushing yards on six carries.
Donovan Lewis added a 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown on defense for the Bulldogs, who also received sacks from Deandre Hughey, Tyler Majeres, Jayvon Irwin and Nick Golden. Jake Waldinger (interception) and Jack Gallier (fumble recovery) also chipped in.
Unity 53, Rantoul 14
TOLONO — The host Rockets clinched their sixth straight win and their 27th playoff appearance in coach Scott Hamilton’s 29th season with an Illini Prairie Conference home win at Hicks Field.
Unity (6-1) enjoyed a 40-0 halftime lead against Rantoul (0-7) as a running clock ensued for the entire second half thanks to the big early lead.
Matt Brown rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries for the Rockets, while Garrett Richardson added 79 rushing yards on 10 carries and one score.
Jay Saunders had two receptions for 108 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown catch. Dalton O’Neill finished with three catches for 14 yards, but two of those catches were for touchdowns from 4 and 10 yards out.
Jordan Lathan rushed for 56 yards on six carries and one touchdown for the Eagles.
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Pontiac 0
ST. JOSEPH — Logan Smith threw three touchdowns, Justice Wertz rushed for two touchdowns and the Spartans’ defense compiled its first shutout of the season with a home Illini Prairie win at Dick Duval Field.
Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for SJ-O (4-3), with seven of those passes going to Coy Taylor, who finished with 190 receiving yards and scoring catches of 43 and 49 yards. Ty Pence also hauled in a 19-yard touchdown catch for the Spartans, who led 21-0 at halftime and put the game away with a 21-point third quarter.
Wertz delivered on the ground, racking up 146 rushing yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 and 9 yards. Garrett Denhart added a third-quarter interception for the Spartans.
St. Teresa 38, Tuscola 7
DECATUR — Tuscola trailed St. Teresa 24-0 midway through the second quarter and couldn’t catch up in a Central Illinois Conference loss.
The Warriors (5-2) scored their lone touchdown against the state’s top-ranked team in Class 2A on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Quinn to Austin Cummings with 5 minutes, 6 seconds left in the second quarter.
Quinn finished 7 of 17 for 105 passing yards, while Ben Hornaday rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries.
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 14
WARRENSBURG — The Maroons (2-5) ended a four-game losing streak with a road CIC win as Tristen Potts rushed for 245 yards on 34 carries and one touchdown.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
BISMARCK — The unbeaten Blue Devils led 48-0 at halftime against the Buffaloes (0-7) and celebrated homecoming with a Vermilion Valley Conference South victory.
Karson Stevenson went 4 of 7 for 157 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead BHRA (7-0). Ayden Ingram caught both of his passes for touchdowns, finishing with 79 receiving yards. Michael Hackman added a 68-yard touchdown catch as well.
The Blue Devils rushed for 285 yards, with Liam Oxendine (58 rushing yards on three carries, two touchdowns), Caden Keleminic (49 rushing yards on three carries, one touchdown) and Chaz Dubois (39-yard touchdown run) providing big plays on the ground.
Salt Fork 39, Westville 14
CATLIN — A 21-point second quarter saw the host Storm take a lead and not give it back during a VVC South home victory at Byerly/Hageman Field.
Salt Fork (4-3) relied on another big game from Ben Jessup as the senior running back scampered for 185 rushing yards on 13 carries and touchdown runs of 1, 51 and 8 yards. Ethan Davis (30 rushing yards on 10 carries) and Ethan McLain (31 rushing yards on four carries) also rushed for touchdowns for the Storm.
The strong run game was aided by Jameson Remole completing 9 of 13 passes for 116 yards, with Brayden Maskel (three receptions for 65 yards) and Garrett Taylor (three receptions for 42 yards) leading the way. Davis (14 tackles), Taylor (10 tackles, interception), Maskel (nine tackles) and Carter Chambliss (seven tackles) helped shut out the Tigers in the second half.
Houston Bryant rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown for Westville (4-3). Landen Haurez added 63 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 42, Oakwood 0
HOOPESTON — The host Cornjerkers won their second straight game, keeping their playoff hopes intact with a VVC South victory.
Quarterback Anthony Zamora sparked Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (3-4) to the win against the Comets (2-5), completing 9 of 19 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 143 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.
