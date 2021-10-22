Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7
MAHOMET — Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour squad will enter the postseason unbeaten.
That was confirmed with this Week 9 nonconference triumph at Frank Dutton Field, as M-S (9-0) generated 14 first-quarter points and never looked back versus the Purple Raiders. Dayten Eisenmann set the tone by intercepting Bloomington’s first pass of the night. He’d later add another interception for the Bulldogs.
Offensively, Wyatt Bohm connected with Nolan Nierenhausen on a 16-yard touchdown pass and with Braden Pagel on a 17-yard scoring throw. Mitchell Gallier added a 4-yard touchdown run for M-S, which outgained Bloomington 322-175 in total yardage.
Bohm completed 22 of 30 passes for 241 yards to go with his two touchdowns. Nierenhausen banked 79 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Quenton Rogers and Valient Walsh each caught six passes totaling 62 yards. Dream Eagle added five catches for 60 yards.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
PAXTON — Coming off a 35-0 loss to Unity the week prior, Josh Pritchard’s Panthers were looking for a bounce-back effort.
They got just that, turning in an Illini Prairie Conference shutout of their own and guaranteeing a postseason berth by improving to 6-3 in their first-ever IPC campaign.
“It’s really awesome to get that sixth win,” Pritchard said. “We clinched our spot. It’s not like we’re getting an at-large bid. We came into this conference with a lot of unknowns ... and I think we’ve proven to ourselves and everyone in the state that we can compete.”
PBL also ended a five-game win streak for the Spartans (5-4), who still are postseason eligible themselves.
“It’s not easy to shut people out in high school football,” Pritchard said. “That was really awesome for our defense to step up. They’ve been our backbone basically all year. I hope we can continue that into the playoffs.”
Tyler Smith rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers, who added single scoring runs from Jacob Gronsky and O’Quinn Gerdes.
Prairie Central 15, Bloomington CC 0
BLOOMINGTON — Prairie Central recovered from a 12-0 loss to Monticello in Week 8 by reversing the script against Bloomington Central Catholic.
The Hawks (7-2) silenced their Illini Prairie Conference foe and posted their seventh win in their last eight contests.
Drew Fehr’s 13-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter gave Prairie Central all the points it needed. The Hawks added a 76-yard jaunt from Fehr with less than two minutes to play for insurance.
Fehr finished with 192 rushing yards on 20 carries to go with 69 ground yards from Camden Palmore.
Chillicothe IVC 34, Rantoul 13
RANTOUL — The host Eagles (0-9) finished a challenging season with an Illini Prairie Conference setback.
Tuscola 33, Meridian 7
TUSCOLA — The host Warriors (4-5) gave themselves a chance at the postseason by collecting their second consecutive victory in Central Illinois Conference action. Tuscola boasts one of the state’s better playoff points totals and could earn a playoff berth based on a lack of five-win teams.
The Warriors led just 13-7 at halftime but used a 20-point third quarter to pull away.
Quarterback Peyton Armstrong stayed busy for Tuscola, rushing 37 times for 222 yards and touchdown plunges of 1 yard and 31, 3 and 20 yards.
Armstrong added a 28-yard scoring pass to Hunter Branca and threw for 172 yards on an 8-of-14 completion line.
Patrick Pierce contributed 66 rushing yards for the Warriors, who added five receptions and 87 receiving yards from Caden Baer. The Tuscola defense generated seven tackles for loss as well, led by two apiece from Pierce and Tyson Macaulay.
Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7
CLINTON — The Raiders (7-2) are entering their first postseason appearance since 2006 on a three-game win streak after dispatching the Maroons (1-8) in nonconference play.
Iroquois West went ahead 7-0 on a 50-yard Trystyn Schacht touchdown run less than four minutes into the game. Schacht later added scoring runs of 37 and 68 yards. Sam McMillan hit Daltin Austin on a 20-yard touchdown toss, and the Raiders added additional points on an Auston Miller 15-yard run and a Damian Melgoza 38-yard field goal.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56, Heyworth 19
GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery helped keep Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s faint playoff hopes intact.
The Illini commit rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as the Falcons (4-5) ended a four-game losing skid with a convincing Heart of Illinois Conference Small win at home. GCMS took a 35-12 lead into halftime and added 21 points in the third quarter to post the lopsided win.
