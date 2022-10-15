Danville 58, Peoria Richwoods 7
PEORIA — The Vikings scored early and often in a dominating Big 12 road win, clinching a playoff berth in the process.
Danville improved to 5-3 on the season to become eligible for the playoffs, and the Vikings will pick up a forfeit win — their sixth of the season — in Week 9 from Urbana.
Urbana is playing a junior-varsity only schedule this fall because of low numbers.
Tommy Harris III, Caleb Robinson and Philip Shaw IV made sure the Vikings would put up big numbers on the scoreboard with each supplying two touchdown runs as Danville went into halftime ahead 44-7.
Harris scored from 6 yards and 45 yards, while Robinson found the end zone on touchdown runs of 8 and 40 yards. Shaw scored on two 3-yard touchdown runs to help Danville pick up its second straight win.
Collinsville 15, Centennial 14
COLLINSVILLE — A close, defensive-oriented game ended with Centennial losing its first game of the season in dramatic fashion.
The nonconference game saw Centennial (7-1) and Collinsville (7-1) play to a 7-7 tie through regulation before heading to overtime.
Centennial quarterback Kellen Davis scored on a 10-yard touchdown run on the Chargers’ first play of overtime to put Centennial ahead 14-7.
A lengthy delay then ensued after Collinsville quarterback Ethan Bagwell went down after a run on the Kahoks’ first play of overtime, with Bagwell eventually transported off the field by ambulance.
Collinsville cut its deficit to 14-13 following a 1-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Kolby Anderson and then the Kahoks elected to go for a two-point conversion. Anderson rolled right and threw to Collinsville receiver Jerry Richardson, who caught the pass despite being hit in the air by Centennial defensive back Joehl Myrick and held on to the ball when he landed in the end zone.
Davis finished with a team-high 87 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Chargers, with Brandon Harvey adding 70 rushing yards on 20 carries. Harvey rushed for Centennial’s other touchdown that gave the Chargers a 7-0 lead in the second quarter and the score remained that way until the fourth quarter.
Bloomington 37, Champaign Central 7
BLOOMINGTON — The visiting Maroons (2-6) trailed 21-0 in the first half and couldn’t make up the deficit in the Big 12 loss, Central’s second straight defeat.
PJ Bwandundu gave the Maroons their only touchdown on the night by intercepting a pass from Bloomington quarterback AJ Codron and returning it for a defensive touchdown.
Central's George Rouse threw for 87 yards, with KJ Phillips catching 46 of those yards on three receptions, and Kentrell James added 36 rushing yards.
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14
MATTOON — Wyatt Bohm and Quenton Rogers continued their special senior seasons, lifting Mahomet-Seymour to an outright Apollo Conference title and keep their unbeaten record intact with a big road victory.
Bohm completed 14 of 17 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, with Rogers his main option.
Rogers hauled in five passes for 168 yards and four touchdown catches. Rogers scored on touchdown tosses from Bohm of 92, 13, 33 and 15 yards.
Four of those touchdown passes by Bohm happened in the first half, with his 13-yard pass to Rogers giving M-S (8-0) a 40-0 lead only two minutes into the third quarter and start a running clock for the rest of the game.
“Any time two great kids who work so hard and are such great friends have this success, it just makes you, as a coach, feel so happy,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “They are getting rewarded for everything that they deserve.”
Trey Peters also hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bohm and finished with 55 receiving yards on three catches. Valient Walsh contributed in the pass game, too, with three receptions for 35 yards.
But M-S also had success running the ball, with Luke Johnson (82 rushing yards on 13 carries) and Ryken Kirby (59 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown) complementing Bohm’s passing success.
Jake Waldinger and Braden Houchin each recorded an interception on defense for the Bulldogs.
In Adkins’ mind, though, all of those individual accomplishments pale in comparison to the fact M-S won its second straight Apollo title and goes for a second straight undefeated regular season next Friday at Bloomington.
“I’m unbelievably proud of this program,” Adkins said. “From the coaches to the players to the film crew to the stat crew and all of our fans. It takes a village to be successful, and that’s what we’ve built here.”
Unity 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
PAXTON — A rainy night made it evident what Unity would do when Rockets quarterback Cale Rawdin received the snap on offense.
Hand it off to Matt Brown. Repeatedly.
The strategy worked, with the Rockets taking a lead in the second quarter and never relinquishing it in an Illini Prairie Conference road win.
Unity (7-1) won its seventh straight game thanks to the hard-working efforts of Brown, who rushed for 323 yards on 40 carries and two touchdowns.
“Our game plan was to stay spread out and be very multiple, but PBL is big up front and they run a lot of guys in,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “The weather dictated some of the changes, and one good thing about this group we have this season is they’re not selfish kids.”
Case in point: Brown. The senior running back only had five carries in a Week 6 rout of Pontiac and six carries in another lopsided win in Week 7 against Rantoul. But when the Rockets needed their offense to move against the Panthers (5-3), Brown was the recipient.
“Huge credit to our offensive line and to Matt,” Hamilton said. “Our kids didn’t blink, and they competed.”
Robert Boyd-Meents broke off an 80-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut PBL’s deficit to 14-12. But the Panthers’ two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, and the Rockets made it 20-12 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Brown with 49 seconds left in the second half. Brown added another touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, but it was Unity’s defense that held PBL off the scoreboard in the second half, handing the Panthers their third straight loss.
Boyd-Meents led PBL with 107 rushing yards on 15 carries, but wasn’t able to break through for many long runs after his 80-yard touchdown run.