Defensively, Zamora led the Cornjerkers with 12 tackles, including a sack, and intercepted a pass. Kendrick Sigerill (three sacks) and Angel Zamora (two sacks) also made it difficult for Oakwood’s offense to move the ball. Grant Morgan (four catches for 71 yards) and Ryker Small (two catches for 50 yards) both made contributions.
Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 32
CLIFTON — The Raiders (5-2) received big nights from Trystyn Schacht (rushing touchdowns of 3 and 33 yards) and Damian Melgoza (rushing score from 2 yards out to go along with field goals of 37, 32 and 37 yards) to help Iroquois West end a two-game losing streak with a road VVC North victory.
IW ended a two-game skid and stopped Clifton Central's win streak at five games in a contest that was tied at 20 during halftime but which the Raiders trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter.
Dwight 41, Watseka 9
WATSEKA — The host Warriors trailed 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t make up the sizable deficit against the Trojans in a VVC North loss.
Brady Walwer went 3 of 9 for 25 passing yards and had six carries for 23 yards and a 2-yard touchdown run for Watseka (1-5).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Arcola 21
ARTHUR — The host Knights (5-2) became eligible for the playoffs by cruising to a home victory against the Purple Riders (3-4). ALAH, which won its third straight game, led 7-0 at halftime, 28-7 at halftime and 35-14 to start the fourth quarter.
Cumberland 49, Tri-County 0
TOLEDO — The visiting Titans could not pull an upset against the Lincoln Prairie leaders, with the host Pirates leading 35-0 at halftime.
Clay Kibler rushed for 28 yards on five carries and Gaige Cox added six tackles for Tri-County (3-4).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 16, Argenta-Oreana 12
CERRO GORDO — In a meeting of Lincoln Prairie teams each seeking a first win of the season, it was the host Broncos (1-6) who prevailed over the Bombers (0-7).
Nearly all of this game's points were scored in the third quarter, during which A-O outproduced CG/B by a 12-8 margin. But the Broncos tallied eight second-quarter points that made the ultimate difference.
Prairie Central 53, Mercer County 6
ALEDO — Prairie Central stayed undefeated with a comfortable nonconference road win as the Hawks (7-0) enjoyed a 40-0 lead at halftime.
Drew Fehr paced Prairie Central by rushing for 118 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. Hudson Ault added some more big plays, rushing for three touchdowns on only four carries and finishing with 94 rushing yards.
Prairie Central quarterback Drew Haberkorn completed all three of his passes for 67 yards.
Tri-Valley 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14
GIBSON CITY — The host Falcons never led as the state-ranked Vikings pulled away in the second half during a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game.
Aiden Sancken rushed for his second touchdown midway through the second quarter that cut the GCMS deficit to 28-14, but Tri-Valley (6-1) responded with 32 unanswered points.
Sancken led GCMS (3-4) with 156 rushing yards on 21 carries and scored both the Falcons’ touchdowns. Brayden Elliott went 13 of 26 for 187 passing yards, but threw four interceptions for the Falcons in their third straight loss.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44, Le Roy 6
Le ROY — The host Panthers didn’t score until the fourth quarter, with Deer Creek-Mackinaw building a 30-0 halftime lead and rolling in an HOIC crossover game.
The Chiefs (3-4) rushed for 399 yards against Le Roy (3-4) in the second straight loss for the Panthers.
Matt Stuepfert rushed for 56 yards on 17 carries and Bo Zeleznik added 47 rushing yards on 14 carries. Hunter Whalen scored Le Roy’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run, while Tate Sigler had a team-high eight tackles.
St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26
MILFORD — The visiting Sabers handed Milford/Cissna Park its first loss of the season, rallying for a thrilling double-overtime win in 8-man action.
Peace Bumba scored three touchdowns for the Sabers (5-2) in their fourth straight win, including two touchdowns in overtime. His 10-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Matt DeLorenzo tied the game at 26 in the first overtime before his 4-yard run — and subsequent two-point conversion run — put STM up 34-26.
DeLorenzo completed 9 of 16 passes for 126 yards and four touchdowns, with Bumba (four receptions for 58 yards) and Ben Horn (three receptions for 48 yards) his favorite targets.
Tyler Neukomm rushed for 261 yards on 38 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Bearcats.
Blue Ridge 38, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 28
FLANAGAN — The Knights moved back above .500 for the season, improving to 4-3 after a close road win in 8-man action. It marks the Knights' second consecutive victory overall.