Brayden Elliott went 3 of 6 for 50 passing yards and one touchdown, with Kellan Fanson recording two touchdown catches of 24 yards and 4 yards.
Ridgeview/Lexington 51, LeRoy 0
COLFAX — Hal Chiodo’s first season in charge of the Ridgeview/Lexington football cooperative now includes some important history.
The Mustangs (5-4) became playoff eligible for the first time since 2012 and won the Heart of Illinois Conference’s Small division by routing the visiting Panthers (3-6).
“They’ve not won (the conference) since the co-op started,” Chiodo said. “There’s a lot of meaning in (Friday’s) game.”
Ben Peacock hauled in three touchdown passes from Alec Thomas to pace the Mustangs’ offense. Thomas was making his first start at quarterback since suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1.
Ridgeview/Lexington dropped a 43-42 double-overtime decision to Eureka back in Week 7 and needed to win its final two regular-season games to become postseason eligible. The Mustangs ultimately defeated Heyworth and LeRoy by a combined 94-0 margin.
“It’s a good confidence-builder — hopefully not an overconfidence-builder,” Chiodo said. “We’ve done really well learning from (our losses) and coming back stronger instead of feeling sorry for ourselves.”
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Villa Grove 22
ARTHUR — The host Knights led just 13-6 as the clock hit all zeroes to end the second quarter.
Then Illinois recruiting target Kaden Feagin changed the Lincoln Prairie Conference game’s entire trajectory with one play.
Feagin ran for a 58-yard touchdown to instead push ALAH ahead of Villa Grove 20-6 at intermission. And the Knights (5-4) never looked back, completing their turnaround from an 0-3 start and becoming playoff eligible with a victory versus the Blue Devils (5-4).
Feagin compiled 253 yards and five touchdowns over the course of 21 carries for ALAH, adding a 47-yard scoring throw Drew Cotton. Among Feagin’s rushing touchdowns were dashes of 44 and 34 yards.
Villa Grove’s first points of the night came from a blocked punt with 31 seconds left in the first half. Hunter Butts recovered the ball in the end zone to trim the Blue Devils’ deficit to the aforementioned 13-6 ledger.
ALAH produced 29 consecutive points at one stage and eventually found itself ahead 42-6. Villa Grove stemmed the tide in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Liam Barr to Luke Zimmerman and a 39-yard scoring toss from Barr to Layne Rund.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 39, Tri-County 14
CERRO GORDO — The host Broncos (4-5) ended the regular season with a convincing Lincoln Prairie Conference win against the Titans (3-6).
John Kibler rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and added a sack to pace Tri-County, which received a 17-yard interception return from Payton Bell.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 7
BISMARCK — The host Blue Devils rolled to a Vermilion Valley Conference win to finish the regular season undefeated thanks to a balanced offensive approach and a stingy defense against the Cornjerkers (5-4).
Dawson Dodd completed 9 of 10 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns for BHRA (9-0), while Rhett Harper contributed a team-high 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Michael Hackman added 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Ayden Ingram was Dodd’s favorite target, hauling in three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown as BHRA went ahead 44-7 at halftime thanks to a 29-point second quarter.
Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2
CATLIN — Colden Earles connected with Garrett Taylor on a 35-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter for host Salt Fork, which didn’t permit any offensive points in a Vermilion Valley Conference win that guaranteed a postseason berth for the Storm (6-3).
“It’s real important,” Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said of securing a sixth victory. “Now your know your name is for sure going to be called (Saturday) night, and you don’t have to sit around and wonder.”
The Comets (2-7) produced a safety with a little more than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter but couldn’t add any more points as the Storm held them under 200 total yards of offense.
Hageman credited athletes such as defensive lineman Evan Webb, linebackers Taylor and Brayden Maskel and defensive backs Ethan McLain, Nathan Kirby and Blake Hettmansberger for keying the Storm’s defense.
Cameron Merritt led Salt Fork with 64 rushing yards on 16 carries. Ben Jessup (35 yards on 12 carries) and McLain (32 yards on six carries) complemented Merritt in the run game.
Gaven Clouse’s 97 rushing yards on 21 carries paced the Oakwood offense, and Griffin Trees added 10 tackles on defense for the Comets.