“We had one bad play on him, and he’s so fast,” Hamilton said of Boyd-Meents. “We started tackling a little bit better in the second half, and our defense made some big plays on just a tough night to play.”
Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13
MONTICELLO — A big first quarter by Prairie Central helped the Hawks establish the tone and cruise to an Illini Prairie road win.
Drew Fehr rushed for 120 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns while adding a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead Prairie Central (8-0).
Quarterback Drew Haberkorn added 144 rushing yards on six carries and two touchdowns and Avery Elder caught a 45-yard touchdown pass for the Hawks.
Prairie Central led 24-0 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime leading 32-6 before scoring two quick touchdowns in the third quarter to start a running clock against the Sages (5-3). Monticello had a three-game win streak end with the home setback.
Sages quarterback Drew Sheppard completed 10 of 17 passes for 82 yards and one interception, also rushing 13 times for 58 yards and one score. Tylor Bundy provided a rushing touchdown as well.
Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 0
TUSCOLA — Last making the playoffs in 2019 may not feel like such a long drought to some football teams.
Tuscola is not like most football teams, though.
The Warriors have made playing past Week 9 an almost annual tradition in the Douglas County town, but Tuscola’s senior class had only enjoyed one playoff appearance since it entered high school.
That narrative changed after Tuscola claimed its playoff-clinching sixth win of the season in its most complete game this season to earn a Central Illinois Conference home win at Memorial Field. The win guarantees a 31st playoff appearance for Tuscola in its storied history, with a chance to add a seventh win next Friday against Meridian.
“You don’t take it for granted,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said. “It’s a feather in our cap, and it’s nice to have that out of the way now.”
The Warriors (6-2) took a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded it to 45-0 by halftime, allowing Romine to rest most of his starters in the second half.
“If you look at all the really, really good and consistent programs out there, there’s five or six weeks a year where they get to do that,” Romine said. “Those reps are really important, too, for our younger kids, and I thought they did a good job in the second half.”
Jordan Quinn completed 9 of 15 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, with Parker James catching five passes for 94 yards, including a 41-yard score.
Austin Cummings contributed 72 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Quinn, Ben Hornaday and JJ Reynolds all rushed for at least 30 yards.
Tuscola had eight tackles for loss, with Grant Kauffman and Nate Hudson each recording two.
Clinton 14, Meridian 6
CLINTON — A stout defensive effort and another big game from Tristen Potts carried Clinton to a CIC win.
The host Maroons (3-5) won their second straight game as Potts rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown. Colton Walker also scored a touchdown for Clinton in a game that was scoreless at halftime.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Westville 7
BISMARCK — Michael Hackman continued his superb senior season with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and the Blue Devils continued racking up wins after this Vermilion Valley Conference South victory.
Hackman rushed for 224 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 54, 2 and 10 yards to keep BHRA (8-0) unbeaten.
After Westville (4-4) took an early 7-0 lead on a 21-yard touchdown run by Houston Bryant, BHRA responded with 52 unanswered points.
Karson Stevenson was effective throwing the ball for the Blue Devils, completing 8 of 13 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Ayden Ingram caught both touchdown passes, finishing with four receptions for 97 yards.
Liam Oxendine (44 rushing yards on six carries) and Chaz Dubois (45 rushing yards on two carries, one touchdown) also helepd BHRA finished with 314 rushing yards.
Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13
GEORGETOWN — The Comets ended a three-game losing streak with a convincing road win in VVC South action.
Bryson Myers rushed for 122 yards on 13 carries for Oakwood (3-5), while Dalton Hobick provided plenty of highlights in helping the Comets lead 33-0 at halftime.
Hobick finished 5 of 12 for 93 passing yards and three touchdowns, while also returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and adding 75 rushing yards on three carries. Alec Harrison gave Oakwood its halftime lead by returning an interception 65 yards with only four seconds left in the second quarter. Tanner Pichon had two catches for 66 yards to pace the Comets’ wide receivers.
Rylan Mosier scored both second-half touchdowns for the Buffaloes (0-8) by finding the end zone on a 76-yard touchdown run and a 32-yard touchdown run.
Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8
DWIGHT — Iroquois West sealed a playoff berth with a VVC North road win, overwhelming the host Trojans.
The Raiders (6-2) led 28-8 at halftime and had a running clock by early in the fourth quarter after a 2-yard touchdown run by John Ahlden.
Trystyn Schacht paced Iroquois West with 174 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while Ahlden chipped in 65 rushing yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns to help the Raiders reach the postseason for the second straight fall.
Momence 27, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — The host Warriors trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime down 27-0 in a VVC North loss. Watseka (1-7) only managed to finish with 2 yards of total offense, with Anthony Shervino rushing for 19 yards on six carries.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Sangamon Valley 7
NIANTIC — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond rolled to its fourth consecutive win with a Lincoln Prairie Conference road victory and clinched a spot in the playoffs with its sixth win.
The Knights (6-2) went into halftime ahead 28-7 and then outscored Sangamon Valley 22-0 in the second half.
Arcola 45, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6
ARCOLA — Arcola kept its playoff hopes intact with a lopsided Lincoln Prairie win at Thomas-Bradford Field.
The Purple Riders (4-4) avoided a two-game losing streak that would have ensured Arcola would miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013 by taking a 19-6 lead into halftime against the Broncos (1-7).
Arcola, which needs to win at Villa Grove next Friday night to become eligible for the playoffs, then outscored the Broncos 26-0 in the second half.