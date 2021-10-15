Normal Community 35, Centennial 13
NORMAL — Visiting Centennial trailed just 14-13 against Class 7A’s No. 7 team in the latest Associated Press poll but was unable to generate any additional offense after the break en route to a Big 12 Conference loss.
Brandon Harvey carried the ball 14 times for 112 yards and one touchdown for the Chargers (4-4), who will need a Week 9 win versus rival Champaign Central to become playoff eligible. Braylon Peacock added a kickoff return for a touchdown and also contributed a defensive interception for Centennial.
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0
CHAMPAIGN — Defense wasn’t an issue for the host Maroons (2-6) at Tommy Stewart Field, but their offense couldn’t find the end zone in a narrow Big 12 Conference setback. Bloomington scored with 56 seconds left in the first half and rode that edge to victory. Central got itself to a first-and-goal situation with less than 40 seconds remaining in regulation but couldn’t tie the contest.
Thornwood 20, Danville 14
SOUTH HOLLAND — J.J. Miles rushed for a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added a 6-yard scoring dash in the fourth quarter, but the visiting Vikings (3-5) suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss despite never trailing until the nonconference game’s last play.
Danville entered halftime leading 6-0 behind Miles’ first touchdown run. Thornwood tied the game at 6 with 7 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in regulation, only for Miles to again find the end zone with 3:15 left. But the Thunderbirds tied things yet again with 2:04 remaining in the fourth quarter before finishing off their win in the extra period.
This may serve as the Vikings’ final game of the season. They have no Week 9 opponent because of Urbana’s discontinuation of its varsity season, and Danville — though it could potentially make the postseason at 4-5 — is not playoff eligible.
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Mattoon 0
MAHOMET — Of all the accomplishments Mahomet-Seymour has achieved on the football field this season, one item hadn’t been checked off the Bulldogs’ list.
A shutout.
Well, now it has. M-S (8-0) stayed unbeaten with a stout defensive performance against the Green Wave (3-5) in an Apollo Conference win that also allowed the Bulldogs to finish league play with a perfect 5-0 mark.
M-S didn’t score any points in the first half but did enough offensively after the break to prevail. Mitchell Gallier provided touchdown runs of 22 and 5 yards to the Bulldogs, whose final points came on a 38-yard scoring run by Nolan Nierenhausen.
Nierenhausen paced M-S’s run game with 155 yards on 35 carries to go with Wyatt Bohm’s 154 passing yards on 14 completions. Nierenhausen also led the Bulldogs’ receivers with three catches for 58 yards.
Unity 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
TOLONO — Host Unity (8-0) generated 14 first-quarter points and never looked back in an Illini Prairie Conference blanking of the Panthers (5-3). The Rockets outgained their foe 372 yards to 88 on the night.
Matt Brown toted the ball 29 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns, with one of those end zone runs from 35 yards out. Quarterback Blake Kimball added two scoring dashes of his own among 60 rushing yards, and Kimball also threw for a touchdown.
Monticello 12, Prairie Central 0
FAIRBURY — Monticello’s defense stood tall and curtailed the Hawks’ dynamic run game to post a shutout and help the Sages (7-1) avoid a two-game losing streak for the first time since 2014 with an Illini Prairie Conference win.
The Sages took a 6-0 lead with less than four minutes left in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Joey Sprinkle. Sprinkle scored the other touchdown on a 2-yard run 65 seconds into the fourth quarter, and he finished with 40 rushing yards on 15 carries. He also completed 8 of 16 passes for 59 yards.
Jacob Tackett powered the Monticello run game with a game-high 91 rushing yards on 17 carries, with Triston Foran (45 receiving yards on six catches) serving as Sprinkle’s favorite target.
Prairie Central (6-2) had its six-game win streak snapped as Drew Fehr (59 rushing yards on 15 carries) and Camden Palmore (42 rushing yards on 10 carries) led the way. The Hawks did not complete a pass in their three attempts, with Monticello’s Luke Teschke recording an interception.
St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Rantoul 6
ST. JOSEPH — The host Spartans rolled to their fifth straight win and are now eligible for the playoffs with an Illini Prairie Conference victory at Dick Duval Field against the winless Eagles (0-8).
Evan Ingram threw three touchdown passes to pace the Spartans (5-3), who have recovered from an 0-3 start, and SJ-O’s defense forced four turnovers.
Ingram connected with Coby Miller on a 6-yard score to put SJ-O up 7-0 in the first quarter, Griffin Roesch on a 32-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans a 21-6 lead in the third quarter and Alex Funk on a 6-yard pass to account for the final score in the fourth quarter.
LeRoy 27, Fisher 0
LeROY — Carson Houser rushed for three touchdowns to guide the host Panthers (3-5) to a Heart of Illinois Conference Small win over the Bunnies (1-7), snapping a two-game losing streak in the process.
LeRoy rushed for 278 yards, accumulating all of its offense via the run game, as Houser finished with 104 yards on 18 carries. Kayne Howell added a 3-yard scoring run for LeRoy, which led 14-0 at intermission, and Howell compiled 69 rushing yards on 16 carries. The Panthers’ Brody Bennett added 78 rushing yards on eight carries.
Fisher suffered its fourth consecutive defeat as George Morgan rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries and Tim Booth paced the defense with 17 tackles.
Ridgeview/Lexington 43, Heyworth 0
HEYWORTH — The visiting Mustangs (4-4) moved within one victory of postseason eligibility by trouncing their Heart of Illinois Conference Small enemy. Ridgeview/Lexington closes the regular season with another HOIC Small foe, hosting LeRoy (3-5) this coming Friday with a crucial fifth win on the line.
Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3
WARRENSBURG — Tuscola’s first game since Sept. 24 resulted in a victory for the visiting Warriors (3-5), who dispatched their Central Illinois Conference opponent while holding them to 62 total yards of offense. Tuscola had been on a COVID-19 pause and forfeited its previous two games.
The Warriors’ defensive effort began with a safety late in the first quarter, producing the game’s inaugural points. Quarterback Peyton Armstrong then rushed to the end zone from 36 yards out before the first period’s conclusion, pushing Tuscola ahead 9-0.
Armstrong finished with 197 rushing yards. His output was complemented by Patrick Pierce’s 97 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Meridian 18, Clinton 7
MACON — The visiting Maroons (1-7) fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and couldn't fully bounce back during this Central Illinois Conference setback.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19, Westville 13
WESTVILLE — In a clash between two teams unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference South play, the visiting Blue Devils (8-0) handed the Tigers (6-2) their first loss since the revamped Memorial Field reopened in Week 6.
Westville led 7-0 after one quarter, but BHRA turned in a 13-point second quarter that changed the momentum. Blue Devils quarterback Dawson Dodd put together a 9-of-11 passing line for 70 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for a pair of scores. Mason Hackman caught the touchdown toss, and Rhett Harper bagged 111 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6
FITHIAN — The host Comets (2-6) ended a three-game skid by rolling past the Buffaloes (0-8) in a Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Oakwood led 20-0 before the first quarter’s conclusion and never looked back.
Gaven Clouse rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns for the Comets, who received a 66-yard scoring run from Dalton Hobick and three carries for 77 yards and one touchdown from Griffin Trees.
Oakwood’s Noah Phillips added a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Austin McDaniel chipped in seven tackles.
Arcola 28, Villa Grove 0
ARCOLA — Caleb McMillan crafted a night to remember for the host Purple Riders (6-2), who secured a playoff berth with their sixth consecutive victory, this one in Lincoln Prairie Conference action versus the Blue Devils (5-3).
McMillan produced four touchdowns for Arcola, finding the end zone on runs of 5, 65, 9 and 32 yards. That 65-yard jaunt occurred on the first quarter’s final play and put the Purple Riders ahead 14-0.
Villa Grove was outgained offensively 287 yards to 109. Luke Zimmerman rushed for 42 yards, and Brady Clodfelder caught three passes for 48 yards. Elijah Kiesel led the Blue Devils’ defense with nine tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
Tri-County 8, Sangamon Valley 6
OAKLAND — Tri-County had no points on the board with less than one minute remaining in this Lincoln Prairie Conference contest. But the host Titans (3-5) made sure it didn’t stay that way.
Jack Armstrong connected with Gaige Cox on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 6. Tyler VonLanken then ran in a 2-point conversion to lift Tri-County to its first non-forfeit win since Week 1.
VonLanken finished with 79 rushing yards to go with 48 rushing yards from John Kibler. Greg Reese’s 6 1/2 tackles, Jakob Jones’ 5 1/2 tackles and VonLanken’s five tackles keyed the Titans’ defense, which allowed its fewest points in a game this season.
Martinsville 30, St. Thomas More 16
MARTINSVILLE — The visiting Sabers (5-3) saw their win streak end at five during this 8-Man Association South game in which they never led. Martinsville went ahead 16-0 early in the second quarter and never let STM fully escape that hole.
Adonai Bumba rushed for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter, cutting the Sabers’ deficit to 16-8 after a successful 2-point conversion. STM wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter, when it trailed 30-8. Justen Green hit Ben Horn on a 33-yard touchdown toss to cap the scoring. Green wound up 9 of 21 for 98 passing yards and added a team-high 33 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Patrick Quarnstrom caught three passes for 37 yards, with Bumba adding 21 receiving yards on four catches.
South Beloit 28, Blue Ridge 0
FARMER CITY — The host Knights (1-7) dropped their second consecutive game, unable to find the end zone in an 8-Man Association crossover affair.